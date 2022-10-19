ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orrville, OH

Henthorn of Orrville receives Toro Company scholarship

Emily Henthorn of Orrville is the recipient of the Toro Company Scholarship Program. She was one of 139 students to benefit from the $364, 750 in financial grants awarded this year.

Supporting employees and their families in furthering their education is a core component of Ventrac and The Toro Company’s philanthropic support, according to a news release. As part of this effort, two annual scholarship programs are available to employee dependents through The Toro Company Scholarship Program and the Mike and Tami Hoffman Scholarship Program.

Since 1976, the Toro Company Scholarship Program has awarded students based on academic record, leadership and participation in school and community activities, honors and work experience, along with educational and career goals.

Additionally, the Mike and Tami Hoffman Scholarship Program, founded by former CEO Mike Hoffman and his wife, Tami, in 2017, awards scholarships to employees and their dependents based primarily on financial need, while also considering academic and personal achievement. Scholarship awards for both programs range from $1,000-$4,000.

“The benefits of education are countless for our employees, their families, our communities and our world. We are honored and proud to recognize and support our employees and their families as they work toward their educational goals,” said Judson McNeil, president of The Toro Company Foundation. “Congratulations to all of this year’s new and renewing scholarship recipients. We admire your commitment to academic excellence and making our world a better place.”

