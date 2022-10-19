NEW YORK -- New video shows the suspect police say pushed a man onto the tracks at a Brooklyn subway station. It happened Friday afternoon at the Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenues station in Bushwick. According to police, the man in the video shoved a 32-year-old man onto the tracks in what's believed to be an unprovoked attack. The victim was able to get off the tracks before the next train arrived. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO