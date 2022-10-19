Read full article on original website
Once a rich desert river, the Gila struggles to keep flowing
The confluence of the tiny San Pedro River and the much larger Gila was once one of the richest locales in one of the most productive river ecosystems in the American Southwest, an incomparable oasis of biodiversity. The rivers frequently flooded their banks, a life-giving pulse that created sprawling riverside...
Looking back on America’s summer of heat, floods and climate change: Welcome to the new abnormal￼
The summer of 2022 started with a historic flood in Montana, brought on by heavy rain and melting snow, that tore up roads and caused large areas of Yellowstone National Park to be evacuated. It ended with a record-breaking heat wave in California and much of the West that pushed...
Tribal breakthrough? Four states, six tribes announce first formal talks on Colorado River negotiating authority
Colorado and three other Upper Colorado River Basin states have, for the first time in history, embarked on a series of formal meetings to find a way to negotiate jointly with some of the largest owners of Colorado River water rights: tribal communities. The states, which include New Mexico, Utah,...
A quiet revolution: Southwest cities learn to thrive amid drought
In the rolling hills around San Diego and its suburbs, the rumble of bulldozers and the whine of power saws fill the air as a slew of new homes and apartments rise up. The region is booming, its population growing at a rate of about 1 percent a year. This,...
The Water Desk is an independent news organization dedicated to increasing the volume, depth and power of journalism connected to Western water issues.https://www.colorado.edu/cej/waterdesk
