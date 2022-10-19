Sparks fly during Ohio Senate debate as race heats up

I've never heard the word "ass" uttered more during a political event.

"Hillbilly Elegy" author J.D. Vance and U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan faced off Monday for their second and finale debate of the Ohio Senate race. The debate took place in Youngstown, the heart of Ryan's congressional district.

The candidates covered many of the same topics discussed in last week's debate, such as the economy and abortion. Early in the hour, they assured voters that they don't answer to anyone − Trump in Vance's case, Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Ryan's. The congressman again accused Vance of "kissing Trump's ass," a reference to a comment the former president made during a rally in Ohio last month. Vance said Trump's remark was a joke.

The overall tone was much more combative. Moderators allowed Vance and Ryan to spar more freely, and both of them were eager to interrupt and push back against one another. Tensions ran highest when Ryan accused Vance of peddling the great replacement theory through his rhetoric on immigration. (Quick refresher: The great replacement theory is a conspiracy that contends nonwhite people are being brought into the United States to replace white voters.)

Vance was visibly angry, noting that he married a South Asian woman.

“Here’s exactly what happens when the media and people like Tim Ryan accuse me of engaging the great replacement theory: My own children, my biracial children, get attacked by scumbags online and in person because you are so desperate for political power," Vance said.

"I think I struck a nerve with this guy," Ryan replied.

Abortion ban from conception may be on hold

Anna Staver followed Senate President Matt Huffman on the campaign trail last week and got a big piece of news: The GOP-controlled Legislature may not ban abortions from the moment of conception by the end of this year.

Republicans were expected to pass a near-total abortion ban in the final weeks of the legislative session in November and December, known as the "lame duck" session. But Huffman said they may instead focus on expanding resources for pregnant people and defining "life of the mother" exceptions in the six-week ban, which abortion providers have said is too vague to put into practice.

Ohio's six-week ban is currently blocked by a court order, although the state is appealing that decision.

Huffman's comments underscore the challenges in getting multiple stakeholders behind a proposed ban. That path could also cause division within the Republican Party; some GOP lawmakers are eager to ban abortion after conception this year and rallied at the statehouse to push for such a measure.

Advocates for abortion access say clarifying the language in the six-week ban won't solve Ohio's problems.

"The only way to protect Ohioans facing pregnancy complications, or the myriad of other nuanced and important reasons we may need access to abortion, is to not ban abortion in the first place," said Kellie Copeland, executive director of Pro-Choice Ohio.

Another week, another bit of redistricting news

Republican leaders are taking the fight over Ohio's congressional maps to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Ohio Supreme Court declared the map unconstitutional for a second time in July and argued Republicans illegally drew districts to their advantage. A separate federal court ruled that the maps could be used for the 2022 elections, so this map was in place for the May primary and will be for next month's general election.

In theory, this means mapmakers must return to the drawing board next year. But GOP lawmakers contend the state Supreme Court overstepped its authority and doesn't have the power to tell them what to do.

The U.S. Supreme Court doesn't accept every case, so it remains to be seen whether Ohio's redistricting fight will end up before the nation's highest court. But it's a reminder of how messy this process has been − and how there's still no end in sight.

