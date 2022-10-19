ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheboygan Daily Tribune

Update: Phone outage repaired in Cheboygan County

By Cheboygan Daily Tribune
Cheboygan Daily Tribune
Cheboygan Daily Tribune
 3 days ago

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY — As of 1:30 p.m., CCE Central Dispatch Authority has reported that the fiber cut causing phone outages in Cheboygan County has been repaired.

All Verizon and Spectrum services have been restored.

Earlier in the day, when the outages were first reported, CCE Central Dispatch Authority warned Cheboygan County residents that phone outages may disrupt their ability to call 911.

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Update: Phone outage repaired in Cheboygan County

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Winter weather advisory for multiple northern Michigan counties

NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Otsego, Montmorency, Kalkaska, Crawford, Cheboygan, Antrim, Mackinac, Presque Isle, and Chippewa counties. Look for slippery roads and limited visibility. More showers, rain and snow and more wind on Wednesday. However, the wind won't be as strong, and we won't see as much...
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
Cheboygan Daily Tribune

Cheboygan Daily Tribune

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Cheboygan, MI from Cheboygan Daily Tribune.

 http://cheboygannews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy