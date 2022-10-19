ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
wcti12.com

Candidates speak out ahead of Pitt County Sheriff election

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — In-person early voting for the general election started Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. One of the races is for the Sheriff of Pitt County. Incumbent Sheriff Paula Dance, and her opponent, Gary Weaver, both said they have plans to tackle issues to help protect deputies and citizens of Pitt County.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Leaked recording of Pitt Co. sheriff raises questions

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A recording circulating online of the Pitt County sheriff using profane language has raised questions in the community. As it turns out, the tape was recorded by one of Sheriff Paula Dance’s own employees and then posted online. WITN spoke with Dance, who said...
jocoreport.com

Juvenile Driver Leads Officers On Brief Chase

SMITHFIELD – Just before midnight Thursday, a Wayne County State Trooper returning from assignment at the NC State Fair, attempted to stop a reckless driver near Smithfield in Johnston County. The 15 year-old driver reportedly led the trooper on a chase around West Smithfield. The driver was at one...
SMITHFIELD, NC
WNCT

Person shot by passerby while assaulting Lenoir County deputies

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials are investigating after a person was shot by a passerby while they were assaulting two deputies. WNCT’s Caitlin Richards reports that at 2:19 p.m. Thursday, deputies received a trespassing call on Neuse Road, according to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office. The first deputy arrived at the scene at 2:41, after […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Four lockdowns in three days at schools in eastern North Carolina

Four different schools in eastern North Carolina have undergone lockdowns in the past three days due to potential threats. The area impacted includes Rocky Mount, Edgecombe and Halifax counties. On Monday morning, Tarboro police said an Edgecombe Community College student was seen acting erratically on campus, causing a concerned staff...
TARBORO, NC
WITN

Faulty electrical outlet blamed for Greene County house fire

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A faulty electrical outlet is responsible for a fire that destroyed a mobile home in Greene County, according to Scuffleton Fire Chief Robert Daugherty. Daugherty says one person lived in the home. He says she had just left with her boyfriend to travel to the State Fair in Raleigh when they were notified about the fire at the residence by neighbors shortly after 1:00 p.m.
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WITN

More resignations announced for troubled Lenoir County town

PINK HILL, N.C. (WITN) - More resignations have been announced for one Eastern Carolina town after the mayor quit yesterday. Mayor Pro Tem Penny Murphy, who is now acting mayor, said the town clerk and the assistant clerk have also resigned. She would not say if those resignations were connected to the mayor’s departure or not.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Missing Carteret County woman found safe

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have located a missing woman. Carteret County Sheriff’s Office sent an alert out Tuesday morning that Shayla Clevenger had been found in Jacksonville. Clevenger,26, had been missing since Saturday. She was last seen at the Wendy’s on U.S....
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Wayne County man wins $1M playing Mega Millions

RALEIGH, N.C. — The mystery is over. Last week, it was learned someone in Wayne County had a $1 million winning Mega Millions lottery ticket. Turns out, Lovenzo Marks of Goldsboro had that ticket. Marks tried his luck in the Oct. 14 Mega Millions drawing and won a $1 million prize. Marks bought his lucky […]
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Onslow Oktoberfest, fundraiser returns to benefit outreach organizations

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Onslow County kicked off its annual Oktoberfest celebration in downtown Jacksonville with military appreciation night. Attendees found brats, beer, and activities for the whole family at the Riverwalk Crossing Park in downtown Jacksonville for Oktoberfest. It's the first time since Covid-19 that the event returned...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Man charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, more charges possible

HARLOWE, Craven County — A man was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine after police did a vehicle stop at Hyman Chapel Church on N.C. Hwy 101 in Harlowe. After a search of the vehicle, deputies found more than 18 grams of methamphetamine and a schedule VI controlled substance and arrested Michael Patrick Oneil, 42, of Beaufort.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Teenager found shot in Washington

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Washington are investigating a late morning shooting today. It happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 700 block of North Market Street. Police said a 16-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to the leg. The teen was taken to ECU Health Beaufort Hospital for treatment.
WASHINGTON, NC
wcti12.com

A place to call home, housing project for people leaving the foster care system

Greenville, Pitt County — The Greenville Housing Authority received more than $2Million in grant money to help develop an affordable housing community for people exiting the foster system. The 20-apartment complex would be titled ARISE. The groundbreaking for the complex could begin in January 2023. According to housing authority...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Father and daughter perish in Greene County house fire

First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Beaufort County holds forum for sheriff candidates. Beaufort County holds forum for sheriff candidates. WHO AM I? Kinston police say dollar store robbed, employee assaulted. Updated: 20 hours ago. WHO AM I? Kinston police say dollar store robbed, employee assaulted. Tarboro police:...
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Raleigh man facing robbery charges of New Bern business

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Raleigh man is facing robbery charges after an incident that happened on Monday. Raymond D. Osorio, 32, was arrested by New Bern police and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and resist, obstruct and delay. He was placed in the Craven County Jail under a $60,000 secured bond. […]
NEW BERN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy