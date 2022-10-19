Welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Usually, this is the part where I hype you up for tonight's game, but for the third straight week, I'm not sure I'm going to be able to do that. Before the season started, Saints at Cardinals seemed like it could potentially be a good game, but that potential has been thrown out the window. Not only have the Saints been decimated by injuries, but we're going to be seeing Andy Dalton start a game in prime time and if you've ever seen Andy Dalton start a game in prime time, then you know why that's not a good thing.

