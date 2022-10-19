Third-grader finds gun in backpack at school, Colorado police say. Dad now charged

A third-grader discovered a firearm in their backpack at a Greeley school, and now, the child’s father has been charged, Colorado police reported.

The child immediately told a teacher about the firearm at 8:38 a.m. Tuesday, Oct 18, Greeley police said in a news release.

School officials secured the firearm and notified police, the release said.

Officers found out the child’s 39-year-old father had placed the firearm in the backpack to move it from a house to a vehicle, but then forgot about it, police said.

The child mistakenly brought it to school, unaware it was in the backpack until after arriving, the release said. No threats were made and no one was hurt.

The father was charged with unlawful storage of a firearm, a misdemeanor.

Detectives ask that anyone with information call 970-350-9605.

Greeley is a city of 112,000 about 60 miles north of Denver.

Mom, son changing tire on highway hit and killed by drunk driver, Colorado family says

DNA on toothbrush points to roommate in 2006 cold-case killing, Colorado officials say

Police pepper-spray handcuffed teen twice in back of patrol car, Colorado lawsuit says