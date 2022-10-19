Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs fined for actions during loss to Eagles, per report
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a bit more than just a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, as two of their defensive stars had to pay up for some of their actions during the Week 6 NFC East showdown. Per NFL Media, linebacker Micah Parsons was fined $10,609 for...
CBS Sports
NFL trade deadline: One move each contender can make to get over hump; should Bills land Christian McCaffrey?
In a matter of seconds midway through the 2017 season, the Philadelphia Eagles went from a very good team to the front-runner to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. Before the trade deadline, Philadelphia sent a future fourth-round pick to Miami in exchange for Pro Bowl running back Jay Ajayi.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Out Sunday
Wilson (hamstring) will not play in the Broncos' Week 7 matchup with the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Denver will opt to err on the side of caution with Wilson and allow him time to heal and prevent a lingering injury. As a result, Brett Rypien will ge the start against the Jets. Wilson's next chance to suit up will come in Week 8 versus the Jaguars.
CBS Sports
Christian McCaffrey trade: Panthers GM says trading away other core players not part of plan
One day after star running back Christian McCaffrey was traded from the Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers, Carolina general manager Scott Fitterer said they are not looking to sell off the core members of the team in the future, via Cameron Wolfe. This may seem contradictory to the move the Panthers just made, but it all comes down to timing and players in their prime.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady reiterates commitment to the game despite Buccaneers' struggles: 'No retirement in my future'
Two years after arriving in Tampa and immediately guiding the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title, Tom Brady is enduring one of his toughest seasons in recent memory. Not only has the 45-year-old quarterback endured tabloid gossip about his life away from football, but he's struggled to consistently elevate an injury-riddled supporting cast during a 3-3 start. Even so, Brady is happily committed to the game, preaching optimism about the rest of the 2022 season and telling reporters Thursday that he won't be hanging up the cleats anytime soon.
CBS Sports
Chase Claypool trade rumors: Teams expect Steelers receiver to be available at deadline, per report
With the NFL trade deadline just over a week away, teams are beginning to pick up the phone and inquire about players who may be available. One big name that could potentially be on the move is Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool. Per ESPN, Claypool is one of the...
CBS Sports
Travis Kelce feels Chiefs planning move after restructured contract clears cap space: 'Something's in the air'
The Kansas City Chiefs are one of the best teams in the NFL and in the mix for Super Bowl contention, not surprising given Andy Reid is head coach and Patrick Mahomes is the quarterback. Kansas City's road to the Super Bowl is a bit tougher after losing to the Buffalo Bills Sunday, giving their AFC rivals the inside track toward earning home-field advantage in the conference.
CBS Sports
Panthers' D'Onta Foreman: In line for increased carries
Foreman will likely split carries with Chuba Hubbard for the Panthers after Christian McCaffrey was traded Thursday. McCaffrey dominated the work out of Carolina's backfield through six games this season, so there will be a significant number of touches available after he was traded to the 49ers. It's unclear whether Foreman or Chuba Hubbard will lead the running backs corps moving forward, as Foreman has seen 12 carries as compared to Hubbard's six. A fairly even split could continue, which would limit the fantasy potential of both backs -- particularly considering the poor state of the Panthers' offense.
CBS Sports
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Predictably placed on IR
Dobbins (knee) shifted to injured reserve Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. This felt like the expected conclusion given Dobbins is expected to have his knee scoped following yet another knee injury. Perhaps more crucially for fantasy managers, Gus Edwards (knee) was activated off the PUP list Saturday, which means the bruising tailback immediately could insert himself into a backfield committee previously occupied by the uninspiring duo of Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady could break a major NFL record in Week 7 that he probably isn't thrilled to be breaking
Over the course of his 22-year career, Tom Brady has broken dozens of NFL records and he could be adding one more to the list on Sunday, although it's a record that he would probably prefer not to be breaking. If Brady gets sacked just two times against the Panthers,...
CBS Sports
Broncos' Brett Rypien: Will start Week 7
Rypien is set to start the Broncos' Week 7 matchup against the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. With Russell Wilson (hamstring) sidelined, Rypien will get the starting nod for Denver. He last saw action in Week 16 of the 2021 season for the Broncos, but this will mark his first meaningful time on the field.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Sidelined in practice Wednesday
Davis (hip) was listed as a non-participant on the Buccaneers' injury report Thursday. Davis picked up a hip injury during Tampa Bay's Week 5 win over Atlanta, but he was a full participant in each practice leading up to Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh. While the 25-year-old played 100 percent of the Buccaneers' defensive snaps in the contest, he was still a limited participant Wednesday before taking a step back Thursday. Davis will have one more chance to increase his practice activity Friday, and his status on the team's final injury report should shed provide more clarity on his availability for Sunday against the Panthers.
CBS Sports
Packers' Sammy Watkins: Activated off IR
The Packers officially activated Watkins (hamstring) off injured reserve Saturday, but he's listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Washington. Watkins was designated to return from IR earlier in the week and has a chance to be available this weeknd. He played 67 and 65 percent of offensive snaps in Weeks 1 and 2, and he figures to see a similar workload going forward. If he's active Sunday, the veteran pass catcher will compete for targets with the likes of Allen Lazard and Romeo Doubs with Randall Cobb (ankle) on IR and Christian Watson (hamstring) out for Week 7.
CBS Sports
NFL Week 7 picks, odds, best bets: Aaron Rodgers, Packers suffer yet another upset defeat; Titans sweep Colts
Shoutout to all of those who followed my picks, because we went 11-3 against the spread last week. Everything we touched turned to gold. I even took the Pittsburgh Steelers to cover the spread before seeing that their whole secondary was out vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it didn't even matter. We blessed them to victory.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Added to injury report
Renfrow (hip) didn't practice Thursday, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports. Renfrow practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to the Raiders' injury report Thursday is notable. Friday's final report will indicate whether the team's slot man approaches Sunday's game against the Texans cleared to play or with a Week 7 injury designation. The same applies to top tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) and wideout Mack Hollins (heel).
CBS Sports
Christian McCaffrey traded to 49ers: Panthers deal star RB for multiple draft picks in blockbuster
With the Nov. 1 trade deadline on the horizon, the NFL has its first major blockbuster. The Carolina Panthers have agreed to trade star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers for multiple draft selections, according to NFL Media and confirmed by CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson. In return for McCaffrey, the Panthers receive 2023 second-, third- and fourth-round picks, plus a fifth-rounder in 2024.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Robbie Anderson: Sparse usage with new team
Anderson went without a catch on one target and played 12 of 66 offensive snaps during Thursday's 42-34 victory against the Saints. It marked Anderson's second matchup with the Saints this season, but it was the former Panther's first in a Cardinals uniform following his trade to the desert earlier in the week. With Marquise Brown (foot) and Antoine Wesley (hip) on injured reserve, Anderson mixed into the receiving corps behind DeAndre Hopkins (61 plays), Rondale Moore (59) and Greg Dortch (35) and ahead of A.J. Green (DNP). As he grows more accustomed to the playbook, Anderson may be able to usurp Dortch in the pecking order, but until he does his output may be sporadic or even nonexistent.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Green Bay acquires D.J. Moore via trade; Patriots, Chiefs initiate player swap
The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. ET. There have been rumors of players who could be available in trade scenarios so those are explored in today's thought exercise. We explore how contending teams could look to upgrade their rosters over the next two weeks. As a result of those aggressive moves, Carolina ends up with three selections in the first round.
CBS Sports
Louisville vs. Pittsburgh: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Louisville Cardinals will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Pittsburgh Panthers at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium after a week off. With a combined 969 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced game. U...
CBS Sports
Tom Brady's fiery outburst: Buccaneers' center explains why he loved to see his QB go on a profane tirade
Tom Brady isn't afraid to show his emotions on the sideline and he definitely did that on Sunday during Tampa Bay's shocking 20-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. With less than a minute to go in the first half, Brady ripped into his offensive line during a tirade where he used several profanities The Fox broadcast caught using multiple F-bombs as he yelled at his teammates.
