Philadelphia police release images of suspects wanted for stealing from casino lottery machine
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are trying to find three people who, they say, stole about $8,000 from a casino lottery machine.It happened on Tuesday morning at a gas station near 23rd Street and Ridge Avenue.Police say they apparently pried the machine open and took off.Call police if you recognize these suspects.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Release Details In Fairfax Grocery Store Shooting
fox29.com
DA: Philadelphia man with 8 outstanding warrants wanted for teen double-homicide in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Police are asking for the public's help, and offering a $5,000 reward, for any information leading to the arrest of a murder suspect in Pottstown. Deonte Kelly, 23, is accused of shooting and killing two teenagers near Fourth and Johnson street on Monday night. The victims, identified...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigate Shooting in Grocery Store Parking Lot
Man shot to death on Pa. street as police search for suspect
Police are searching for whoever killed a man that was found lying dead next to his running car in the Fairmount section of Philadelphia, according to a story from WPVI. Police said they received a report of gunshots at around 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of Swain Street, the news station said.
NBC Philadelphia
Street Cleaner Fatally Shot by Coworker in ShopRite Parking Lot, Police Say
A street cleaner was fatally shot by his coworker early Saturday morning in a ShopRite parking lot in Philadelphia, authorities said. After the two men had a verbal altercation inside a street sweeping vehicle, the pair pulled over at a ShopRite parking lot on Oxford Avenue in Oxford Circle, Philadelphia police Capt. A.J. Mirabella Jr. told NBC10.
WDEL 1150AM
Man shot in Wilmington Friday morning
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting Friday morning that has left a man in critical condition. Police said the shooting occurred in the 1,600-block of North Pine Street at about 11:15 a.m. The victim was located and rushed to a hospital. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to...
Police investigating overnight shooting in Hunting Park
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood. The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. Friday. Police say they found a man lying on the street at North 8th and Bristol Streets. They rushed him to Temple University Hospital with several gunshot wounds. Police have not released information about a suspect.
Suspect in West Philly hit-and-run that injured 2 children surrenders to police
Police say the suspected hit-and-run driver who struck three people including two children in West Philadelphia last month has turned himself in.
Police searching for 3 suspects that stole car with child inside in Point Breeze
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The search is on for three teenagers accused of stealing a car with a 5-year-old child inside. The good news is that the child was reunited with his mother, but the search for the suspects and the car continues. A terrifying incident for one mother. Police say this all happened when a woman went to pick up cat food at the nearby PetSmart at the intersection of 15th Street and Washington Avenue on Thursday night.Police say she thought she would only be a minute and left her car running with her child inside.When she came out, the car was...
fox29.com
Police: Man found inside car with multiple gunshot wounds in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after a man was found inside a car in West Philadelphia injured from a shooting. According to authorities, police responded to 38th Street and Girard Avenue for reports of a person with a gun on Thursday night around 10:15 p.m. Officials say a 53-year-old man...
Police release new details on suspect, vehicle of interest in Temple graduate's murder
Police have developed a vehicle of interest described as a late 1990s to early 2000s two-toned green colored Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Crash involving dirt bike leaves one dead in Hunting Park
Philadelphia police are investigating a crash that left the driver of a dirt bike dead. The crash happened Friday night near 2nd Street and Rising Sun Avenue in Hunting Park.
Victim ID’d in Wissinoming killing
Police have identified the victim in a Tuesday night homicide in Wissinoming as Thomas Hennessey, 55, of the 4800 block of Alcott St. On Tuesday, at about 8:42 p.m., police responded to the 4700 block of Alcott St. for a person with a gun. Hennessey was located unresponsive on the ground with blood around his head. A fire department medic unit pronounced him dead on the scene at 9:20 p.m.
Phila., PA. Police Search For Shooter Suspect Set Free By Krasner
It appears that Philadelphia, Pennsylvania District Attorney Larry Krasner may have done it, again. The Philadelphia Police Department is presently searching for a shooting suspect, who they believe is the same man previously set free by Krasner. Fox News is reporting that Jahmir Harris is believed to be connected to...
fox29.com
Man shot dead inside North Philadelphia home, likely more than one shooter, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man is dead after police say he became the victim of a shooting in North Philadelphia Saturday morning. Reports of gunshots led police to a home on the 4300 block of American Street, where a 26-year-old man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest just before 5 a.m.
17-year-old charged with murder in shooting deaths of 2 teens in Pottstown
Teen charged with killing 2 youths in marijuana deal gone bad, authorities say
Man charged in West Philly hit-and-run that injured little girl, others
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The man wanted in a West Philly hit-and-run that left a little girl seriously injured turned himself into police. Investigators say 53-year-old Andrew Shuford was driving the pickup truck that hit four people at 56th and Vine Streets on Sept 2. Among those injured was 5-year-old Divinity McFarland. She continues to recover from the brain injury she suffered.Shuford will be charged with four counts of aggravated assault.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man charged in Pottstown double homicide
