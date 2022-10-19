Update: Phone outage repaired in Cheboygan County

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY — As of 1:30 p.m., CCE Central Dispatch Authority has reported that the fiber cut causing phone outages in Cheboygan County has been repaired.

All Verizon and Spectrum services have been restored.

Earlier in the day, when the outages were first reported, CCE Central Dispatch Authority warned Cheboygan County residents that phone outages may disrupt their ability to call 911.

