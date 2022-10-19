Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Cowboys Make Four Roster Moves
The team is also elevating RB Malik Davis and TE Sean McKeon prior to their matchup with the Lions. Watkins, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Texans back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.8 million contract with Houston. Watkins was testing the...
Yardbarker
Roquan Smith Trade?: Seahawks Possible Counter To 49ers Christian McCaffrey
With the NFL trade deadline nearing on Nov. 1, teams are scheming for ways to improve their rosters and make championship pushes. One of those teams is an NFC West rival of the Seattle Seahawks, as the San Francisco 49ers just completed a blockbuster trade for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey.
NBA Fans React After The Philadelphia 76ers Fall To 0-3 On The Season: "One Game Closer To Firing Doc Rivers Directly Into The Sun"
NBA fans react to the Philadelphia 76ers falling to 0-3 on the season after an embarrassing 114-105 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.
Pacers ended 12-game losing streak, beating Pistons 124-115
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie Bennedict Mathurin scored 27 points, hitting three 3-pointers in a pivotal third quarter, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Detroit Pistons 124-115 on Saturday night to snap a 12-game losing streak dating to last season. The Pacers dropped their first two games of the season at home this week. “My first NBA win, I’m looking forward to many more,” Mathurin said. “It was really fun tonight.” Mathurin, a 20-year-old Canadian forward selected sixth overall, made the three 3-pointers in a 2:20 span as the Pacers surged to an 88-79 lead after three quarters. Indiana outscored Detroit 36-23 in the quarter to erase a four-point halftime deficit.
Phillies-Padres NLCS: Probable pitchers, schedule, more
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies -- the same team that fired Joe Girardi in May when it was 22-29 -- are two wins away from winning the National League pennant. Really.The Phillies returned to San Diego, the city where Bryce Harper broke his thumb one Saturday night in June, for a best-of-seven series with the Padres. The winner moves on to the World Series.Zack Wheeler tossed seven scoreless and Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper provided the power as the Phillies beat San Diego, 2-0, in Game 1 on Tuesday night.But, things didn't go well for the Phillies in Game 2....
Yardbarker
Report: Panthers Listening To Trade Offers For Notable Veteran
The Carolina Panthers are heading into Week 7 as sellers before the trade deadline. We already saw the Panthers shipping wide receiver Robbie Anderson off to Arizona. However, the team is listening to trade offers on another notable veteran of theirs. So which player is on the trading block as...
Comments / 0