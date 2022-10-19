ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gahanna, OH

‘Morse Road 14’: 251-apartment plan clears first major hurdle, moves to next phase

By Paul Comstock
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01qtwm_0iezsl8j00

A proposed 251-apartment development at 5503 Morse Road is about to enter a second phase of approvals after residents and leaders of homeowners and condos associations chimed in with their thoughts on it.

The $50 million residential project, called Morse Road 14, would cover 13.96 acres and is planned by the Stonehenge Co., which previously worked with the city of Gahanna to build Creekside, a public-private development in the downtown.

During a public hearing on the plan held during the Oct. 17 City Council meeting, city planning director Michael Blackford said the ordinance before council focused solely on a proposed rezoning for the site – not the scope of the project itself.

After the public hearing, council approved rezoning the site from estate residential to multifamily residential.

Blackford said estate residential allows single-family residences and agricultural land.

The project's final development plan – which would cover building layout and design and other specifics of the project –requires a separate approval process still to come, Blackford said.

The rezoning approval sends the project back to the city planning commission to begin that process, council president Stephen Renner said after the rezoning vote.

Although the development plan is tentative, city records include details of the proposal for the site east of Hamilton Road.

Plans show up to 24 units in each of 11 residential 3-story buildings, with a clubhouse, a pool, garages and other amenities included.

Prior to the vote, council members discussed whether the proposal would comply with the city's comprehensive land-use plan that was adopted in 2019.

Council member Michael Schnetzer said it would not.

He said the city gathered residential input that, by a 3-to-1 ratio, favored office and commercial development over medium-density residential in the city's north gateway, which includes Morse Road.

"It's hard to see how a standalone multifamily development situated along a busy vehicular corridor ... meets the spirit of mixed use," Schnetzer said.

Council member Trenton Weaver said the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, which erupted worldwide in the spring of 2020, and its aftermath have changed developmental priorities among the public.

"It's clear that we're getting calls for housing. We're not getting the calls for commercial development like we used to," he said.

Council member Kaylee Padova said the apartment plan would help the city meet a goal of diverse housing stock.

Council member Karen Angelou voiced support for the desire of the site's owner, Monica Morgan, to make use of the property.

Renner advocated a balance between property rights and proper zoning and said the real estate market has shifted.

Council’s vote on the rezoning was split 4-3. Casting "no" votes were Schnetzer and council members Merisa Bowers and Nancy McGregor.

Doug Ervin of the Stonehenge Co. was among the speakers during the public hearing and said the apartment complex would be home to anywhere from 251 to about 400 residents, who will pay city income taxes. He said 15 of 22 municipalities surveyed by Stonehenge had a lower income-tax rate than Gahanna and that the Regional Income Tax Agency confirmed that for Gahanna residents working in those municipalities, Gahanna would capture the difference between the tax rates.

"So I kind of am a job generator, or as far as income tax, if you look at it from that perspective," he said.

The apartments' prospective rents – from $1,400 to $1,900 a month – would provide affordable housing to those earning $60,000 to $70,000 a year, Ervin said.

He also said Stonehenge has met with the officers of two condominium developments to the south – Windward Trace and Amberlea Village – and is committed to maintaining those contacts during the continuing approval process.

"It is a participatory process where they're informed of, if this were to be rezoned, what our intent is, and they’d be aware of that before we present that to any public body," Ervin said.

Morgan, who said she’s worn out, added, "I really feel Stonehenge is going to make a great property. They're going to make it beautiful."

ICYMI:Gahanna's first historical marker pays tribute to country club, Black community

Dennis Hoffman, who identified himself as president of the Windward Trace association, said although he’s unhappy with the apartment plan, the association has met with Ervin several times to voice concerns.

"We hope to continue working with Stonehenge ... if this rezoning is approved," he said.

Edwin Douglas said he is treasurer of the Windward Trace association, and he favors keeping single-family zoning at the site. He said the association would continue to work with Stonehenge to achieve changes regarding the association's concerns.

Leo McCann said he is president of the Amberlea Village association, which, he said, has a current position of neutrality toward the project and plans to work with Stonehenge, City Council, the mayor's office and the planning commission during the development plan process.

Robert Thorn of Creighton Court said he hopes Stonehenge incorporates green space into its plan, saying no parks are within walking distance of the site.

