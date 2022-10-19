Read full article on original website
Even With Long Hours, This Central NY Firefighter Is Always A Dad First
It seems first responders never stop working and serving their community. That's certainly the case when it comes to Scott. Here's a guy that's not only committed to his job and community, but more importantly to his family. Scott is a Corrections Officer at Oneida County Jail, where he has to work long mandated hours. Though he misses his family, especially his one year-old son, he's proud to put in the hard work to support them.
WKTV
"Trunk or Treat" in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – A “Trunk or Treat” will be held in Utica, Wednesday Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Participants may go trunk to trunk to “Trick or Treat” and receive candy. The event, held by AAA, is a safer alternative to the traditional door to door option.
wwnytv.com
Vet discusses shortage of emergency options for pets
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Veterinarian Dr. Stephanie Young of the Animal Doctors Veterinary Clinic says the region is dealing with a shortage of emergency options for pets. She appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to discuss the problem and what pet owners can do about it. Watch her interview above.
WKTV
Local employees recognized for going above and beyond at work
UTICA, N.Y. – The Rotary Club of Utica recognized four local workers during its 31st Annual Pride of Workmanship awards ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 20. These honors are awarded annually to community members who show commitment to their jobs and exceed expectations. Co-workers and managers sent nominations to the...
Procession held to honor late Boom Babies owner: ‘Westcott was her neighborhood’
Editor’s note: Syracuse.com’s Anne Hayes contributed to this article. Syracuse, N.Y. — A procession featuring confetti, cowboy boots, vintage prom dresses and Halloween costumes was held Friday in Syracuse in honor of the late Lorraine Koury, owner of Boom Babies clothing store. Stephen A. Januseski, Koury’s longtime...
WKTV
New boat launch to be built on the Barge Canal in Verona
VERONA, N.Y. – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner, Basil Seggos, announced Friday, a new boat launch is being built in Verona, on the Barge Canal. Located on Cove Road, the new boat launch is supposed to increase recreational, fishing and boating. The boat launch...
Utica Schools Locked Down Twice in One Day – What Happened?
Two separate lockdown incidents in the Utica City School District caused some tense moments for students and parents on Thursday. Police say the first incident was done as a precautionary measure, while the second was what is often called 'swatting'. Utica Police were called to a domestic incident on Bristol...
uticaphoenix.net
Local: Oneida County Awarded $2.25 Million Veteran Suicide Prevention Grant
County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. announced today that Oneida County has been awarded a $2.25 million federal grant to help prevent suicide among military veterans. “Suicide rates among our veterans are rising and they need our help,” Picente said. “We must do all we can to support the brave men and women who have given so much to protect this nation and our freedoms. This funding will make a difference in their lives and in the lives of those who love them.”
Short Oswego County Road Has Long Spooky History of Deadly Hauntings
There's a short road in Oswego County that has a long spooky history of several deadly hauntings. Two houses and a set of train tracks are all that sit on Gray Road in Minetto, New York. It's very short but its deadly history is very long. In 1961, a cab driver named Frank Coolidge ran into a tree on Gray Road after he was shot in the back by Garry Bernard Rhinehart. Rhinehart fled and hitchhiked back to Syracuse. Coolidge was found later that night.
spectrumlocalnews.com
140 Syracuse police officers sign up for wellness checks
Research from the U.S. Justice Department shows law enforcement officers are facing more threats to their health and wellness than ever before. Over the course of this week, 140 police officers signed up for wellness checks. Syracuse Chief Joe Cecile said he is proud of the turnout, especially because it’s the department’s first year doing the event.
Officer with UPD ‘Steps It Up’ for a family in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On October 20th, the Utica Police Department received a call from the very grateful mother of a special needs student who insisted on thanking Officer Wesley Jackson for “being a good person and helping out her son” after breaking up a fight and then purchasing the boy-involved much-needed clothes and shoes. […]
WKTV
Plans in the works to open Five Below at former JCPenney location in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – The former JCPenney location in Rome may soon be home to a new Five Below after sitting vacant for more than two years. Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo says DCL Management, which operates Freedom Plaza, has submitted to the city plans to approve a sign that says “Five Below Coming Soon.”
WKTV
Crane stuck in downtown Utica block traffic for short time
UTICA, N. Y. – Traffic was slow in downtown Utica for a short time Friday morning after a crane became stuck on Oriskany Street near the site of the Nexus Center construction. A flatbed truck was called in to maneuver the rig off of a curb where it appears...
Terrified Mother and Daughter Have Haunted Syracuse Road For Over a Century
A terrified mother has been running with her daughter on a road in Central New York for over a century. Seneca Hill, on Route 57 in Oswego, is home to a young woman and her 6-year-old daughter who many believe are the ghosts of William Cooper's family. Legend has it, Cooper came home drunk in the spring of 1898. He shot at his wife during an argument but missed. She grabbed her daughter and ran to a nearby home, according to Seeks Ghosts. Cooper tracked his wife down, shot the neighbor, Charles Smedley, missed his wife, and then committed suicide.
Afton man accused of starting fire at Bassett Hospital
NYSP at Oneonta arrested Raymond P. Sidlauskas, 66 of Afton. Afton was allegedly involved in a report of arson at Basset Hospital.
Gov. Hochul Announces Progress Toward Boosting New York’s Unscrewed Aircraft Systems Industry
ALBANY, NY – Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the New York Unmanned Aircraft Systems Test Site has secured approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to fly uncrewed aircraft systems – commonly referred to as drones – beyond visual line of sight across the entire 50 miles of airspace within New York’s Drone Corridor.
wwnytv.com
Mysterious monster spotted in Copenhagen - in 1900
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - The fields of Copenhagen have many animals -- mostly cows -- but once upon a time something much more menacing was spotted. To tell the tale, we go back to May of 1900 when Homer Ward and J.D. Dryden were riding a horse and buggy into Copenhagen from Deer River.
7 New York Hometowns Among Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A number of the worst small cities in America can be found in the Hudson Valley and New York State. WalletHub reached out to Hudson Valley Post to share its recent findings of the best and worst "Small Cities in America." “Smaller cities often have more affordable housing prices and...
Those Doggone Syracuse Kids and Their Vandalism
The only crime more heinous than listening to the band Smashing Pumpkins is actually smashing pumpkins. According to u/The-Bluejacket on Reddit, some scalawags went to their house in North Syracuse and vandalized their Halloween decorations. OP told the r/syracuse subreddit:. "Just a head’s up:. The decorations on our house...
wwnytv.com
Watertown condemns 2 city properties with leaky roofs
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s Bureau of Code Enforcement has condemned two properties - one used for housing, the other for a business. The apartment house at 332 - 334 Clay Street was condemned Tuesday. Residents had to gather up their things. It’s the same property that we...
