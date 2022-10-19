Read full article on original website
Pfizer Says COVID-19 Vaccine Will Cost $110-$130 Per Dose
Pfizer will charge $110 to $130 for a dose of its COVID-19 vaccine once the U.S. government stops buying the shots, but the drugmaker says it expects many people will continue receiving it for free. Pfizer executives said the commercial pricing for adult doses could start early next year, depending...
Is There a ‘Nightmare' COVID Variant Spreading Right Now? Here's What to Know for Chicago Area
While the BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 COVID subvariants have gained traction across the U.S. in recent days, another new strain is responsible for a surge in cases in Singapore. Referred to as the "nightmare" variant in some reports, XBB is the combination of two omicron subvariants - BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.10.75 - and is said to have a "significant growth advantage," said Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, an infectious disease specialist and the technical lead for COVID-19 response at the World Health Organization.
CDC Director Tests Positive for COVID-19, Has Mild Symptoms
The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tested positive for COVID-19. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, who is up to date on her vaccinations, tested positive Friday night and had mild symptoms, the CDC said in a statement. “Consistent with CDC guidelines, she is isolating at home...
New COVID Variants XBB and BQ.1.1 Emerge, But What Do We Know About Them So Far?
While the BA.5 variant of COVID-19 continues to make up the majority of cases in the United States, several recent variants are beginning to emerge in larger numbers, causing concern among health officials. With colder weather on the way in the coming months, here's what we know about the recently...
