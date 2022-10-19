Read full article on original website
SFGate
Grateful Dead offshoot announces extra San Francisco date for farewell tour
Good news San Francisco Deadheads! Bay Area fans will get one extra chance to see Dead and Company, an offshoot of the Grateful Dead, when the band’s farewell tour comes to the San Francisco’s Oracle Park in July. Dead and Company announced in September that they'd be disbanding...
SFGate
Joni Mitchell to Headline a ‘Joni Jam’ in 2023 With Brandi Carlile
This year saw the unexpected return of Joni Mitchell to the stage for the first time in nearly a decade, as a surprise festival guest, but the singer-songwriter is now giving fans an early notice that she’ll perform at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington June 10, 2023, alongside her friend Brandi Carlile and others, as part of a “Joni Jam.”
