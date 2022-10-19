ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

Bridge to Sanibel Island reopening, well ahead of schedule

By Michael Moline
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mPXYN_0ieznNTQ00

Gov. Ron DeSantis announces the reopening of the road crossing to Sanibel Island on Oct. 19, 2022. Source: Screenshot/DeSantis Facebook

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

The road crossing to Sanibel Island, severed in three places by Hurricane Ian, was reopening to civilian traffic on Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a public announcement.

Private vehicles would be allowed to cross at 11 a.m., 10 days ahead of schedule, the governor said. In the meantime, he and other dignitaries, staged at the entrance to the Sanibel causeway, watched as a group of repair vehicles began the trip to the barrier island — a “preview,” DeSantis said.

Kathleen Passidomo, a Naples Republican in line to become president of the Florida Senate following next month’s elections, attended the gathering, standing in the background but not speaking. DeSantis took no questions from reporters at the scene.

Officials effected temporary repairs to allow a convoy of electric-line-repair equipment to travel to the island last week. Although Ian didn’t damage the main bridge structure, the earthen causeway required repairs to allow traffic to flow to the island.

“There’s been huge progress made, particularly with the power infrastructure. Y’know, there’s more that needs to be done. But man, some of that stuff was really, really bad. And if we had not done that one-time convoy, we wouldn’t have made even a fraction of the progress,” DeSantis said.

“Now that you have this, it’s going to be easier to get more people on there,” the island, he continued.

Lee County in Southwest Florida will supervise permanent repairs with state support, the governor said.

The state also has installed a temporary bridge to nearby Pine Island, which allowed power companies to restore electric service there to structures capable of receiving it. On Sanibel, workers still need to repair transmission lines, rebuild a substation, set new poles, and remove vegetative debris, DeSantis said.

Power being restored

He urged residents to stay out of the workers’ way. Perhaps more than one-quarter of customers will see restoration of power this week, including fire stations, an elementary school, and neighborhoods in central Sanibel and Captiva islands, the governor said.

The northern end of Captiva suffered damage to underground power infrastructure that will require “a complete rebuild,” DeSantis said. “That will likely be done some time in November.”

DeSantis bragged about his ability to cut red tape.

“It’s something that shows a little bit of a can-do spirit for a change, and maybe we should just be focused on getting things done and not be mired in bureaucracy all the time,” he said.

Ian send up to 12 feet of storm surge across the barrier islands when it made landfall on Sept. 28.

The post Bridge to Sanibel Island reopening, well ahead of schedule appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelnoire.com

Florida's Fort Myers Beach Is Forbidden To Visitors Two Days Out Of The Week, Here's Why

After being forbidden for two days, residents, business owners and hired contractors in Fort Myers Beach were allowed to return on Wednesday. Access to the beach was restricted on Monday, October 17th and Tuesday, October 18th. During those days, emergency personnel worked on the beach. The only people allowed access to the beach were the ones removing debris and helping to restore utilities.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Major Brightshore Village development proposed for Immokalee Road

A major development by Barron Collier Companies is in the works for eastern Collier County. The project, known as Brightshore Village, is a primarily residential development allowing 2,000 housing units and a maximum of 120,000 square feet of neighborhood-scale retail. The almost 700-acre property is just northwest of the intersection of Immokalee Road and Everglades Boulevard.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WFLA

DeSantis awards $5 million to help Floridians with insurance deductibles

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state would award $5 million to Floridians through SHIP to help pay for their insurance deductibles. During a press conference in Punta Gorda Saturday, the governor said the Florida Housing Finance Corporation would give the $5 million to local partners to help Floridians in areas […]
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Map for Cape Coral debris pickup

The City of Cape Coral has an interactive online map on its website for identifying which debris pickup zone you may live in. Visit the city website to check the map for when you can expect your hurricane debris to be disposed of.
CAPE CORAL, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Post Ian Cleanup Brings Unusual Items to Beach

On October 15th over 200 volunteers gathered on Residents’ Beach for the annual MICA sponsored beach cleanup. For many of the volunteers, this is the first time they’ve visited the beach post Hurricane Ian. And it was also the first week that Residents Beach was open to its members. Joining MICA members are volunteers from Our Daily Bread Food Pantry, Marco Island Academy’s Key Club, Fiddler’s Creek residents and members of the community. Roughly 800 pounds of trash was picked up!
MARCO ISLAND, FL
Florida Phoenix

Bacteria outbreak after Ian tells a scary story about Florida’s broken sewage systems

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Halloween is once again looming over us like a dark shadow, bidding us to buy tons of tooth-rotting candy, dress up in weird outfits (sexy Bob Ross, anyone?), and decorate our houses with skeletons, ghosts, and monsters. It’s also a time for telling scary stories. Here’s one that should scare the bejabbers out of you: […] The post Bacteria outbreak after Ian tells a scary story about Florida’s broken sewage systems appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
flkeysnews.com

How high was Hurricane Ian’s storm surge? These scientists hunt down the answer

The first thing James Fountain looks at in a hurricane-ravaged building is the ceiling fans. If the blades are pointing toward the floor, it’s a good sign the storm surge inside the building was high enough to touch the ceiling. That’s valuable information for Fountain, a hydrographer with the U.S. Geological Survey tasked with figuring out where Hurricane Ian’s storm surge reached — and how high it rose.
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
526K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy