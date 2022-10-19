ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarboro, NC

WRAL News

Passerby shoots man attacking deputies near Kinston home

KINSTON, N.C. — A man was shot by a passerby Thursday as he was assaulting two deputies, according to the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office. WITN reports deputies were called to the home on Neuse Road outside of Kinston around 3 p.m. for a trespassing call. The sheriff said the...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Kinston police arrest four men on drug charges

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police say they have arrested four men after getting complaints from citizens that drugs were being sold at a house in the city. The Kinston Police Department says the tips included that there was heavy traffic, weapons, thrown-out trash, and the selling of drugs at 1208 E. Bright Street. On Thursday, officers finished their two-week-long investigation and found four adults in the home, along with a 16-year-old boy and a 1-year-old child.
KINSTON, NC
jocoreport.com

Juvenile Driver Leads Officers On Brief Chase

SMITHFIELD – Just before midnight Thursday, a Wayne County State Trooper returning from assignment at the NC State Fair, attempted to stop a reckless driver near Smithfield in Johnston County. The 15 year-old driver reportedly led the trooper on a chase around West Smithfield. The driver was at one...
SMITHFIELD, NC
FOX8 News

Person shot by passerby while assaulting North Carolina deputies

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials are investigating after a person was shot by a passerby while they were assaulting two deputies. WNCT’s Caitlin Richards reports that at 2:19 p.m. Thursday, deputies received a trespassing call on Neuse Road, according to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office. The first deputy arrived at the scene at 2:41, after […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

KPD: Community concerns lead to drug arrests

In response to complaints from citizens, the Kinston Police Department conducted an investigation related to a house within our community where drugs were being sold. The community reported increased vehicle and foot traffic, weapons, discarded trash and the sale of illegal drugs. With the assistance from our community members, we were able to effectively address this situation.
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Rocky Mount Police arrest three on illegal gaming charges

ROCKY MOUNT, Edgecombe — Rocky Mount Police arrested three people on illegal gaming charges on Tuesday, October 18th. Police investigated a suspected gaming business, "G Vegas", located at 1268 and 1270 Independence Drive. While serving the search warrant, Police said they identified the owner, George Brown III, 42, and...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WAVY News 10

Inmate uses ‘toothbrush shank’ to escape Chowan Co. Jail

CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A 47-year-old inmate escaped the Chowan County Detention Center. The Chowan County Sheriff’s Office identified the inmate as Russell Jay Heath, who was being held for non-violent, financial-related crimes. WAVY News spoke with Chief Deputy John McArthur, who confirmed some specifics of what...
CHOWAN COUNTY, NC
