Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on lowering energy costs

By The Hill staff
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
President Biden will on Wednesday afternoon outline policies to address challenges to U.S. energy security as international oil prices continue to face upward pressures.

The president is scheduled to speak at 1:15 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

