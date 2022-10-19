ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WNEM

Sheriff: Parents arrested following death of 1-year-old

OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - Two parents are in custody after investigators said their child died from a drug overdose. The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said David Bannister and Jennifer Kincaid were arrested following the death of their one-year-old. Deputies responded to the home in Shiawassee Township in February when...
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Police: Suspect arrested after 15-year-old was critically injured in accidental shooting

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Police have arrested a suspect after a 15-year-old girl was critically injured in an accidental shooting on Saturday. The Bay City Department of Public Safety said a 15-year-old boy was brought to the Law Enforcement Center by his parents. He was interviewed and then arrested on a charge of Careless or Negligent Use of a Firearm Causing Injury. He has been lodged at the Bay County Juvenile Home.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Police investigate murder after body found on sidewalk

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is investigating a murder after a body was found on a sidewalk Thursday morning. Police responded to the 2200 block of Blades Avenue about 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 20 for the report of a dead body. Upon arrival, officers found the victim lying on the sidewalk near an empty lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
FLINT, MI
MLive

2 arrested after child dies from fentanyl poisoning, Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office says

CORUNNA, MI – Two people have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after one of their children died from acute fentanyl poisoning, authorities said. David Ross Bannister, of Bancroft, and Jennifer Fae Kincaid, of Flint, appeared before Shiawassee County Magistrate Michael Herendeen Friday, Oct. 21, and pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to online court records.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Flint police investigating fatal stabbing

FLINT, MI – Flint police are investigating a stabbing that left a man dead Wednesday, Oct. 19. In a Friday, Oct. 21, news release, Flint police said they were dispatched to the 1200 block of Lillian Drive around 8 p.m. Wednesday following a report of a stabbing. Police said...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Cash reward offered for information on fugitive considered armed, dangerous

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offing up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a wanted fugitive who is considered armed and dangerous. Demario Dontrell Allen, 31, is wanted for escaping from lawful custody, and failure to appear on the following charges: two counts of assault with intent to murder, and assault with a dangerous weapon.
abc12.com

Sheriff: 18-year-old among suspects in child predator sting

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff's Office said an 18-year-old man was among six people arrested in a child sex predator sting. The cases stem from a Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) investigation. Sheriff Chris Swanson took to social media overnight to give an update on the charges of the men accused of seeking sex with underage kids.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

One man dead after deadly stabbing in Flint, police investigating

FLINT, Mich. - The Flint Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one man dead. Authorities say they responded to a stabbing at the 1200 Block of Lillian Drive just after 8:00 p.m. on October 19, 2022. When officers arrived, they located the victim suffering from apparent stab wounds.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Police: 15-year-old in critical condition after accidental shooting

BAY CITY, Mich. – A 15-year-old Bay City female is in critical condition after she was accidentally shot, according to the Bay City Department of Public Safety. Authorities say officers were dispatched on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, just before 10:30 a.m. to a female who had been shot inside a 200 block of South Sherman Street residence on the east side of Bay City.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Sheriff warns of ‘grandparent’ phone scam

OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam where suspects call grandparents, posing as the grandchild. Investigators said that a scam recently occurred where the victim was called on their home phone from someone who said they were their grandson in Denver, Colorado.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy