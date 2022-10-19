ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Jared Leto’s skincare line, Twentynine Palms, to sell $97 eye cream

By Elana Fishman
 3 days ago

From “Morbius” to moisturizer.

Jared Leto is the latest celebrity to launch his own skincare line, despite telling Vogue , “I’ve never been really interested in beauty products.” (Added the actor, “But I’m interested in the idea of taking care of ourselves in the most natural way possible.”)

The ever-youthful-looking “Joker” star, 50, is set to launch Twentynine Palms , a range of gender-neutral products for skin, hair and body, on Oct. 25 — and much like Brad Pitt’s new beauty line, Le Domaine , prices for the items are shockingly high.

Fans can expect a $97 eye cream, a $95 clay face mask and an $87 moisturizer, along with a cleanser ($39), serum ($69), hand and body washes ($47 each) and shampoo and conditioner ($54 each).

Twentynine Palms launches Oct. 25.
Twentynine Palms

Twentynine Palms takes its name from the California city at the entry point to Joshua Tree National Park; fittingly, the products are made with desert botanicals like prickly pear extract, amaranth plants and evening primrose.

“Because of this challenging, unforgiving environment,” Leto said, “these ingredients have to be incredibly resilient to survive.”

But social media users were quick to call out the cost of Leto’s new complexion-perfecting potions.

“A $97 dollar eye cream??????? REALLY JARED LETO,” one tweeted , while another wrote , “He’s having a laugh with those prices! These celebrities need to quit it already.”

Joked a third puzzled tweeter, “Jared Leto putting out a skincare line like we’re going to just pretend his youthful look comes from moisturizer and not harvesting organs at night for consumption.”

Leto’s age-defying looks have indeed earned plenty of attention — but as recently as March, the actor said he wouldn’t divulge his skincare secrets.

“I probably won’t tell you. Just to keep everybody guessing,” he told Men’s Health at the time. “Really, honestly, at the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter.”

Perhaps the promise of a product-fueled payday changed his stance?

Page Six

Page Six

