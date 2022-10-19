'We just want to be heard': Desert Haven residents voice concerns about sludge monofill

Dozens of Hudspeth County residents filled the Desert Haven Volunteer Fire Department on Monday evening to ask questions and file public comments on the permit renewal for the Cerro Alto sludge monofill.

Residents posed questions about truck traffic, odors and groundwater contamination to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and GCC Materials, which owns the site.

Since the monofill opened in 2004, more people have moved to the nearby unincorporated community of Desert Haven in eastern Hudspeth County. A monofill is a landfill or disposal facility used for one type of solid waste or wastes of very similar characteristics.

While TCEQ could respond directly to some concerns, such as groundwater contamination, other issues fall to state and county officials, such as establishing speed limits on the roads leading to the site.

The public meeting was scheduled at the request of state Sen. César Blanco, D-El Paso, and state Rep. Eddie Morales, D-Eagle Pass. Hudspeth County Commissioner Johny Sheets has been a vocal opponent of the monofill and gave public comment during the hearing. The public comment period on the five-year permit renewal for the monofill closed after the public meeting and TCEQ will now decide whether to issue the renewal.

"Hopefully, we can reach some rational solution," Desert Haven resident Dwayne McCollough said to applause during the public comment period. "We just want to be heard."

GCC Materials responds to criticism of monofill operations

Most seats in the fire station across from a Border Patrol checkpoint were filled. Attendees wore jackets to fight off the chill of an October cold front. Several residents used headsets provided by TCEQ for simultaneous English to Spanish interpretation.

“I first and foremost wanted to make sure that I had the opportunity to hear firsthand from state government, as well as the company, about what's going on out here,” said Blanco, the evening's first speaker. “And I also want to facilitate an open, transparent and ‒ it's important that I say this ‒ respectful dialogue.”

The Cerro Alto monofill on Gary Lee Road, off U.S. Route 62/180, receives sludge from El Paso Water and septic tank cleaners in the surrounding area. GCC Materials disposes of 334 dry tons of sludge a day at the 219-acre site.

GCC Materials El Paso general manager Mathew McElroy presented information on the monofill operations and steps the company takes to limit odors and monitor its truck fleet. McElroy said the local aquifer, known as the Diablo Plateau, is 1,600 feet deep and groundwater from a company well meets all TCEQ water quality requirements.

“Again, we're not having an impact on the groundwater,” he said. “And we have multiple test reports to show that.”

McElroy explained that there were few residents near the site until Jobe Materials, the original owner of the monofill, built Gary Lee as an access road.

“The unfortunate consequence is … the people who own land abutting that road begin to subdivide it and sell it,” McElroy said. “You may not have compatible uses with what the road was intended for in the first place.”

TCEQ staff, including biosolids coordinator Kellie Crouch-Elliott, presented on the permitting process and regulations for sludge. TCEQ staff emphasized that other offices regulate commercial vehicle traffic, which is not part of the permit review process.

Desert Haven residents say smells, truck problems persist

After the presentations, residents still had plenty to say.

Claudia Briones said she has seen trucks exceeding the speed limit and without the proper covers on top of the sludge. Briones also asked if the permitting process considers the long-term health impacts on people living near the facility.

“I would like to request that you make a provision that requires the population numbers be taken into account, because from 2003 to current, there’s been a massive influx,” Briones said in her public comment.

Commissioner Sheets estimates some 300 people now live in Desert Haven.

Resident Mike Mee said even though the monofill is several miles away from the community’s well, he is still concerned that the site impacts groundwater.

“It’s the same water source,” he said. “It’s the same aquifer. It’s going to go down into the drinking water and contaminate it.”

A study included in the original permit for the monofill found the site “meets and exceeds” all geological standards for sludge disposal. The Diablo Plateau Aquifer, which the Cerro Alto Water Co. draws from to distribute to residents, is 1,600 feet below the surface. A TCEQ spokesperson previously told the El Paso Times it is "highly unlikely" sludge would impact the aquifer.

A separate division of TCEQ regulates the Cerro Alto Water Co. and requires periodic water quality testing.

“I hope you can find another property that is farther away from the community,” Martha Armendariz said through a Spanish interpreter. “That would be the best solution.”

Commissioner Sheets spoke at length about the impacts of the monofill and his concerns with the permitting process. He said accessing information about the permit renewal was unnecessarily difficult.

“Desert Haven is an invisible community to GCC and everybody else,” he said. “This permit should be denied right now.”

If TCEQ approves the permit renewal, residents still have the opportunity to request a contested case hearing. The agency has 60 days to respond to all public comments on the permit renewal.

El Paso Water has said it will return to using the McCombs monofill in Northeast El Paso if the permit renewal for Cerro Alto is rejected.

