Voting for the mill levy helps continue services we need in Lincoln County

As volunteer board members for Lincoln County Medical Center and long-time residents of this community, we know firsthand the importance – and the challenge – of providing a wide range of health care services close to home.

For this reason, we would like to provide important information about the upcoming mill levy vote that sustains critical healthcare in our county.

This election season, Lincoln County residents can vote to renew the current 3 mill levy on property taxes. Voting for the mill levy helps support services at Lincoln County Medical Center, as well as ambulance services throughout the county and rural clinics in Capitan, Carrizozo and Hondo. This vote continues the existing mill levy that has supported the hospital since 1992.

Without the mill levy, our hospital, clinics and EMS program may not be able to provide many critical services across our county. In fact, more than half of the annual funding generated by the mill levy directly supports rural clinics and ambulance services in Lincoln County.

Funding from the mill levy has helped to expand and upgrade care, including new services at Lincoln County Medical Center, such as cardiopulmonary rehab, and new technology and specialty care including colorectal surgery, uro-gynecology and orthopedic surgery.

Thanks to the mill levy, Lincoln County EMS recently purchased new ambulances that serve residents across our large county. Lincoln County EMS also recently became the first ground emergency medical service in New Mexico to offer blood products on its ambulances, helping to provide life-saving transfusions that are particularly important when traveling long distances in rural areas.

The mill levy has also supported infrastructure upgrades at clinics in Capitan, Carrizozo and Hondo such as parking lot repairs and HVAC replacements, as well as updated equipment at the Carrizozo dental clinic.

Everyone needs health care at some time, whether that means a routine visit with your primary care physician, an emergency department visit or a scheduled knee surgery.

Voting to support the mill levy means these important services can continue to be provided right here in our community, so we don’t have to travel for the care we need.

From Lincoln County Medical Center Board Members Gary Mitchell, JD, Chair; Jennifer Chadwick, Suzanne Dennehy, Mark Flack, Betty Leonard, Gary Jackson, DO; Todd Oberheu, Keri Rath, MD, Tom Rigsby, Alberto Robles, Scott Shafer and Donald Wolfel, MD