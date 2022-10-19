Read full article on original website
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the StateTravel MavenHillsdale, NJ
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
The Story Behind This Abandoned New York Home is FascinatingTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Update: Boil Water Advisory Ended, Water Main Break FixedMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
New York City Adds New School HolidayNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Diddy Pays Surprise Visit To Bronx Charter School He Co-Counded
Diddy has been on a serious promotional run. Recently he paid a surprise visit to his charter school in the Bronx. The post Diddy Pays Surprise Visit To Bronx Charter School He Co-Counded appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
norwoodnews.org
Run-D.M.C. Legend, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, Visits P.S. 207 Students
Grammy award-winning rapper and Hip-Hop pioneer, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, visited P.S. 207 in Kingsbridge on Friday, Oct. 14, to speak with elementary school students about how to deal with bullies, believing in themselves, and to discuss his new picture book, “Darryl’s Dream.”. A founding member of...
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Makes Surprise Visit To Bronx School He Co-Founded: 'We Are Grooming Future Leaders'
The Bronx, NY – Diddy got a dose of school spirit when he made a surprise visit to the Capital Preparatory Charter School in New York City on Tuesday (October 18). The Bad Boy mogul shared footage of his visit on Instagram, showing the students buzzing with excitement as he made his way into the auditorium. Diddyco-founded the school in 2020 and donated $1 million to its opening.
fox5ny.com
Exclusive: Subway attack victim credits Gwen Stefani for survival
NEW YORK - Crime and violence in New York City's subways has been a growing problem in 2022, leaving behind a trail of victims, some of whose lives have been forever changed. FOX 5 NY spoke to one of those victims. She is a 22-year-old woman from Brooklyn we are not naming.
The Exploitation of New York Drill Hits a Disturbing New Low
Pitchfork writer Alphonse Pierre’s rap column covers songs, mixtapes, albums, Instagram freestyles, memes, weird tweets, fashion trends—and anything else that catches his attention. The “Notti Bop” represents the worst of New York drill. Since drill became New York rap’s dominant mode in the mid 2010s, it’s...
Man pushed into subway tracks in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - Police say an innocent man was pushed onto the subway tracks Friday. Chopper 2 was over the Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenues station in Brooklyn. That's where police say, around 2:45 p.m., a suspect randomly pushed a 32-year-old man. Thankfully the victim was able to get up from the tracks before a train came. He was treated and is OK. Police are still looking for a suspect.
HipHopDX.com
Funk Flex Blasts Brooklyn’s Barclays Center Over Mary J. Blige Concert
Funk Flex has shared his frustrations with Brooklyn’s Barclays Center over the way they conducted themselves during Mary J. Blige‘s show at the venue this week. On Thursday (October 20), the renowned New York DJ was a special guest during the Brooklyn stop of Mary J’s ongoing Good Morning Gorgeous Tour. She also brought out Diddy, Fabolous and Jadakiss throughout the night.
Teen caught with loaded gun at Brooklyn high school: NYPD
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teenage student was allegedly found in possession of a loaded handgun at a Crown Heights high school on Friday, according to officials. The dean at Middle College High School at Medgar Evers on Carroll Street near Nostrand Avenue stopped the 17-year-old around 10 a.m. because he allegedly smelled of […]
Jersey City teens try to rise above hardship with new hip-hop track ‘Winning Pain’
Jersey City teens Jahmair Pickett, aka Mairgzz, and Jahmir Wiggs, aka WW Jwizzz are the duo behind hip hop track “Winning Pain,” released last week on YouTube. In the song, WW Jwizzz, a 2022 graduate of Innovation High School, and Mairgzz, a junior at Lincoln High School, rap respectively about being broken down mentally, let down constantly, and still trying to win despite the pain of those dynamics. Mairgzz’s lines speak to eschewing partying and the fake love that prevails outside for a higher power and winning not just for himself.
Teen arrested for bringing loaded gun in backpack into Brooklyn HS for 'protection'
A Brooklyn teen student was arrested after school officials allegedly found the student carrying a loaded gun in his backpack Friday morning, authorities said.
Bronx Man Claims '$1,000 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize
A New York man won a "$1,000 A Week For Life" lottery prize. Miguel Arias, a resident of the Bronx, won the second prize for matching the first five numbers drawn in the Wednesday, July 20, CASH4LIFE game, New York Lottery announced on Friday, Oct. 14. The second prize guarantees...
Video shows suspect accused of pushing man onto subway tracks in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- New video shows the suspect police say pushed a man onto the tracks at a Brooklyn subway station. It happened Friday afternoon at the Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenues station in Bushwick. According to police, the man in the video shoved a 32-year-old man onto the tracks in what's believed to be an unprovoked attack. The victim was able to get off the tracks before the next train arrived. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
News 12
NYPD: Loaded firearm found in 17-year-old’s backpack inside NYC school
A 17-year-old is charged with possession of a weapon after bringing a loaded revolver to a Crown Heights school, police say. This marks the fourth gun that has been found inside an New York City public school in the last two school weeks. School staff say they found the loaded revolver inside the student’s backpack this morning at Medgar Evers College Prep School.
Man killed in overnight shooting at Harlem NYCHA complex
A man in his 20s was fatally shot at a Harlem NYCHA complex early Saturday morning, according to police. The victim, whose identity police are withholding pending notification of his family, was reportedly shot around 3:10 a.m.
fox5ny.com
Early-morning Harlem shooting leaves one dead
NEW YORK - Police are investigating after an early-morning shooting left a man dead in Harlem on Saturday. According to the NYPD, at around 3:10 a.m., police responded to a call of a person shot near the Jackie Robison Houses at 118 East 128 Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered a...
evgrieve.com
Report: Jimmy McMillan still fighting to keep his East Village apartment
Jimmy McMillan, the founder of the Rent Is Too Damn High Party, made a name for himself by running for a variety of offices, including NYC mayor and New York State governor, with his slogan: "The Rent Is Too Damn High." We haven't heard much about McMillan, who has had...
Woman found dead inside bin outside NYC home: ‘They threw her out like trash’
A woman was found dead "inside a large bin" outside of a Staten Island home on Friday morning, New York City police said.
Pedestrian critically injured during car crash in the Bronx: NYPD
WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was critically injured when he was hit by a car in the Bronx Friday night, police said. The 60-year-old man was on the crosswalk of White Plains Road near East Gun Hill Road at around 11:40 p.m. when he was struck by a driver traveling westbound, according to […]
NBC New York
Screaming Neighbor Leaving Hateful Message at Door Wakes Sleeping LI Family
The shouts of a Long Island man woke a sleeping family, who found a new message of hate on their doorstep from the man police say has repeatedly harassed them. Nassau County Police said the screams startled the family's 7-year-old son awake. He ran to his parents, who were able to look back at their doorbell camera and spot their neighbor leaving something at their house, cops said.
Chief Kenneth Corey, NYPD’s highest-ranking uniformed officer and a S.I. resident, to retire in November
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Chief Kenneth Corey, the first Staten Islander in recent memory to be named chief of department of the NYPD, plans to retire at the end of November. Corey, 53, of Prince’s Bay, was sworn in on Jan. 1 at police headquarters in Manhattan as the third-highest ranking position on the force, behind the commissioner and first deputy commissioner.
