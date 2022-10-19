ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
KTLA

Light rain, gusts possible across Los Angeles County

A weak storm front was expected to bring a chance of light rain to areas of Los Angeles County Saturday. The highest chance of rain was expected in the late afternoon and evenings near the mountains of L.A. County and across the San Gabriel Valley, according to the National Weather Service. Most areas were expected […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
fox5sandiego.com

Winter forecast released by NOAA: What to expect for San Diego

(NEXSTAR) – The Climate Prediction Center’s official winter forecast has been released, and it’s got some mixed news for California. The 90-day-outlook was published Thursday morning by the Climate Prediction Center, part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) National Weather Service. It gives people a rough idea of what November, December and January will look like across the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

The Great California Shake Out earthquake drills throughout the Coachella Valley

At 10:20 this morning, some people across California went over drills in case of a great earthquake. In the Coachella Valley, the College of the Desert, also known as COD, partnered with the Coachella Valley Disaster Preparedness Network, also known as CVDPN. Ahead of the drill, CVDPN had a table of all the information you The post The Great California Shake Out earthquake drills throughout the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KEYT

Clouds and cooler temperatures this weekend…

Warm temperatures are being felt in most areas in Southern California this afternoon. High pressure will continue to dominate the region through Wednesday evening!. While conditions will be warm on Thursday, an area of low pressure will start to slowly approach from the west. Highs will trend about five to ten degrees cooler near the coasts and about two to four degrees cooler in inland on Thursday.
KESQ

Record fish caught in California

Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Officials warn hikers of 2 mountain lion sightings in Redlands

The City of Redlands is warning hikers and residents after two recent reported sightings of a mountain lion in the canyon areas of south Redlands. The most recent sighting was reported south of Gateway Ranch, 31313 Live Oak Canyon Road, on the Saha'tapa Loop Trail, officials said. A similar report...
REDLANDS, CA
NBC San Diego

Maybe Not Carmegeddon, but La Jolla I-5 Ramp Closure Could Wreak Traffic Havoc

Headed north on Interstate 15 in or through La Jolla early on Friday? Maybe for lunch?. Maybe don't. May be a good day to WFH. Caltrans sent out a revised news release relatively late on Thursday afternoon, warning drivers that maintenance crews would be shutting down the northbound I-5 ramp to La Jolla Parkway starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, expecting it to reopen by 2 p.m.
SAN DIEGO, CA
foxla.com

3.8-magnitude earthquake strikes off San Clemente Island coast

LOS ANGELES - A 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the Southern California coast on Thursday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake was reported at 4:53 a.m. about 62 miles south of San Clemente Island. It was recorded at a depth of about 3.6 miles. Are you prepared for an...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA

