Takeaways from Tallahassee — Fly like a birdie
This Veterans Day, Floridians will remember heroes of war and heroes of science. It’s been 75 years since the one and only Chuck Yeager — the famous test pilot forever immortalized in “The Right Stuff” — became the first human to “punch a hole in the sky” by shattering the sound barrier while flying an experimental Bell X-1 plane that reached Mach 1.
FAMU law student is ‘beyond grateful’ after winning $10,000 scholarship
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida A&M University (FAMU) College of Law has awarded the Joel Stern Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Pipeline Scholarship to second-year student Rachel Smith. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “It has been a challenging year for me,” said Smith. “This award is...
Florida's first house built with 3-D printer technology takes up residence in Tallahassee
The first-ever house in Florida to be built with 3-D printing technology now sits in Tallahassee's Griffin Heights neighborhood. A ribbon cutting for the unique residence took place on October 14. The outside and inside walls of the just-over-1,400-square-foot structure were built up in layers of concrete, laid down by...
Team working to land spacecraft in Tallahassee area
As Florida’s “space coast” sends rocket after rocket into orbit, a team in Florida’s Capital City is working to launch a new initiative of their own.
District 4 commission race drawing attention
Of the three local races for elective offices, the one pitting incumbent Betsy Barfield against challenger Austin Hosford for the District 4 County Commission seat is drawing the most attention. First came a formal grievance filed against Barfield by a county employee alleging unprofessional and vindictive behavior on the commissioner’s...
UPDATE: Escapee from Valdosta Transitional Center detained in southwest Florida
A be on the lookout alert was released for a man by the Georgia Department of Corrections Friday.
Dozens to turn out for Veterans town hall meeting in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens of Veterans ventured out to the Tallahassee Antique Car Museum on Wednesday night for the first in a series of town hall meetings to be held across the state. The focus of the event was to share the latest information surrounding VA services, including benefits...
FAMU Announces New AVP/Finance and Administration/ Chief Human Resources & Diversity Officer
Ella Kiselyuk has more than two decades of HR experience. Florida A&M University (FAMU) announced Ella Kiselyuk as associate vice president for Finance and Administration/chief Human Resources & Diversity officer (AVP/CHRO). Kiselyuk, who will also serve as chief of staff for Finance and Administration, started work earlier this month. She...
REI Co-op Opens in Tallahassee on Nov. 11 with a Three-day Celebration
REI Co-op opens its doors of its new Tallahassee store on Friday, November 11 and invites the community to a three-day celebration filled with outdoor brands, nonprofit partners, afternoon social and more. Located at 1415 Timberlane Road at Market Square and just off I-10 & Thomasville Road, the 22,000 square-foot...
FAMU Homecoming 2022 “The Experience” Kicks Off This Weekend
Florida A&M University (FAMU) 2022 Homecoming “The Experience” kicks off this weekend, with a drive-in movie on Saturday and a gospel experience and Coronation Ball on Sunday. Among the highlights of the nine days of festivities will be two days of live broadcasts of Good Morning America (GMA)...
FSU comes to life during Market Wednesday
Market Wednesday is a lively and versatile mid-day gathering hosted ever week on. Florida State University’s campus. Upon arrival at the Oglesby Student union, you will be greeted by a variety of different. vendors, clubs and organizations. It’s an event feels like there is something for. everybody to...
FAMU Expands Student Housing With $12.6 Million Purchase Of Nearby Residences
An unexpected surge in students led to many being placed on a long waiting list due to a lack of availability in on-campus housing. But Florida A&M University has closed a deal to acquire property near the campus in efforts to provide more student housing options. The Board of Trustees permitted the university to pursue negotiations in August for the expansion.
North Florida pool company owner accused of defrauding homeowners
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The owner of a swimming pool company on St. George Island faces charges of defrauding homeowners in Franklin, Leon and Gulf counties. FDLE says 42-year-old Tracy McClain of Altha, who owns Blue Water Pools, was arrested in September. Investigators say McClain took large deposits to...
‘I was really shocked:’ family of Tallahassee stabbing victim visits crime scene
Gadsden County works to fix internet connectivity issues throughout rural areas. Last month the County launched a survey and high-speed test to determine which areas were affected the most and to better understand what types of problems people are experiencing. Large-scale search planned for where south Georgia father went missing.
67th annual Florida Forest Festival taking place in Taylor County
PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - Festivities for the 67th annual Florida Forest Festival are underway in and around the city of Perry. While the official start date is Saturday, October 22, the county is hosting a carnival, a fun run, a mutt contest, and a firework display in the days leading up to the festival.
Tallahassee, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Tallahassee. The Niceville HS football team will have a game with Leon High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00. The Arnold High School football team will have a game with Lincoln High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00.
Skeletal remains found in Florida woods believed to be father of 4 missing for over a year
Remains found in Tallahassee this week are believed to be those of a Florida father of four last seen over a year ago, police announced. A group of people found skeletal human remains just before 3 p.m. on Monday in what police described as a "heavily wooded area" on the 2600 block of Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee police said.
Escaped murderer found walking along I-75, FHP says
An escaped murderer from Georgia was found walking along I-75 in Florida, according to troopers.
Large-scale search planned for where south Georgia father went missing
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Roughly 100 volunteers plan to conduct the first-ever grid search in the area where Brandon Helms went missing in 2015. The Thomasville father vanished from his best friend’s home in Lanier County shortly before Christmas. Interest in the case was reinvigorated after it was featured in reporter Katie Kaplan’s ‘Unsolved Series’ on WCTV in July.
DeSantis: A Repeat Offender of Black Floridians
Gadsden County Courthouse—Standing beneath the infamous hanging tree, Congressman Al Lawson, Gadsden County Commissioner Brenda Holt, Tallahassee Attorney Mutaqee Akbar and Pastor Tracey Stallworth wanted and explanation. They said Governor Ron DeSantis’s latest insult to African Americans in Gadsden County went too far. It was about Jeff Moore, appointed by DeSantis to the Gadsden County Commission three months ago. He abruptly resigned September 23 when a picture surfaced of him in Klu Klux Klan garb. For the Black community it was a stunning rebuke of their citizenry in the only predominantly Black County in Florida. DeSantis offered no explanation or apology. Meanwhile, his audacity makes news nationwide.
