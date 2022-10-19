Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
$1.68M coming to Illinois QC to improve electric buses
Illinois Quad Cities electric powered buses will benefit from $1.68 million in new federal funding. U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Illinois), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced that he helped secure $8.25 million in federal funding in this year’s Omnibus appropriations bill for electric buses in the state.
KWQC
Sheriff: Several farm buildings, equipment, destroyed by fire in Muscatine
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Several farm buildings and pieces of farm equipment were either damaged or destroyed by a fire on Friday in Muscatine County, according to officials. In a media release, the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office said firefighters were dispatched on Friday morning to 1980 Mound Avenue for a report of hay bales on fire. The hay bales were extinguished.
ourquadcities.com
Responders battle rural blaze, driven by high winds, for hours
Multiple fire crews and other first responders battled a blaze that spread through fields and structures Friday afternoon. Shortly before 10:45 a.m. Friday, both the Nichols and West Liberty Fire Departments were dispatched to the 1900 block of Mound Avenue for a report of hay bales on fire. Both departments extinguished the fire and returned to quarters by 1 p.m., according to a news release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office.
Illinois Town Named One of The Most Beautiful Towns in America
We always say it's hard to pick just ONE town in the entire state, but according to a recent article in Architectural Digest they did just that. We are lucky here in the Tri-States to be surrounded by some of the most amazing small towns, but it's also nice to get away and explore other small towns in either Missouri or Illinois. So it's no surprise that Galena, Illinois was just named one of the 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.
ourquadcities.com
Affordable Metal plans ribbon cutting, tours in Muscatine
Affordable Metal Manufacturing will host a ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at 303 Cleveland St., Muscatine. Refreshments and tours will be available after the ceremony. Affordable Metal manufactures cut-to-length roll-formed metal for roofing, side walls, and trim. Its customers are agricultural, residential, and light-commercial markets.
agupdate.com
Three generations harvest together in Northwest Illinois
ANNAWAN, Ill. — This time of year it is easy to catch three generations of the Verbeck family together in the fields in Henry County in Northwest Illinois. Robbie is navigating the combine. Often his dad Dwaine, who is 75, is at his side with the grain cart, and Robbie’s son Zach, who just graduated high school, is driving the semi-truck.
ourquadcities.com
Burn ban in effect for 3 Illinois districts
A burn ban is in effect for all residents within the Cordova, Hillsdale and Port Byron/Rapids City fire protection districts, according to the fire chiefs. Tony DeCap, chief of the Hillsdale Fire Protection District; Chuck Smalley, chief of the Cordova Fire Protection District; and Don Carey, chief of the Port Byron/Rapids City Fire Protection District; made the announcement Saturday.
ourquadcities.com
JA plans new Inspiration Center in Moline
Moline-based Junior Achievement of the Heartland is in the silent phase of a campaign to create a new JA Inspiration Center at Vibrant Credit Union’s new headquarters in Moline. JA has leased space for over 20 years in downtown Davenport (116 W. 2nd St.) that houses JA BizTown and...
KBUR
Two construction workers killed in crash on Great River Bridge
Burlington, IA- Two construction workers were killed in an accident Tuesday morning that shut down the Great River Bridge for several hours. According to the Illinois State Police, at about 8:03 AM Tuesday, two Burlington construction workers were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer, setting construction barrels for a work zone on the westbound lanes of the Great River Bridge.
This Is The Cheapest House In The Quad Cities
We've looked at some of the cheapest houses in the Quad Cities before. So far the lowest we have seen was $9,900. That record is now broken. The house that broke the record has been on the market for 85 days at the time of writing this. The Other Houses.
KWQC
Crews respond to fire in Muscatine County Friday
MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded Friday to a large fire on Bayfield Road in Muscatine County. Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.
walls102.com
Two road workers killed while setting up construction barrels
BURLINGTON IA – Two road workers were killed in western Illinois on Tuesday while setting up construction barrels near Burlington, IA. They were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer in a work zone on the Great River Bridge of U.S Route 34 westbound as it crosses the Mississippi River. An SUV traveling westbound reportedly struck a barrel and continued on, striking the two. Killed were 20-year-old Pearson J. Franklin of New London, IA and 35-year-old Andrew Whitcomb of Burnside, IL. The driver of the SUV, 21-year-old Emily Johnson, of Gladstone, IL, was written citations for Scott’s Law – Improper Passing of a Stationary Emergency Vehicle, Improper Use of Electronic Communication Device, and Failure To Reduce Speed To Avoid a Crash.
ourquadcities.com
Energy bill program assists during winter heating season
Snow has already fallen in the QCA, and before you know it, the cold will be here to stay, which can mean higher heating bills. But what if you can’t afford the costs of keeping your home warm?. A federally-funded program is available to help during the winter heating...
Here Are Free Yard Waste Weeks In The City of Davenport
It's the time of year when we love the way everything looks, but deep down most of us are dreading having to clean up the lawn. Leaves are falling, and so is our determination to rake them up. The City of Davenport knows a lot of us will have 30+ bags on our curb, and they want to make sure we're able to get those out of there without breaking the bank.
KWQC
Galesburg BMWED leader reacts as union heads back to the bargaining table with BNSF
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The third-largest railroad union in the country rejected its tentative agreement with BNSF railway last week, renewing the possibility of a major railway strike. The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division represents more than 11,000 maintenance workers who repair the tracks trains travel on. On...
KWQC
Heavy police presence near Hilltop Plaza in East Moline
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline police were seen investigating a scene in the area near Hilltop Plaza on Avenue of the Cities Wednesday night. Details are limited, but our TV6 crew on scene reports seeing police searching vehicles in the Hilltop Plaza parking lot. A portion of Avenue...
KCJJ
Bicyclist struck by car, injured near Riverside
A bicyclist was injured after getting hit by a car Thursday night near Riverside. According to Washington County dispatch records, a motorist reported hitting a bicycle without lights on Highway 22 just west of the Iowa River just before 8pm. The bicyclist was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics via AirCare. Their identity and condition have not been released.
ourquadcities.com
Burn ban in place for all of Scott County
The Scott County Emergency Management Agency, in conjunction with local Fire Chiefs. and the State Fire Marshal’s Office, has determined that open burning constitutes a danger to. life and property in Scott County, and a burn ban is now in effect for the entire county. Per the National Weather...
KBUR
Great River Bridge Accident
UPDATE: According to the Des Moines County Sheriffs Office, westbound traffic on the Great River Bridge should reopen by 2:30 PM, based on information from the Illinois State Police. Original story:. Gulfport, Ill.- The westbound lanes of the great river Bridge were shut down Tuesday morning due to an accident.
ourquadcities.com
New business ‘planted’ for grand opening Saturday
Quartz Botanicals, in Heritage Place Building at 1515 5th Ave., Moline, will have a grand opening from 10:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturday. The business sells mainly houseplants, sourcing its plants from all over world Many are rare or uncommon, a news release says. The store also sells jewelry, wire-wrapped jewelry and plant accessories.
