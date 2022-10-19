Read full article on original website
SoCal to kick off weekend with some rain
Southern California will see some scattered rain this weekend as the region starts to see some cooler temperatures.
Hold on to Your Hat – Strong Winds Expected Across SD County Mountains and Deserts
Strong westerly winds were expected across San Diego County mountains and deserts Saturday afternoon, and cooler weather across the region this weekend, the National Weather Service said. A deep marine layer could bring some light rain Saturday night along and west of the mountains, but is expected to evaporate as...
Light rain, gusts possible across Los Angeles County
A weak storm front was expected to bring a chance of light rain to areas of Los Angeles County Saturday. The highest chance of rain was expected in the late afternoon and evenings near the mountains of L.A. County and across the San Gabriel Valley, according to the National Weather Service. Most areas were expected […]
Here's What Winter In California Is Predicted To Look Like This Year
The NOAA released their annual report on Winter weather conditions across the country.
fox5sandiego.com
Winter forecast released by NOAA: What to expect for San Diego
(NEXSTAR) – The Climate Prediction Center’s official winter forecast has been released, and it’s got some mixed news for California. The 90-day-outlook was published Thursday morning by the Climate Prediction Center, part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) National Weather Service. It gives people a rough idea of what November, December and January will look like across the country.
NBC San Diego
Record-High Temps Reported in Parts of San Diego County, But Cool-Down is Incoming
An October heat wave brought record-high temperatures in parts of San Diego County, the National Weather Service (NWS) is reporting Thursday. The following temperatures broke records on Wednesday, according to NWS:. Oceanside Harbor - 90 degrees, breaking the record of 82 set in 1977;. Vista - 98 degrees, breaking the...
The Great California Shake Out earthquake drills throughout the Coachella Valley
At 10:20 this morning, some people across California went over drills in case of a great earthquake. In the Coachella Valley, the College of the Desert, also known as COD, partnered with the Coachella Valley Disaster Preparedness Network, also known as CVDPN. Ahead of the drill, CVDPN had a table of all the information you The post The Great California Shake Out earthquake drills throughout the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ
Wind Advisory issued October 22 at 4:25AM PDT until October 23 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph. expected. Locally higher gusts possible. * WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California. and southern Nevada. This includes the Morongo Basin…Lake. Mead National Recreation Area…Kingman…and Death Valley. National Park. * WHEN…From 11 AM...
North County community still waiting for wildfire evacuation routes
More than 15 years after the Witch Creek Fire, one North County community is still waiting on new evacuation routes.
KEYT
Clouds and cooler temperatures this weekend…
Warm temperatures are being felt in most areas in Southern California this afternoon. High pressure will continue to dominate the region through Wednesday evening!. While conditions will be warm on Thursday, an area of low pressure will start to slowly approach from the west. Highs will trend about five to ten degrees cooler near the coasts and about two to four degrees cooler in inland on Thursday.
Chance of Rain – Even Mountain Snow – as Sweater Weather Hits San Diego County This Weekend
The heat peaked Wednesday with cooler conditions expected Thursday west of the mountains and temperatures forecast to be 5 to 10 degrees cooler, the National Weather Service said. Records fell Wednesday in Oceanside Harbor, Vista and Chula Vista, according to the National Weather Service. The high of 90 near the...
KESQ
Record fish caught in California
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California is slipping into a chilly, darker season. Here’s how much daylight we lose each day
The end to Daylight Saving Time is just around the corner, indicating the days will slowly start to get cooler and darker much earlier. The gradual change in weather is kick-started by the autumnal equinox, which according to the National Weather Service, is the result of longer hours of darkness.
KESQ
High Wind Warning issued October 22 at 4:36AM PDT until October 23 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 50 mph, except. up to 75 mph along the desert mountain slopes. * WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County. Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne Valleys. and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. Strongest winds through the.
CBS News
Officials warn hikers of 2 mountain lion sightings in Redlands
The City of Redlands is warning hikers and residents after two recent reported sightings of a mountain lion in the canyon areas of south Redlands. The most recent sighting was reported south of Gateway Ranch, 31313 Live Oak Canyon Road, on the Saha'tapa Loop Trail, officials said. A similar report...
What do La Nina conditions mean for precipitation in San Diego and California?
SAN DIEGO — As of October 1st, the rain calendar was reset and we are officially in the rainy season now through April. But La Nina is still in place for the third year in a row with its cooler sea surface temperatures, something that rarely happens. While we...
NBC San Diego
Maybe Not Carmegeddon, but La Jolla I-5 Ramp Closure Could Wreak Traffic Havoc
Headed north on Interstate 15 in or through La Jolla early on Friday? Maybe for lunch?. Maybe don't. May be a good day to WFH. Caltrans sent out a revised news release relatively late on Thursday afternoon, warning drivers that maintenance crews would be shutting down the northbound I-5 ramp to La Jolla Parkway starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, expecting it to reopen by 2 p.m.
Bird flu has arrived to San Diego County
The dead body of a black swan found at a lake in San Diego County tested positive for avian influenza, according to local officials.
Magnitude 4.3 quake strikes in remote California redwoods wilderness
A magnitude 4.3 earthquake shook Humboldt County early Thursday morning, striking within the Six Rivers National Forest about 62 miles southwest of Redding, according to the US Geological Survey.
foxla.com
3.8-magnitude earthquake strikes off San Clemente Island coast
LOS ANGELES - A 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the Southern California coast on Thursday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake was reported at 4:53 a.m. about 62 miles south of San Clemente Island. It was recorded at a depth of about 3.6 miles. Are you prepared for an...
