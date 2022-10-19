ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton Township, NJ

Body of missing Princeton University student found near tennis court

The body of a missing Princeton University student was discovered by a university facilities employee near campus tennis courts early Thursday afternoon following a days-long frantic search. Princeton junior Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was found around 1 p.m. outside on the leafy Facilities grounds behind the tennis courts, according to Mercer...
New Jersey has some of the best healthcare in the country

New Jersey prides itself on being at the top of many lists, including ranking number one in the country in education, including public, private, parochial and particularly higher education. It was voted the second best music-driven state in the country and has ranked high in recreational activity with our miles...
NJ driver killed in Route 9 crash was Rutgers student

OLD BRIDGE — A student at the Rutgers School of Business was killed in a crash on Route 9 on Wednesday morning. An Infiniti Q50 driven by Driton Guze, 22, of Old Bridge, was headed south on Route 9 in Old Bridge near Phillips Drive around 6:25 a.m. when he lost control and crossed the grass median, according to Acting Police Chief Donald Fritz.
Does missing Princeton University student’s phone offer a clue?

PRINCETON — The last ping from a missing Princeton University student's phone shows she went several miles off campus before it appeared to have been shut off. Misrach Ewunetie, 20, has not been seen since Friday around 3 a.m. outside Scully Hall, her residence hall, according to Princeton University Public Safety. Investigators put out a campus alert Monday night.
The Deepest, Cleanest And Biggest Lakes In New Jersey

Do you need more than the shore? Do you love our lakes? In New Jersey, there are over 1,700 of them. As they get ready to freeze over, I find myself getting curious about them. Ever wonder what the biggest lake in New Jersey is? The deepest? The cleanest? The best for fishing? I got the answers for you right here.
Helping kids with cancer in New Jersey

On Sunday, Oct. 23, the Wigs and Wishes Zoo Hoo Petting Zoo in Sewell, NJ will open their doors to carloads of kids for a trick-or-treat event. As the organization describes it, the "petting zoo is a private haven where children with cancer can come to have fun, feel free, and be loved!"
Is RU football a waste of money? A call to investigate spending by NJ colleges

TRENTON – A new special auditor would be established to investigate reports of public money being misused by colleges and universities, under a recently proposed bill. Sen. Declan O’Scanlon, R-Monmouth, drafted the legislation (S3243) following a series of media reports about questionable spending, capped by a story by The Record about players on the Rutgers University football team ordering $450,000 in DoorDash deliveries in 14 months.
