wcti12.com
Candidates speak out ahead of Pitt County Sheriff election
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — In-person early voting for the general election started Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. One of the races is for the Sheriff of Pitt County. Incumbent Sheriff Paula Dance, and her opponent, Gary Weaver, both said they have plans to tackle issues to help protect deputies and citizens of Pitt County.
WITN
Leaked recording of Pitt Co. sheriff raises questions
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A recording circulating online of the Pitt County sheriff using profane language has raised questions in the community. As it turns out, the tape was recorded by one of Sheriff Paula Dance’s own employees and then posted online. WITN spoke with Dance, who said...
jocoreport.com
Juvenile Driver Leads Officers On Brief Chase
SMITHFIELD – Just before midnight Thursday, a Wayne County State Trooper returning from assignment at the NC State Fair, attempted to stop a reckless driver near Smithfield in Johnston County. The 15 year-old driver reportedly led the trooper on a chase around West Smithfield. The driver was at one...
Person shot by passerby while assaulting Lenoir County deputies
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials are investigating after a person was shot by a passerby while they were assaulting two deputies. WNCT’s Caitlin Richards reports that at 2:19 p.m. Thursday, deputies received a trespassing call on Neuse Road, according to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office. The first deputy arrived at the scene at 2:41, after […]
Four lockdowns in three days at schools in eastern North Carolina
Four different schools in eastern North Carolina have undergone lockdowns in the past three days due to potential threats. The area impacted includes Rocky Mount, Edgecombe and Halifax counties. On Monday morning, Tarboro police said an Edgecombe Community College student was seen acting erratically on campus, causing a concerned staff...
WITN
Family wants answers after Lenoir County man shot by passerby during deputy attack
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The family of a man shot yesterday as he was fighting with two Lenoir County deputies say they want answers. Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram says a passerby shot the man, fearing the deputies were in danger. It happened around 3:00 p.m. Thursday on Neuse...
WITN
Faulty electrical outlet blamed for Greene County house fire
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A faulty electrical outlet is responsible for a fire that destroyed a mobile home in Greene County, according to Scuffleton Fire Chief Robert Daugherty. Daugherty says one person lived in the home. He says she had just left with her boyfriend to travel to the State Fair in Raleigh when they were notified about the fire at the residence by neighbors shortly after 1:00 p.m.
WITN
More resignations announced for troubled Lenoir County town
PINK HILL, N.C. (WITN) - More resignations have been announced for one Eastern Carolina town after the mayor quit yesterday. Mayor Pro Tem Penny Murphy, who is now acting mayor, said the town clerk and the assistant clerk have also resigned. She would not say if those resignations were connected to the mayor’s departure or not.
Johnston County man wins $1M from ticket purchased in Nash County
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — After seeing his $10 scratch-off turn into a $1 million prize, Jay Mays of Selma said he opened the door to his house and just started running. “When I saw I won, I threw it at my wife, took off out the door and started running down the street,” Mays said. […]
WITN
Missing Carteret County woman found safe
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have located a missing woman. Carteret County Sheriff’s Office sent an alert out Tuesday morning that Shayla Clevenger had been found in Jacksonville. Clevenger,26, had been missing since Saturday. She was last seen at the Wendy’s on U.S....
cbs17
‘Way too fast’: Teen driving nearly 100 mph crashes into home near Zebulon, displacing family, NC trooper says
MIDDLESEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen driver traveling about 100 mph crashed into a home in Johnston County late Friday night, displacing at least five members of a family who live there, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At 11:57 p.m., troopers said they were called to...
Wayne County man wins $1M playing Mega Millions
RALEIGH, N.C. — The mystery is over. Last week, it was learned someone in Wayne County had a $1 million winning Mega Millions lottery ticket. Turns out, Lovenzo Marks of Goldsboro had that ticket. Marks tried his luck in the Oct. 14 Mega Millions drawing and won a $1 million prize. Marks bought his lucky […]
wcti12.com
Onslow Oktoberfest, fundraiser returns to benefit outreach organizations
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Onslow County kicked off its annual Oktoberfest celebration in downtown Jacksonville with military appreciation night. Attendees found brats, beer, and activities for the whole family at the Riverwalk Crossing Park in downtown Jacksonville for Oktoberfest. It's the first time since Covid-19 that the event returned...
WITN
Three Washington Co. schools placed on lockdown after fight nearby
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Three schools in Washington County were placed on lockdown Friday morning due to a fight in the area. Sheriff John Barnes says Washington County High School, Washington County Middle School, and Pines Elementary School were placed on lockdown just before 10 a.m. Barnes said it...
wcti12.com
Man charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, more charges possible
HARLOWE, Craven County — A man was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine after police did a vehicle stop at Hyman Chapel Church on N.C. Hwy 101 in Harlowe. After a search of the vehicle, deputies found more than 18 grams of methamphetamine and a schedule VI controlled substance and arrested Michael Patrick Oneil, 42, of Beaufort.
WITN
Teenager found shot in Washington
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Washington are investigating a late morning shooting today. It happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 700 block of North Market Street. Police said a 16-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to the leg. The teen was taken to ECU Health Beaufort Hospital for treatment.
wcti12.com
A place to call home, housing project for people leaving the foster care system
Greenville, Pitt County — The Greenville Housing Authority received more than $2Million in grant money to help develop an affordable housing community for people exiting the foster system. The 20-apartment complex would be titled ARISE. The groundbreaking for the complex could begin in January 2023. According to housing authority...
WITN
Father and daughter perish in Greene County house fire
First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Beaufort County holds forum for sheriff candidates. Beaufort County holds forum for sheriff candidates. WHO AM I? Kinston police say dollar store robbed, employee assaulted. Updated: 20 hours ago. WHO AM I? Kinston police say dollar store robbed, employee assaulted. Tarboro police:...
cbs17
Four juveniles, one man arrested for Tarboro drive by shooting, police say
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One man and four juveniles were arrested on Thursday for their role in a shooting that happened in September, according to the Tarboro Police Department. On Sept. 11 around 2:30 p.m., police responded to the area Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Wagner Street in...
Raleigh man facing robbery charges of New Bern business
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Raleigh man is facing robbery charges after an incident that happened on Monday. Raymond D. Osorio, 32, was arrested by New Bern police and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and resist, obstruct and delay. He was placed in the Craven County Jail under a $60,000 secured bond. […]
