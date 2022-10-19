ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

norwoodnews.org

Run-D.M.C. Legend, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, Visits P.S. 207 Students

Grammy award-winning rapper and Hip-Hop pioneer, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, visited P.S. 207 in Kingsbridge on Friday, Oct. 14, to speak with elementary school students about how to deal with bullies, believing in themselves, and to discuss his new picture book, “Darryl’s Dream.”. A founding member of...
QUEENS, NY
HipHopDX.com

Diddy Makes Surprise Visit To Bronx School He Co-Founded: 'We Are Grooming Future Leaders'

The Bronx, NY – Diddy got a dose of school spirit when he made a surprise visit to the Capital Preparatory Charter School in New York City on Tuesday (October 18). The Bad Boy mogul shared footage of his visit on Instagram, showing the students buzzing with excitement as he made his way into the auditorium. Diddyco-founded the school in 2020 and donated $1 million to its opening.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pitchfork

The Exploitation of New York Drill Hits a Disturbing New Low

Pitchfork writer Alphonse Pierre’s rap column covers songs, mixtapes, albums, Instagram freestyles, memes, weird tweets, fashion trends—and anything else that catches his attention. The “Notti Bop” represents the worst of New York drill. Since drill became New York rap’s dominant mode in the mid 2010s, it’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Man pushed into subway tracks in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police say an innocent man was pushed onto the subway tracks Friday. Chopper 2 was over the Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenues station in Brooklyn. That's where police say, around 2:45 p.m., a suspect randomly pushed a 32-year-old man. Thankfully the victim was able to get up from the tracks before a train came. He was treated and is OK. Police are still looking for a suspect. 
BROOKLYN, NY
HipHopDX.com

Funk Flex Blasts Brooklyn’s Barclays Center Over Mary J. Blige Concert

Funk Flex has shared his frustrations with Brooklyn’s Barclays Center over the way they conducted themselves during Mary J. Blige‘s show at the venue this week. On Thursday (October 20), the renowned New York DJ was a special guest during the Brooklyn stop of Mary J’s ongoing Good Morning Gorgeous Tour. She also brought out Diddy, Fabolous and Jadakiss throughout the night.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Teen caught with loaded gun at Brooklyn high school: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teenage student was allegedly found in possession of a loaded handgun at a Crown Heights high school on Friday, according to officials. The dean at Middle College High School at Medgar Evers on Carroll Street near Nostrand Avenue stopped the 17-year-old around 10 a.m. because he allegedly smelled of […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NJ.com

Jersey City teens try to rise above hardship with new hip-hop track ‘Winning Pain’

Jersey City teens Jahmair Pickett, aka Mairgzz, and Jahmir Wiggs, aka WW Jwizzz are the duo behind hip hop track “Winning Pain,” released last week on YouTube. In the song, WW Jwizzz, a 2022 graduate of Innovation High School, and Mairgzz, a junior at Lincoln High School, rap respectively about being broken down mentally, let down constantly, and still trying to win despite the pain of those dynamics. Mairgzz’s lines speak to eschewing partying and the fake love that prevails outside for a higher power and winning not just for himself.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Bronx Man Claims '$1,000 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize

A New York man won a "$1,000 A Week For Life" lottery prize. Miguel Arias, a resident of the Bronx, won the second prize for matching the first five numbers drawn in the Wednesday, July 20, CASH4LIFE game, New York Lottery announced on Friday, Oct. 14. The second prize guarantees...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Video shows suspect accused of pushing man onto subway tracks in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- New video shows the suspect police say pushed a man onto the tracks at a Brooklyn subway station. It happened Friday afternoon at the Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenues station in Bushwick. According to police, the man in the video shoved a 32-year-old man onto the tracks in what's believed to be an unprovoked attack. The victim was able to get off the tracks before the next train arrived. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

NYPD: Loaded firearm found in 17-year-old’s backpack inside NYC school

A 17-year-old is charged with possession of a weapon after bringing a loaded revolver to a Crown Heights school, police say. This marks the fourth gun that has been found inside an New York City public school in the last two school weeks. School staff say they found the loaded revolver inside the student’s backpack this morning at Medgar Evers College Prep School.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Early-morning Harlem shooting leaves one dead

NEW YORK - Police are investigating after an early-morning shooting left a man dead in Harlem on Saturday. According to the NYPD, at around 3:10 a.m., police responded to a call of a person shot near the Jackie Robison Houses at 118 East 128 Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Pedestrian critically injured during car crash in the Bronx: NYPD

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was critically injured when he was hit by a car in the Bronx Friday night, police said. The 60-year-old man was on the crosswalk of White Plains Road near East Gun Hill Road at around 11:40 p.m. when he was struck by a driver traveling westbound, according to […]
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Screaming Neighbor Leaving Hateful Message at Door Wakes Sleeping LI Family

The shouts of a Long Island man woke a sleeping family, who found a new message of hate on their doorstep from the man police say has repeatedly harassed them. Nassau County Police said the screams startled the family's 7-year-old son awake. He ran to his parents, who were able to look back at their doorbell camera and spot their neighbor leaving something at their house, cops said.
HEWLETT, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Chief Kenneth Corey, NYPD’s highest-ranking uniformed officer and a S.I. resident, to retire in November

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Chief Kenneth Corey, the first Staten Islander in recent memory to be named chief of department of the NYPD, plans to retire at the end of November. Corey, 53, of Prince’s Bay, was sworn in on Jan. 1 at police headquarters in Manhattan as the third-highest ranking position on the force, behind the commissioner and first deputy commissioner.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

