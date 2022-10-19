Police investigating fatal College Hill shooting
Cincinnati police are investigating a fatal shooting Tuesday night in College Hill.
Police reported they were investigating a shooting just after 8 p.m.
Two victims were found at Belmont and Larch avenues. Two victims were found at the scene.
One died on scene, police said. Another suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.
The victims have not been named yet.
The Enquirer will update this report when more information becomes available.
