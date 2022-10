If the pundits didn’t consider Oregon Ducks wide receiver a star before today, the sophomore put an end to that debate with a monster game over UCLA. It seemed as if every time Franklin touched the ball, it was either for a huge touchdown or an important first down. Oregon bludgeoned the Bruins to the tune of 45-30 and Franklin had a big hand in that. He wound up with eight receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Franklin’s 49-yard touchdown set the tone early in the second quarter after the two teams traded scores. It was a perfect post pattern and...

