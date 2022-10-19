Read full article on original website
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout lossEugene AdamsParadise, NV
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Book Festival returned for the 21st time
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada's largest literary event returned to downtown Las Vegas for its 21st year. The Las Vegas book festival headlined authors in three categories, including politics, book club favorites, and diversity. The free event included food trucks, activities, and free books for all ages. Lucky Diaz...
news3lv.com
Cronut creator celebrates bakery grand opening at Caesars Palace
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Cronuts are coming in hot in the valley!. The creator of the cronut, Dominique Ansel, opened his first location on the West Coast at Caesar's Palace. The famous pastry chef kicked off the grand opening on Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a ceremonial cookie shot toast.
news3lv.com
Long-time Las Vegas local celebrates 100th birthday
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — News 3 would like to wish a very happy birthday to a special birthday girl. Helen Holland, a long-time Las Vegas resident, turned 100 on Saturday. During her time in Las Vegas, she worked for the Howard Hughes company. Friends and family joined her at...
news3lv.com
'FuelFest' coming to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for inaugural Las Vegas event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new, world-class automotive event is coming to the valley this weekend. 'FuelFest' is now in its fourth year, making its Las Vegas debut at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, October 22. The event blends car enthusiasts' passion for the automotive world with...
news3lv.com
Corduroy celebrates 5 years of rocking Fremont East
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Moscow mules on tap and your "fun" grandmother's living room. It's all at Corduroy in downtown Las Vegas, where they're celebrating five years. Joining us with more is bar manager Alex Penalosa.
news3lv.com
Free shuttle service to run for National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Free shuttles will be available to connect people from Las Vegas hotels to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in December. Las Vegas Events announced the complimentary buses, called the NFR Express, will have routes from the Las Vegas Convention Center and official host hotels to Thomas & Mack Center.
news3lv.com
Tacotarian plant-based Mexican eatery
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local taco shop has been ditching the meat for four years, and with five locations, it looks like the plant-based tacos from Tacotarian are here to stay. Joining us now with more are founders Kristen Corral and Regina Simmons.
news3lv.com
First of eight refurbished neon signs makes debut on Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new neon sign is now on display as one of eight refurbished signs to be placed on the world-famous boulevard. The Par-A-Dice Motel sign was placed just north of Oakey Boulevard on Las Vegas Boulevard. The sign was originally located at 2217 Fremont St., for a motel that opened its doors in 1953.
news3lv.com
12th annual 'NF Hope' concert
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Celebrating 12 years of fundraising and fantastic performances by top performers, the NF Hope concert returns to the stage!. Joining us now are founders Melody and Jeff Leibow.
news3lv.com
Portion of Great Las Vegas Taco Festival fees to support Officer Thai's family
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The community continues to find ways to support the family of fallen officer Truong Thai. This year, the Great Las Vegas Taco Festival will donate all parking fees from its event to his family. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Funeral plans announced for Las Vegas...
news3lv.com
Downtown Brew Festival canceled due to high winds forecast for Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Downtown Brew Festival in Las Vegas planned for Saturday has been canceled due to the strong winds forecast for the area. The website for the festival states that organizers from the event team Motley Brews reached the decision to cancel after speaking with vendors and the venue.
news3lv.com
Breeze Airways adding flights from Las Vegas to San Bernardino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Breeze Airways is adding a new route connecting Las Vegas with Southern California. The airline announced it would launch twice-weekly flights from San Bernardino International Airport to Southern Nevada. Flights are scheduled to begin on Feb. 16 and run on Thursdays and Sundays. Introductory fares...
news3lv.com
Community gathers at Las Vegas sign in honor of fallen officer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas community is honoring the passing of Officer Thai at the Las Vegas sign. Locals are bringing signs, banners, and flags to show support for the fallen officer. The community is welcome to join the gathering on Friday, October 28 at 7:30 a.m.
news3lv.com
Dryer starts building fire in south valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A building fire erupted in the south valley Friday night. Clark County Fire reported to a tree fire in the 4800 block of Mountain Valley Road near McLeod Drive around 8:35 p.m. The fire stemmed from a dryer in the garage and upgraded to a...
news3lv.com
Hope Means Nevada hosts 'Walk n' Talk' 5K
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Hope Means Nevada is showing its support for teen mental fitness with a Walk n' Talk 5K. Attendees can join peer-to-peer support groups and walk with locals at the Las Vegas Academy at 8 a.m on Saturday, October 22. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Mental...
news3lv.com
UMC hosts largest fundraising event with 'Evening of Hope' gala
Las Vegas (KSNV) — University Medical Center (UMC) hosted its annual gala, which was said to be the biggest fundraiser in the hospital's 91- year history. The 'Evening of Hope' gala was held on Thursday, October 20, at the Wynn Las Vegas. The fundraiser highlighted stories of survival from...
news3lv.com
When We Were Young 2022: Things to know before you go
Las Vegas (KSNV) — To make sure attendees are informed, a useful guide was just released with tips and tricks for an unforgettable weekend at this year's inaugural 'When We Were Young' festival. PRO TIPS / KNOW BEFORE YOU GO. Welcome guide:. Welcome Guide – your go-to resource for...
news3lv.com
'Grafitti Park' encourages art, not vandalism
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Padraig Madden says it’s hard to pick a favorite. Which stack at Seven Magic Mountains makes the best backdrop for family photos. “I kind of just like the whole thing,” he says while snapping pictures. “The desert in and of itself is so pretty but this little spot of color is nice to stop by."
news3lv.com
Funding approved to build new parking garage in Las Vegas Arts District
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Funding to build a new parking garage in the increasingly popular Las Vegas Arts District has been approved. The Las Vegas City Council voted Wednesday in favor of issuing medium-term obligations to finance up to $5 million for construction. It's unclear where exactly the new...
news3lv.com
St. Jude Dream Home winner claims his prize
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Herbert “Eddie” Hester’s luck changed along with his address when he won News 3’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway last week. When he finally got to see his prize in person, it was a tearjerker. News 3’s Latoya Silmon was there...
