Cincinnati, OH

Police investigating fatal College Hill shooting

By Erin Couch, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago
Cincinnati police are investigating a fatal shooting Tuesday night in College Hill.

Police reported they were investigating a shooting just after 8 p.m.

Two victims were found at Belmont and Larch avenues. Two victims were found at the scene.

One died on scene, police said. Another suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.

The victims have not been named yet.

The Enquirer will update this report when more information becomes available.

