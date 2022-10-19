ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Thousands of lone migrant children housed in hotels

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TqYrH_0iezql4J00

The Home Office is effectively running “unregistered children’s homes”, a watchdog warned after figures revealed thousands of lone migrant children have been living in hotels after arriving in the UK.

Chief inspector of borders and immigration David Neal gave the Government department until the end of the year to come up with a plan to stop using hotels to house migrants after he found “limited evidence of progress on a concrete exit strategy” from the policy.

It comes as the Government said 3,256 unaccompanied asylum-seeking children – known as UASCs – arrived in hotels since the start of October last year. Almost 900 were under the age of 16, the provisional data suggests.

Every effort must be made by Government to ensure all children are taken into the care of local authorities as a matter of urgency

The total figure is likely to be higher as the information provided does not include those already placed in hotels before that period.

The information, published in response to a parliamentary question and taken from a routinely updated “live operational database”, said lone migrant children spent an average of 16 days in the hotels which are in Kent, Brighton and Hove, East Sussex and Warwickshire council areas.

The Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration (ICIBI) report said the Home Office is “effectively operating unregistered young people’s homes” and the conditions were not a “long-term answer”.

Mr Neal added: “The position the Home Office finds itself in, running unregistered children’s homes, is one that staff and stakeholders alike have found uncomfortable. This is clearly not a space the Home Office wants, or should be operating in.”

The report said it is “most notable” that neither the Home Office nor councils where hotels are located “hold statutory responsibility for these young people”.

An entry to a “risk register”, published in the report, said the Government was informed it was breaking the law more than a year ago.

The entry, dated August 2021, said: “[Senior Civil Servant] confirmed we are running a childrens homes [sic] and committing a criminal offence but relying on the defence of necessity. The mitigation is to stop doing this … Advice is going to ministers.”

In another entry, the Home Office stated there was a risk the plan to end the use of hotels to house lone child migrants “may not achieve the outcome in time for intake surges in spring”.

Under a heading of “implications”, it said: “Continued legal and statutory responsbility [sic] that LA may not take back and HO continues to run UASC hotels without any statuory [sic] responsibility… 9th Sept we will be breaking the law and continung [sic] to run unregulated children’s homes and continuing to expose HO to illegal activity, burnout and trauma.”

Children told inspectors they were happy and felt safe in the hotels, but the majority were “very keen to move on and start their education”.

“Staff across the hotels told inspectors that the young people persistently asked when they would be moved on from the hotel, and that this was a source of ongoing anxiety,” the report added.

Another area of “significant concern” raised in the report were two cases of staff residing at the hotels who had not been vetted by the Disclosure and Barring Service.

The Refugee Council expressed alarm over the findings and called for an immediate end to the use of hotels to accommodate children.

The charity’s chief executive Enver Solomon said the Government was “clearly failing in its duty to safeguard children and it has no proper long-term plan for improving its operations and how it deals with unaccompanied children.

“Every effort must be made by Government to ensure all children are taken into the care of local authorities as a matter of urgency.”

Among four recommendations, Mr Neal told the Home Office they must “develop and begin delivering a viable and sustainable exit strategy from the use of hotels” within six months.

The report, published on Wednesday, was sent to then home secretary Priti Patel on June 9 and should have been made public by August 4.

The Home Office said: “We accept the recommendation and will continue to work closely with the Department for Education and Local Authorities to build capacity to avoid the ongoing need for contingency accommodation as quickly as possible.”

The department was “committed to ensuring the safety of all young people within the hotels” and all adults working directly with the child migrants have been subject to enhanced DBS checks, with those working on the hotel sites having DBS clearance, it said.

A Government spokeswoman added: “The wellbeing of children in our care is our absolute priority.

“The rise in dangerous small boats crossings means there are significant challenges on local authority care places.

“The Government has had no alternative but to urgently use temporary hotels to give unaccompanied asylum-seeking children arriving in the UK a roof over their heads.

“We know we must do more and we are determined to stop the use of hotels for children.

“To do this we are working round the clock with councils across the UK to increase the number of long-term care placements available.”

The findings come as the RNLI laid bare the harrowing experiences faced by lifeboat crews as they rescue migrants from the Channel.

Government figures show 502 migrants arrived in the UK on 12 boats after crossing the Channel on Tuesday, taking the provisional total for the year so far to 37,570.

Meanwhile, an 31-year-old Albanian woman suspected of helping migrant crossings take place was arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration during a raid in Banbury, Oxfordshire, on Wednesday morning, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Thousands of protesters rally in London to call for the UK to rejoin the EU

Thousands of protesters have marched through central London calling for the UK to rejoin the EU. The National Rejoin March on Saturday saw large crowds of people walk from Park Lane to Parliament Square. Marchers from across the UK travelled for hours to attend. Parliament Square Garden, the last stop...
newschain

Woman charged with setting swarm of bees on deputies at eviction

A Massachusetts woman who released a swarm of bees on sheriff’s deputies as they tried to serve an eviction notice is facing multiple assault and battery charges, US authorities have said. Rorie S Woods, 55, pleaded not guilty at her arraignment on October 12 in Springfield District Court and...
LONGMEADOW, MA
newschain

Three people arrested after two killed on Washington tribal reservation

Three suspects in the fatal shootings of two people and shooting of a police officer have been arrested after a daylong search on a tribal reservation in north-eastern Washington. The Colville Tribes Emergency Services said on Facebook on Friday evening that the third suspect was arrested in Elmer City, one...
ELMER CITY, WA
mailplus.co.uk

Albanian boat migrants are fast-tracked home in days

ALBANIAN migrants arriving on small boats have been fast-tracked out of Britain days after crossing the Channel. The Home Office confirmed 11 Albanians were sent home on a charter plane last week as part of a pilot scheme. When the migrants arrived from northern France earlier this month they were...
The Herald News

Where refugees in Tennessee are arriving from

Within five months after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine in early February 2022, the U.S. admitted more than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees. Most of these refugees were admitted through a special program called humanitarian parole, which falls outside the scope of the data tracking carried out by the Refugee Processing Center. Humanitarian parole allows refugees who meet certain criteria to gain temporary legal status in the U.S. and applications are processed differently than traditional refugee resettlement applications. During September 2022, the U.S. admitted most refugees...
TENNESSEE STATE
Border Report

Venezuelans unaware they’re now subject to Title 42 expulsions

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – One day after the Department of Homeland Security said it would begin expelling Venezuelan migrants entering the country illegally, Mario Freitas stood under a tent on the U.S. side of the border wall, hoping to be allowed to continue his journey. “We came across in the morning, happy to […]
EL PASO, TX
US News and World Report

Hundreds of Venezuelan Migrants Leave Southern Mexico to Travel to U.S. Border

TAPACHULA, Mexico (Reuters) - Hundreds of migrants set off from Mexico's southern border early on Friday on a northward journey to the U.S.-Mexico border where hundreds of others are stranded following a deal to expel Venezuelan migrants crossing into the United States. The group of people departed around 4 a.m....
TEXAS STATE
newschain

Two killed as small plane hits US building

A small plane has crashed into a building in New Hampshire, killing the two people on board and sparking a large fire on the ground, authorities said. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that a single-engined Beechcraft Sierra crashed into a building north of Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Keene on Friday evening.
KEENE, NH
newschain

Suspect caught by members of public after woman stabbed in coffee shop

Members of the public chased and caught an alleged knifeman after a woman was stabbed in a west London coffee shop. The woman, in her 30s, was treated at the scene and taken to hospital following the attack at a cafe in Edgware Road on Thursday morning, the Metropolitan Police said.
BBC

Albanian people-smuggling gang 'dismantled' after arrests in Spain

An Albanian people-smuggling gang taking migrants to the UK via Spain has been "dismantled" after officers worked for more than a year to identify the ring leaders, a crime agency says. It is believed that migrants paid between Є3,000 and Є15,000 (£2,600 to £13,000) to be smuggled....

Comments / 0

Community Policy