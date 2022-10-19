Read full article on original website
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
HSU Cowboy Football Hit The Road To Take On SouthwesternHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
What Texas Parents Say About DNA Tests For Their School-Aged ChildrenTom HandyTexas State
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in TexasKristen WaltersAustin, TX
VP Harris says Texas abortion ban leaves women "in life-threatening situations that could have otherwise been prevented.Ash JurbergTexas State
fox7austin.com
F1 visitors experience privacy, luxury at Million Air
Those coming in for Formula One on private planes don't have to worry about the long lines and record number of people at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi has a look.
fox7austin.com
What to expect with Formula 1 traffic at COTA
AUSTIN, Texas - Formula 1 kicked off Friday at Circuit of the Americas. With people traveling to Austin from all over the world, that also means more traffic. Officials with COTA say there are changes with transportation this year. "The fan experience starts how you arrive," Cady Chow, director of...
KVUE
Formula 1 schedule for COTA 2022
AUSTIN, Texas — Starting Friday, the Formula 1 (F1) cars will begin circling the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) track – which means you need to know when to get to the track. Different to last year, this year's races will take place much later than before. The...
How private jets are being managed this year after 2021 F1 fans caused Austin airport delays
Formula One weekend brings in a record-breaking number of travelers to Austin from across the country and around the world.
Whether you’re headed to Formula 1 or not, watch out for these traffic changes
We are on the cusp of what's expected to be one of Austin airport's busiest travel weekends ever.
In 2023 You Can Catch Big Waves In Austin At A New Surf Park
In 2023 developers plan to break ground on a $1.3 billion dollar project in Austin, Texas that will become the largest surf park on planet Earth. Because it's being built in Texas you know it has to be bigger and the best!. If you like to surf, right now you...
Want the Best Buffet in Texas? Head to Austin
Yelp has become one of the biggest, and one of the most trusted, apps out there when it comes to restaurants. Yelp is a great place to check out if you're looking for pizza, or a new favorite place to try out. And now, if you are looking to hit up a buffet while driving through the Lone Star state then you'll want to head to Austin for the best buffet in Texas.
F1 racer stops by local school ahead of big race this weekend
AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of fans are expected to pack Circuit of the Americas this weekend for the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix. The drivers start practice Friday, but they're already out exploring Central Texas right now. “There's a lot of things you're going to miss out on, but...
Remember these old Austin spots? Nostalgic restaurants, businesses no longer around
KXAN viewers took some time to reminisce on some Austin staples that are no longer in business.
Shane Hinton joins morning crew as KVUE Daybreak meteorologist
AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE Daybreak has found its new meteorologist, and we didn’t have to search far. Shane Hinton will be moving to weekday mornings joining Yvonne Nava and Rob Evans, and reuniting with his former weekend mornings anchor, Hannah Rucker. “Besides his amazing personality, energy and chemistry...
papercitymag.com
Wellness Experts to Open a Stunning New Austin Resort, Clubs in Houston and Fort Worth — Canyon Ranch Jumps Into Texas
Each Canyon Ranch spa, including this one in Woodside, California, plays off the surrounding environment. The life-enhancing luxuries of Canyon Ranch, perfected over four decades of providing spa-infused wellness, are on the way to the Lone Star State via the Texas Hill Country where plans are underway for a resort located a short drive from Austin. The Texas commitment, revealed this week, includes the addition of Canyon Ranch clubs in both Houston and Fort Worth and an app to support guests needs 24/7.
Formula 1 Austin: Which music artists are performing race weekend?
Grammy Award-winning artists Green Day and Ed Sheeran will perform at the Circuit of The America's Germania Insurance Super Stage as part of a 20+ band festival lineup.
Click2Houston.com
Surf Lakes signs agreement to build ‘biggest surf park development on the planet’ in Austin in 2023
AUSTIN, Texas – A 12-acre Surf Lake is coming to Austin as early as mid-2023 after the company signed an exclusive territory agreement to build “the biggest surf park development on the planet,” according to a release. The 400-acre ‘Pura Vida’ community, purchased by local developers, will...
Puptopia Festival will take over Austin's Mueller Lake Park this month
The canine celebration is a mix between Disneyland and ACL for dogs.
Need a thrill? Here’s 7 haunted places in Texas you can visit
The thought of visiting a haunted location, with its deathly air and eerie dark vibe, can be enticing to someone and completely bone-chilling to another.
Eater
An Austinite Talks About Filming the Austin Episode of Netflix Show ‘Somebody Feed Phil’
Netflix series Somebody Feed Phil premiered its sixth season earlier this week, and the food-centric show features an entire episode dedicated to Austin, led by host Phil Rosenthal. One of the people who had a hand in shaping and even appearing on the show were Caitlin McFarland and Emily Gipson, the co-founders of the ATX Television Festival.
fox7austin.com
Report: Texas ranks second in country for most catalytic converter thefts
AUSTIN, Texas - A recent report puts Texas at number two in the country for states with the most catalytic converter thefts. One local RV and boat storage company caught one of those thefts on camera. Caught on security camera footage, were suspects breaking into A-Affordable RV and Boat Storage...
Windy finish to weekend but stormy weather will follow
Two rounds of rain to start next week - (1) Monday morning into afternoon and (2) late Monday into early Tuesday. --Kristen Currie
This Huge Flea Market in Texas is a Must-Visit
Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of antique items you'll discover when shopping there.
Austin technology company ranked No. 2 for best work-life balance
AUSTIN, Texas — New research from Glassdoor ranked U.S. companies with the highest rating for work-life balance. CNBC reports that an Austin technology solutions company, SailPoint, tied for the No. 2 spot. Since the coronavirus pandemic caused many companies to make operations remote, the flexibility of working from home...
