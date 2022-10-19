ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See it: Drew Barrymore is back on set with "Drew's News"

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vowa9_0iezpDHw00

Drew Barrymore is back on set with "Drew's News" 07:11

NEW YORK -- Drew Barrymore was back on the CBS2 set Wednesday to share more feel-good "Drew's News."

Up first, she and Cindy Hsu spoke about those habits unique to New Yorkers that some outsiders say they would never have -- until they actually live here.

Web Extra: Get to know Drew Barrymore with rapid-fire Q&A

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V0ceB_0iezpDHw00
Get to know Drew Barrymore 02:55

She also highlighted some ways people are catching up on sleep lost during the pandemic.

Last but not least, she gave us a sneak peek of her interview with George Clooney, who opened up about meeting his wife, Amal, for the first time.

You can watch "The Drew Barrymore Show" weekdays at 9:30 a.m. on CBS2.

