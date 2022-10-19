PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The search is on for three teenagers accused of stealing a car with a 5-year-old child inside. The good news is that the child was reunited with his mother, but the search for the suspects and the car continues. A terrifying incident for one mother. Police say this all happened when a woman went to pick up cat food at the nearby PetSmart at the intersection of 15th Street and Washington Avenue on Thursday night.Police say she thought she would only be a minute and left her car running with her child inside.When she came out, the car was...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO