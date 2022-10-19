LEXINGTON, Ky. — At a time when most businesses struggle to hire and retain employees, keeping available workers healthy and on the job is imperative. Yet, the Bureau of Labor Statistics cited 2.7 million nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses in 2020 within the private industry alone. Many of these injuries, and the personal and professional difficulties that they caused, could have been prevented.

