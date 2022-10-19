ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaley Cuoco sobs over Selma Blair’s emotional ‘DWTS’ exit: ‘I can’t handle it’

By Riley Cardoza
 3 days ago

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco sobbed over Selma Blair’s “Dancing With the Stars” exit .

When Tom Pelphrey called out the “Big Bang Theory” alum for “literally weeping” over Blair’s final performance on Monday, she replied, “Because I can’t handle it.”

“I love her,” the actress, 36, said through tears.

Cuoco shared a video of the emotional moment via Instagram Stories the following day.

“Pregnant and @dancingwiththestars I cant,” the “Flight Attendant” star wrote on Tuesday. “I [love] you @selmablair!!!”

Blair and her partner, Sasha Farber, chose to bow out of Season 31 of the Disney+ show after the “Cruel Intentions” star, 50, received MRI results.

The “Anger Management” alum, who is battling multiple sclerosis, explained, “I’ve pushed as far as I could. My body has taken a hit. It’s way too much for the safety of my bones.”

Cuoco wasn’t the only celeb to praise Blair’s decision, with Sarah Michelle Gellar posting a touching tribute via Instagram .

“Selma I’ve never been so proud of you (and I’m often proud of you),” the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” alum, 45, wrote Tuesday. “You make the rest of us believe that we can do anything. That we can never give up.

“Your love and friendship is the greatest gift,” Gellar added. “I love you.”

As for Farber, the dancer, 38, told Page Six that Blair “has not only inspired [him] but so many people around the world.”

Blair chimed in, noting she is also “so proud” of herself. “I learned that I could do things that I didn’t even think I wanted to do anymore,” the “Hellboy” star said.

Following her 2018 MS diagnosis , Blair has been vocal about her ups and downs while continuing to work.

The “Legally Blonde” alum revealed in April 2021 that she is “in remission” after a stem cell transplant and chemotherapy.

Page Six

Page Six

Community Policy