Read full article on original website
Related
weisradio.com
Arrest Files For Friday October 21st
Jamie Covington, 35 of Collinsville, charged with Unlawful possession a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude, and possession of marijuana 2nd degree by the Centre Police Department. Thomas Darden, 43 of Lagrange, Georgia, charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd...
Jefferson County pastor arrested, charged with child solicitation
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A pastor of a Jefferson County church has been arrested and charged with a child sex offense, Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon confirmed. “It has alarmed us,” Moon said. “I mean it really has, it hurts our hearts anytime a child is a victim of any crime, but specifically something this […]
Polk Jail report – Friday, October 21, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, October 21, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Friday, October 21, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
Suspected DUI Causes Significant Damage to Centennial Memorial Park
Anniston, AL – A single vehicle crash has caused significant damage at the Centennial Memorial Park at 225 East 17th Street in Anniston. At approximately 4:00 pm the Anniston Police Department was dispatched to investigate the reports of the crash. Upon arrival they located a white Ford SUV driven by Franklin Henderson, 74, of Anniston. […]
weisradio.com
Valley Head Man Reaches Plea Agreement On Murder Charges
A Valley Head resident, Marcus Ricketts entered a plea agreement for the murder of William Goldin in 2018. The plea agreement will give him a 20 year sentence and He will also have to pay court costs which totals $679. He also was given credit for time served meaning he has already served four years and three months of his 20-year sentence.
WAFF
DeKalb County murderer enters plea agreement
VALLEY HEAD, Ala. (WAFF) - A man from the United Kingdom who was arrested in 2018 for murdering a DeKalb County man has entered a plea agreement. Marcus Ricketts entered a plea agreement that will give him 20 years in prison, he will also have to pay court costs which total $679. He also was given time served meaning he has already served four years and three months of his 20-year sentence.
WAAY-TV
Sources: Jimmy Spencer wanted plea deal to avoid death, but prosecutors wouldn't agree
Testimony wrapped up for the week Friday in accused triple murderer Jimmy Spencer's trial in Marshall County. Spencer was out of prison on parole despite a life sentence when the killings of Martha Reliford, Marie Martin and Martin's 7-year-old grandson Colton Lee occurred in Guntersville in 2018. Prosecutors say the...
Alleged ‘confession letter’ details DeKalb County man’s 2018 murder
A 26-year-old British man pleaded guilty to the 2018 murder of a DeKalb County man whose body was found buried in a barrel in the woods, according to court documents.
CANCELLED: Marshall County deputies asking for assistance in locating missing woman
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing woman.
October 18, 2022 – Calhoun County Most Wanted
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
weisradio.com
Frequent Accidents At Intersection Cause Concern
3 Two Vehicle Accidents at the Intersection In Front of Walmart Within 48 Hours. On Tuesday 2 separate auto accidents occurred at the intersection on west Main Street in Centre in front of Walmart. Another multiple vehicle accident occurred there on Thursday afternoon also. A frequency of accidents at this intersection has been a concern of law enforcement, local officials, and the public for a while.
1 dead, 2 injured in Jackson County crash
A two-vehicle crash near Skyline left one dead and sent two to the hospital on Wednesday.
Anniston Traffic Alert
Anniston, AL – Residents and visitors to the city of Anniston please be aware of the following downtown transit alert: On Thursday, October 20th, the parking lot located at the intersection of 12th Street and Noble Street, Anniston, AL 36201 will be closed all day for the Main Street AnnistonJazz & Art. This alert is per the City of Anniston.
Fatal Crash Claims Life of Anniston Woman
Anniston, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a two-vehicle crash this past weekend has claimed the life of an Anniston woman. Margaret M. Greenwood, 57, was fatally injured when the 2019 Kia Optima she was driving was struck by a tire that broke from a trailer being towed by a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Hector Cosme, 27, of Birmingham. After the initial impact from the tire, the Optima traveled off the roadway and struck a metal light pole. Greenwood was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash, which occurred on Interstate 20 near the 136 mile marker, approximately one mile east of Irondale, in Jefferson County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
weisradio.com
20 Drug Charges From 2 Arrests
Over the weekend, Centre Pd made a total of 20 drug charges stemming. Friday, October 14 at approximately 9:15 pm, Officer Kilgore initiated a. routine traffic stop with Kimberly Lillard 42 of Centre, AL. This stop. resulted in the recovery of 10 grams of marijuana, 2 grams of. methamphetamine, 8...
cobbcountycourier.com
Man arrested after allegedly moving body of deceased woman from Kennesaw to Acworth
The Kennesaw Police Department arrested a 27-year-old man for Concealing the Death of Another, Tampering with Evidence, four counts of Financial Transaction Card Theft and multiple drug charges. [The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted...
Driver hits veterans monument at Centennial Memorial Park in Anniston
ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A driver destroyed a veterans monument at Centennial Memorial Park in Anniston Wednesday. Ken Rollins, founder of the park, said an elderly driver had driven onto the property on 17th Street and destroyed the Korean War memorial at the park after 4 p.m. Wednesday. No one was hurt in the crash. The driver’s […]
To catch an emu: Alabama truck driver asks for help finding bird after second escape
Louie, a Calhoun County emu, has been on the run for a week and a day since she jumped over a six-foot fence, according to her owner, Rickey Ashworth.
gadsdenmessenger.com
Etowah County BOE opens new central office
Photo: Local educators and officials gather to cut a ceremonial ribbon, opening the new Etowah County Board of Education central office on Broad Street on October 18. (Emma Kirkemier/Messenger) On Tuesday, October 18, the Etowah County Board of Education held a ribbon cutting to commemorate its new central office in...
Anniston woman killed in I-20 crash identified
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 57-year-old Anniston woman was killed in a crash on I-20 on October 16 around 4:08 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Margaret Martin Greenwood was traveling on I-20 West near the I-459 interchange when her car was struck by a tire that came off a trailer traveling […]
Comments / 0