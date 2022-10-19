ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
weisradio.com

Arrest Files For Friday October 21st

Jamie Covington, 35 of Collinsville, charged with Unlawful possession a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude, and possession of marijuana 2nd degree by the Centre Police Department. Thomas Darden, 43 of Lagrange, Georgia, charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd...
COLLINSVILLE, AL
Polk Today

Polk Jail report – Friday, October 21, 2022

Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, October 21, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Friday, October 21, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
weisradio.com

Valley Head Man Reaches Plea Agreement On Murder Charges

A Valley Head resident, Marcus Ricketts entered a plea agreement for the murder of William Goldin in 2018. The plea agreement will give him a 20 year sentence and He will also have to pay court costs which totals $679. He also was given credit for time served meaning he has already served four years and three months of his 20-year sentence.
VALLEY HEAD, AL
WAFF

DeKalb County murderer enters plea agreement

VALLEY HEAD, Ala. (WAFF) - A man from the United Kingdom who was arrested in 2018 for murdering a DeKalb County man has entered a plea agreement. Marcus Ricketts entered a plea agreement that will give him 20 years in prison, he will also have to pay court costs which total $679. He also was given time served meaning he has already served four years and three months of his 20-year sentence.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

October 18, 2022 – Calhoun County Most Wanted

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Frequent Accidents At Intersection Cause Concern

3 Two Vehicle Accidents at the Intersection In Front of Walmart Within 48 Hours. On Tuesday 2 separate auto accidents occurred at the intersection on west Main Street in Centre in front of Walmart. Another multiple vehicle accident occurred there on Thursday afternoon also. A frequency of accidents at this intersection has been a concern of law enforcement, local officials, and the public for a while.
CENTRE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Anniston Traffic Alert

Anniston, AL – Residents and visitors to the city of Anniston please be aware of the following downtown transit alert: On Thursday, October 20th, the parking lot located at the intersection of 12th Street and Noble Street, Anniston, AL 36201 will be closed all day for the Main Street AnnistonJazz & Art. This alert is per the City of Anniston.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Fatal Crash Claims Life of Anniston Woman

Anniston, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a two-vehicle crash this past weekend has claimed the life of an Anniston woman. Margaret M. Greenwood, 57, was fatally injured when the 2019 Kia Optima she was driving was struck by a tire that broke from a trailer being towed by a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Hector Cosme, 27, of Birmingham. After the initial impact from the tire, the Optima traveled off the roadway and struck a metal light pole. Greenwood was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash, which occurred on Interstate 20 near the 136 mile marker, approximately one mile east of Irondale, in Jefferson County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
ANNISTON, AL
weisradio.com

20 Drug Charges From 2 Arrests

Over the weekend, Centre Pd made a total of 20 drug charges stemming. Friday, October 14 at approximately 9:15 pm, Officer Kilgore initiated a. routine traffic stop with Kimberly Lillard 42 of Centre, AL. This stop. resulted in the recovery of 10 grams of marijuana, 2 grams of. methamphetamine, 8...
CENTRE, AL
CBS 42

Driver hits veterans monument at Centennial Memorial Park in Anniston

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A driver destroyed a veterans monument at Centennial Memorial Park in Anniston Wednesday. Ken Rollins, founder of the park, said an elderly driver had driven onto the property on 17th Street and destroyed the Korean War memorial at the park after 4 p.m. Wednesday. No one was hurt in the crash. The driver’s […]
ANNISTON, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

Etowah County BOE opens new central office

Photo: Local educators and officials gather to cut a ceremonial ribbon, opening the new Etowah County Board of Education central office on Broad Street on October 18. (Emma Kirkemier/Messenger) On Tuesday, October 18, the Etowah County Board of Education held a ribbon cutting to commemorate its new central office in...
GADSDEN, AL
CBS 42

Anniston woman killed in I-20 crash identified

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 57-year-old Anniston woman was killed in a crash on I-20 on October 16 around 4:08 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Margaret Martin Greenwood was traveling on I-20 West near the I-459 interchange when her car was struck by a tire that came off a trailer traveling […]
ANNISTON, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy