ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

Third-grader finds gun in backpack at school, Colorado police say. Dad now charged

By Don Sweeney
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SDDMK_0iezpJaI00

A third-grader discovered a firearm in their backpack at a Greeley school, and now, the child’s father has been charged, Colorado police reported.

The child immediately told a teacher about the firearm at 8:38 a.m. Tuesday, Oct 18, Greeley police said in a news release.

School officials secured the firearm and notified police, the release said.

Officers found out the child’s 39-year-old father had placed the firearm in the backpack to move it from a house to a vehicle, but then forgot about it, police said.

The child mistakenly brought it to school, unaware it was in the backpack until after arriving, the release said. No threats were made and no one was hurt.

The father was charged with unlawful storage of a firearm, a misdemeanor.

Detectives ask that anyone with information call 970-350-9605.

Greeley is a city of 112,000 about 60 miles north of Denver.

Mom, son changing tire on highway hit and killed by drunk driver, Colorado family says

DNA on toothbrush points to roommate in 2006 cold-case killing, Colorado officials say

Police pepper-spray handcuffed teen twice in back of patrol car, Colorado lawsuit says

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Missing Colo. Girl, 14, Vanished in Sept. Then Her Family Saw Photo of Her Looking 'Injured and Unwell'

Boulder Police have grown "increasingly concerned" about Chloe Campbell's safety since she was last seen at a high school football game Police in Boulder, Colo., have asked for the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Sept. 30 at the Boulder High football game, officials said. Chloe Campbell was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a purple top and blue jeans. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120 lbs. Since she disappeared, friends appeared to have been in contact with the...
BOULDER, CO
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

40K+
Followers
717
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy