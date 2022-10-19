ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

firststateupdate.com

Troopers Release Details In Fairfax Grocery Store Shooting

dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigate Shooting in Grocery Store Parking Lot

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside of a Wilmington area grocery store on Friday night. On October 21, 2022, at approximately 7:10 p.m., troopers responded to the ACME, located at 1901 Concord Pike, Wilmington regarding a shooting that had occurred. The ensuing investigation revealed that unknown suspect(s) parked their vehicle near the victim’s vehicle in the parking lot. The 36-year-old male victim from Wilmington, Delaware was returning to his vehicle when the suspect(s) fired a round striking the victim in his neck. The victim was transported to an area hospital for emergency medical treatment. No other individuals were injured.
WILMINGTON, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Street Cleaner Fatally Shot by Coworker in ShopRite Parking Lot, Police Say

A street cleaner was fatally shot by his coworker early Saturday morning in a ShopRite parking lot in Philadelphia, authorities said. After the two men had a verbal altercation inside a street sweeping vehicle, the pair pulled over at a ShopRite parking lot on Oxford Avenue in Oxford Circle, Philadelphia police Capt. A.J. Mirabella Jr. told NBC10.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Man shot in Wilmington Friday morning

Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting Friday morning that has left a man in critical condition. Police said the shooting occurred in the 1,600-block of North Pine Street at about 11:15 a.m. The victim was located and rushed to a hospital. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to...
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Police investigating overnight shooting in Hunting Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood. The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. Friday. Police say they found a man lying on the street at North 8th and Bristol Streets. They rushed him to Temple University Hospital with several gunshot wounds. Police have not released information about a suspect. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police searching for 3 suspects that stole car with child inside in Point Breeze

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The search is on for three teenagers accused of stealing a car with a 5-year-old child inside. The good news is that the child was reunited with his mother, but the search for the suspects and the car continues. A terrifying incident for one mother. Police say this all happened when a woman went to pick up cat food at the nearby PetSmart at the intersection of 15th Street and Washington Avenue on Thursday night.Police say she thought she would only be a minute and left her car running with her child inside.When she came out, the car was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

Victim ID’d in Wissinoming killing

Police have identified the victim in a Tuesday night homicide in Wissinoming as Thomas Hennessey, 55, of the 4800 block of Alcott St. On Tuesday, at about 8:42 p.m., police responded to the 4700 block of Alcott St. for a person with a gun. Hennessey was located unresponsive on the ground with blood around his head. A fire department medic unit pronounced him dead on the scene at 9:20 p.m.
CBS Philly

Man charged in West Philly hit-and-run that injured little girl, others

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The man wanted in a West Philly hit-and-run that left a little girl seriously injured turned himself into police. Investigators say 53-year-old Andrew Shuford was driving the pickup truck that hit four people at 56th and Vine Streets on Sept 2. Among those injured was 5-year-old Divinity McFarland. She continues to recover from the  brain injury she suffered.Shuford will be charged with four counts of aggravated assault.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man charged in Pottstown double homicide

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A man has been accused of killing two people in Pottstown earlier this week. Dominic Carboni, 17, of Schwenksville, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and robbery, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office. He is...
POTTSTOWN, PA

