Buckeyes flashback: Memorable Ohio State matchups against Iowa

While Ohio State has had Iowa’s number most of the time they’ve played, the Hawkeyes have played the role of spoiling some memorable Buckeyes seasons. This year’s match will be the 15th straight with at least one of the two schools being ranked. That includes seven games between 1995 and 2017.
Here is a look back at the recent history Ohio State football has had against Iowa.
Nov. 4, 2017
Iowa 55, Ohio State 24 (Iowa City, Iowa)
The most recent Buckeyes-Hawkeyes game was memorable for Hawkeyes fans at Kinnick Stadium. Third-ranked Ohio State was looking to win its sixth straight game against Iowa, but quarterback Nate Stanley and his offense had other plans.
After a 10-10 first quarter, the Hawkeyes put its foot on the throttle. Stanley threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter, to T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant, to give Iowa a 31-17 halftime lead. The offensive onslaught continued in the second half, with Stanley throwing for two more TDs.
Fans in Iowa City rushed the field to celebrate, and the win shattered the Buckeyes’ playoff hopes. It was the first time since 1952 that an unranked Iowa squad beat a ranked Ohio State team.
Oct. 19, 2013
Ohio State 34, Iowa 24 (Ohio Stadium)
The most recent Buckeyes win and home game in the series came nine years ago before the College Football Playoff even existed.
Then, the goal was to get into the top two in the Bowl Championship Series rankings, and No. 4 Ohio State thought it had a chance. To do that, the Buckeyes had to run the table in the regular season. That journey continued with a homecoming tie-up vs. the Hawkeyes, but the Buckeyes trailed 17-10 at halftime.
A second-half comeback was orchestrated by quarterback Braxton Miller and running back Carlos Hyde. The game marked the 19th straight regular-season win for the Buckeyes and kept Urban Meyer’s coaching record unblemished.
Sep. 30, 2006
Ohio State 38, Iowa 17 (Iowa City, Iowa)
Ohio State and Iowa have had a handful of games where they were both ranked, and 2006 was the most recent time one of the teams was top-ranked.
No. 1 Ohio State went to Kinnick Stadium to play the 13th-ranked Hawkeyes. The game turned into a Heisman audition for quarterback Troy Smith, who had one of his best games.
Smith threw four touchdown passes on 186 passing yards and only 16 completions. Running back Antonio Pittman scored once and had 117 yards. Any chance of an upset was squashed after a third-quarter TD pass from Smith to Anthony Gonzalez.
Oct. 18, 2003
Ohio State 19, Iowa 10 (Ohio Stadium)
OSU and Iowa have had seven top-ten matchups, with the most recent happening 19 years ago on a beautiful October afternoon.
No. 8 Ohio State and No. 9 Iowa were locked in a defensive competition where neither offense could make a dent. The deciding factor was the Buckeyes’ special teams unit, which got the first touchdown of the game when Michael Jenkins returned a punt 54 yards.
In the third quarter, Iowa was set up to punt from its end zone. The Buckeyes’ special teams struck again. Donte Whitner blocked the punt and recovered it in the end zone. After a late safety, OSU won 19-10.
