North Carolina inmate escapes after threatening guards with ‘toothbrush shank’
A 47-year-old inmate escaped the Chowan County Jail early Thursday morning.
cbs17
‘Erratic’ man arrested after guns found on college campus, Tarboro police say
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Police arrested a man after they found rifles and ammunition on a college campus on Monday, according to the Tarboro Police Department. On Monday at 11:35 a.m., a faculty member of the Edgecombe Community College saw an individual acting erratically in a parking lot near the back of the facility.
WITN
Family wants answers after Lenoir County man shot by passerby during deputy attack
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The family of a man shot yesterday as he was fighting with two Lenoir County deputies say they want answers. Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram says a passerby shot the man, fearing the deputies were in danger. It happened around 3:00 p.m. Thursday on Neuse...
Passerby shoots man attacking deputies near Kinston home
KINSTON, N.C. — A man was shot by a passerby Thursday as he was assaulting two deputies, according to the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office. WITN reports deputies were called to the home on Neuse Road outside of Kinston around 3 p.m. for a trespassing call. The sheriff said the...
WITN
Kinston police arrest four men on drug charges
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police say they have arrested four men after getting complaints from citizens that drugs were being sold at a house in the city. The Kinston Police Department says the tips included that there was heavy traffic, weapons, thrown-out trash, and the selling of drugs at 1208 E. Bright Street. On Thursday, officers finished their two-week-long investigation and found four adults in the home, along with a 16-year-old boy and a 1-year-old child.
Greensville Correctional Center placed on ‘limited movement’ after officer death
Inmates at Greensville Correctional Center were placed under 'limited movement' on October 20 after the death of an officer at his home earlier this week.
jocoreport.com
Juvenile Driver Leads Officers On Brief Chase
SMITHFIELD – Just before midnight Thursday, a Wayne County State Trooper returning from assignment at the NC State Fair, attempted to stop a reckless driver near Smithfield in Johnston County. The 15 year-old driver reportedly led the trooper on a chase around West Smithfield. The driver was at one...
cbs17
Four juveniles, one man arrested for Tarboro drive by shooting, police say
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One man and four juveniles were arrested on Thursday for their role in a shooting that happened in September, according to the Tarboro Police Department. On Sept. 11 around 2:30 p.m., police responded to the area Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Wagner Street in...
Person shot by passerby while assaulting North Carolina deputies
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials are investigating after a person was shot by a passerby while they were assaulting two deputies. WNCT’s Caitlin Richards reports that at 2:19 p.m. Thursday, deputies received a trespassing call on Neuse Road, according to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office. The first deputy arrived at the scene at 2:41, after […]
neusenews.com
KPD: Community concerns lead to drug arrests
In response to complaints from citizens, the Kinston Police Department conducted an investigation related to a house within our community where drugs were being sold. The community reported increased vehicle and foot traffic, weapons, discarded trash and the sale of illegal drugs. With the assistance from our community members, we were able to effectively address this situation.
Teen crashes into Johnston County home losing control of car going nearly 100mph
ZEBULON, N.C. — A 16-year-old driver estimated to have been traveling nearly 100 mph lost control and slammed into a home just before midnight on Friday, according to state troopers. Troopers say the teen traveled over 500 feet off the roadway before crashing into the mobile home on Wake...
Gang member shoots 63-year-old woman in North Carolina, police say
The woman was driving north on N. Wesleyan Boulevard when someone in a black sedan fired gunshots into her car, a Rocky Mount police news release said.
wcti12.com
Rocky Mount Police arrest three on illegal gaming charges
ROCKY MOUNT, Edgecombe — Rocky Mount Police arrested three people on illegal gaming charges on Tuesday, October 18th. Police investigated a suspected gaming business, "G Vegas", located at 1268 and 1270 Independence Drive. While serving the search warrant, Police said they identified the owner, George Brown III, 42, and...
WITN
Illegal gaming sites shutdown in Rocky Mount, 3 arrested on multiple felony charges
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police say three people were arrested on six felony charges Tuesday after the execution of a search warrant at an illegal gaming site. It happened at G Vegas, located at 1268 and 1270 Independence Drive. During the execution of the search warrant, Police...
WITN
Three Washington Co. schools placed on lockdown after fight nearby
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Three schools in Washington County were placed on lockdown Friday morning due to a fight in the area. Sheriff John Barnes says Washington County High School, Washington County Middle School, and Pines Elementary School were placed on lockdown just before 10 a.m. Barnes said it...
WAVY News 10
Inmate uses ‘toothbrush shank’ to escape Chowan Co. Jail
CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A 47-year-old inmate escaped the Chowan County Detention Center. The Chowan County Sheriff’s Office identified the inmate as Russell Jay Heath, who was being held for non-violent, financial-related crimes. WAVY News spoke with Chief Deputy John McArthur, who confirmed some specifics of what...
Illegal gaming sites named ‘G Vegas’ shut down in Rocky Mount raid, operators dealt 6 felonies
The Rocky Mount Police Department officially shut down an illegal gaming site and arrested three people on six felonies on Tuesday.
Rocky Mount PD K-9 dies after sudden illness
Rocky Mount Police announced "with great sadness" on Thursday that K-9 Remy died from the effects of a sudden illness.
Driver, disoriented after Knightdale crash, reaches for gun
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — A man involved in a Thursday crash in Knightdale reached for a gun but never pointed it at the first responders trying to help him. Around 1 a.m., troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a single-car crash at 1712 Horton Road. A...
WRAL News
