ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Sanders to barnstorm across 8 states before Election Day

By Alexander Bolton
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bbogh_0iezqKQo00
Greg Nash File photo – Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) speaks to reporters in the Senate Subway during a series of nomination votes on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who is eyeing a potential run for president in 2024, has announced an eight-state campaign blitz across the country to rev up younger voters at a time when polls have turned sour for Democratic candidates.

Sanders, who has urged Democrats to focus more on economic issues at a time when many voters think the economy is on the wrong track, will start his trip on Oct. 27 with an event in Eugene, Ore., with Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) and Democrat Val Hoyle, who is running in Oregon’s 4th Congressional District.

He will hit four Senate battlegrounds on his trip: Nevada, Florida, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, where he will talk about rising inequality and the need to expand Medicare, a top policy priority for him that didn’t get much attention from Democratic leaders in the 117th Congress.

“He’s going to be hustling to get out the vote all over the country, coast to coast,” said Faiz Shakir, a Sanders adviser.

“We’re going to frame the argument that we’re letting the Republicans off the hook on a terrible agenda for the working class. They, Republicans, have largely been on the offensive on decrying student loan debt relief, minimum wage increases, child tax credits, stimulus as somehow bad for working people, and that just can’t stand,” Shakir said.

“We’ve got to go out there and make the contrast,” he added.

Sanders recently said that while it’s good to draw a contrast between Democrats and Republicans on abortion rights, he thinks Democrats are putting too much emphasis on that issue at the expense of attacking Republican economic policies.

“In my view, while the abortion issue must remain on the front burner, it would be political malpractice for Democrats to ignore the state of the economy and allow Republican lies and distortions to go unanswered,” Sanders wrote in a recent op-ed for The Guardian.

The Vermont senator has also raised concerns about whether young voters, who tend to support Democrats, are motivated to cast early ballots or go to the polls on Election Day.

“It is about energizing our base and increasing voter turnout up and down the ballot,” Sanders told The New York Times. “I am a little bit concerned that the energy level for young people, working-class people,” is not as high as it should be.

Sanders will also head to Los Angeles to campaign with Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.), who is running for mayor, before heading to the Senate battleground of Nevada, where Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D) is trailing in the polls behind former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt (R).

Sanders will attend events with MoveOn, the progressive advocacy group, in Reno and Las Vegas.

Then it’s off to Texas, where Sanders will join campaign events with Greg Casar (D), who is running in Texas’s 35th Congressional District, which stretches from East Austin to San Antonio.

On Oct. 30, Sanders will hold an event in McAllen, Texas, with Michelle Vallejo (D), who is running against conservative Republican Monica De La Cruz in Texas’s 15th Congressional District, before flying to Orlando, Fla., for an event with Maxwell Frost (D), who is running in Florida’s 10th Congressional District.

Sanders will then hit Wisconsin, where Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes (D) is challenging Sen. Ron Johnson (R).

Sanders will participate in get-out-the-vote events with NextGen and MoveOn in Eau Claire, La Crosse and Madison, Wis., on Nov. 4.

He will hold a community event in Oshkosh, Wis., on Nov. 5 and then travel to Michigan, where Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is running for reelection and has a 5-point lead over Republican Tudor Dixon in one recent poll. Sanders will do a get-out-the-vote event with NextGen and MoveOn in Ann Arbor.

Sanders will wrap up his trip in Pennsylvania, where Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) is locked in a tough race with celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz (R) for retiring Sen. Pat Toomey’s (R) seat.

Sanders will hold an event in Pittsburgh on Nov. 6 with Summer Lee (D), who is running in Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District.

He will also attend get-out-the-vote events in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia with MoveOn on Nov. 6.

Comments / 16

Beach Bum
3d ago

The Democrats are destroying our country. Look at the state of our country after 2 years of Democratic leadership. Cost of living is 40% higher with inflation numbers the highest in 40 years. Interest rates and gas costs continue to rise. The Democrats have raised Medicare rates the most in history affecting our senior citizens. They are giving 400 Billion dollars to pay off college tuition loans while all hard working Americans that never had the opportunity to go to college struggle to pay higher utility bills. The Democrats actually are averaging giving the Ukrainian Government 130 million dollars a day. Our country deserves better leadership and its up to every citizen to vote for change. They are forcing everyone to buy electric cars because of their clean energy bill. 3.7 undocumented immigrants have entered our country this year! DEA reported that drugs, murders and crime are the worse in history. They are hiring 87,000 IRS agents for what?

Reply(6)
5
Related
Newsweek

Every Republican Endorsing Democrats Over Trump Candidates in the Midterms

Several Democratic candidates in races against opponents backed by former President Donald Trump have received endorsements from Republicans ahead of the midterm elections. Prominent state-level Republicans in Arizona, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas and Pennsylvania have so far publicly expressed support for Democrats facing Trump-backed GOP nominees. It remains to be seen...
KANSAS STATE
Daily Mail

I will shut down the government to force Biden to reverse course and address the chaos at the border, Arizona's Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters says

Trump-backed Blake Masters said Republicans need to be willing to 'play hardball' when it comes to immigration and warned that if elected to the Senate he is prepared to force a government shutdown if President Joe Biden does not address the southern border crisis. The 36-year-old Republican Arizona candidate told...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Michael Moore predicts Democratic 'landslide against the traitors' in midterm elections

Liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore has "never felt this optimistic" about the Democrats' prospects in the midterm elections. Moore theorized that there would be a "landslide" against the Republican "traitors" who voted against certifying the 2020 election, fueled by fierce backlash against former President Donald Trump and the overturning of Roe v. Wade over the summer.
GEORGIA STATE
CNET

Marijuana Laws by State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?

Five US states will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November: Missouri's amendment is supported by 48% of state voters, according to a FOX 4/Emerson College poll, compared with 35% who oppose it and 17% who are unsure. Bills will also appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota...
COLORADO STATE
Lexington Herald-Leader

Vote no on Amendment #2 like your life depends on it. Because it does.

Pro-lifers have understandable reasons and rights for abhorring abortion. But they can still cherish a free democratic society that prevents politicians, zealous prosecutors, and morality police from harassing women and medical providers. Vote “No” on Amendment 2 to ensure that women are free to make deeply personal decisions in private consultation with their doctors, families, and spiritual guides.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Atlantic

Trumpism Has Found Its Leading Lady

As election returns rolled in on the evening of November 3, 2020, a local news host in Phoenix was starring in an intensely awkward broadcast. The Fox 10 anchor Kari Lake was refusing to call Arizona for Joe Biden—even though her network had already done so. “If [voters] wake up tomorrow or two days later and it flips,” she insisted, her pendant earrings swinging, “there’s distrust in the system.” Lake’s co-anchor, John Hook, lost patience. “Well, we’re taking our cues from Fox, the mothership,” he interrupted. “That’s kind of what we do.”
ARIZONA STATE
The Atlantic

There’s Only One Group to Blame for How Republicans Flocked to Trump

Ever since Donald Trump won the Republican nomination for president in 2016, an industry of rationalization and justification has thrived. The theme is clear: Look what you made us do. The argument is simple: Democratic unfairness and media bias radicalized Republicans to such an extent that they turned to Trump in understandable outrage. Republicans had been bullied, so they turned to a bully of their own.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

In a repeat of 2018, Democrats lead Republicans in 4 of 6 of the most hotly contested races for governor.

Predicted Gov. Races(via future fandom) In the 2018 midterms, Democrats gained control of seven additional governorships from Republicans. The 2022 mid-terms look as if they are headed the same way with Democratic contenders leading in the polls in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, and Michigan and close in Florida and Georgia. Wins in these states will give Democrats control of three additional (Arizona, Georgia, Florida) governorships, tying the two party’s at 25 – 25 if no other changes transpire.
FLORIDA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Georgia’s Early Voting Numbers are Breaking Records, are Dems Getting the Turnout Hoped for?

Early Voting in Gerogia(public use) Midterm elections are usually dismal. People are (politically) exhausted from the Presidential election cycle two years earlier. Normally, the turn-out favors the party that lost the presidential election, as the losing side seems to be the only ones motivated enough to vote. The size of the loss for the party in power is historically correlated with the disappointment with the president and the president’s party, the state of the economy, as well as occasional scandals or crises.
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Trump-backed Tshibaka projected to defeat 20-year incumbent Sen. Murkowski, election forecaster says

Incumbent Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is in danger of losing the seat she has held for two decades to a challenger from her own party backed by former President Trump. A Republican has roughly a 99% chance to win next month's Alaska senate election, with Republican challenger Kelly C. Tshibaka considered mostly likely to emerge with the victory at 53%, according to election forecaster FiveThirtyEight.
ALASKA STATE
CNN

The Arizona Senate race is slipping from Republicans

CNN — Republicans’ chances of beating Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona are fading, a sign of the broader struggle the party is experiencing of late as it fights to retake the Senate majority, according to one prominent political handicapper. On Thursday, the Cook Political Report with Amy...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

732K+
Followers
85K+
Post
526M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy