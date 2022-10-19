See it: Drew Barrymore is back on set with "Drew's News"

Drew Barrymore is back on set with "Drew's News" 07:11

NEW YORK -- Drew Barrymore was back on the CBS2 set Wednesday to share more feel-good "Drew's News."

Up first, she and Cindy Hsu spoke about those habits unique to New Yorkers that some outsiders say they would never have -- until they actually live here.

She also highlighted some ways people are catching up on sleep lost during the pandemic.

Last but not least, she gave us a sneak peek of her interview with George Clooney, who opened up about meeting his wife, Amal, for the first time.

You can watch "The Drew Barrymore Show" weekdays at 9:30 a.m. on CBS2.