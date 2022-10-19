Florida Lawmakers Sound Off On Potential Changes To Death Penalty Law

Photo: Getty Images

Governor DeSantis has said he wants lawmakers to change the way juries may impose the death penalty, after the Nikolas Cruz verdict last week.

"I'm sorry. When you murder 17 people in cold blood, the only appropriate punishment is capital punishment."

While many are upset that the Parkland school shooter will be sentenced to life in prison, not all of Florida's legislators appear ready to change the law that mandates unanimous approval for death by jurors.

"I have to admit I'm really torn about the death penalty."

Democrat Senator Tina Polsky's district covers Parkland, where parents of the victims spoke out in anger immediately after the verdict.

She told CBS 12 that she would have to really study the legislation if it's written, but cautions against any knee-jerk reactions.

"It's a very complex, very difficult issue. And we're talking about human life, no matter how good or bad that life may be."

Florida juries needed only a majority to give a defendant the death penalty until a new law in 2017 required the unanimous decision. South Florida Democrat Senator Lori Berman was one of the lawmakers who voted for that and she stands by it.

"It's an extraordinarily emotional issue and that's why I think it's important that we keep the bar as high as we can."

State Rep. Jervonte Edmonds, who is also a Democrat, says he is "100 percent undecided," while Republican State Rep. Toby Overdorf says that while the ruling was a "travesty," he wants to "wait and see what the legislation is" before commenting on it.