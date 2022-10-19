ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
92.7 WOBM

New Jersey has some of the best healthcare in the country

New Jersey prides itself on being at the top of many lists, including ranking number one in the country in education, including public, private, parochial and particularly higher education. It was voted the second best music-driven state in the country and has ranked high in recreational activity with our miles...
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

When did New Jersey need so many types of pumpkins?

The pumpkin most of us grew up with is called an heirloom pumpkin. It's the most common type you'll see everywhere this time of year. And I mean everywhere. From garden centers and farm markets to supermarkets, convenience stores and, yes, even at some pharmacies. You'll also see every variety...
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

The Deepest, Cleanest And Biggest Lakes In New Jersey

Do you need more than the shore? Do you love our lakes? In New Jersey, there are over 1,700 of them. As they get ready to freeze over, I find myself getting curious about them. Ever wonder what the biggest lake in New Jersey is? The deepest? The cleanest? The best for fishing? I got the answers for you right here.
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

Monopoly: South Jersey Shore edition debuts next summer

CAPE MAY — Pass “Go.” Collect $200. Anyone who is anyone knows that is what happens when you play the game Monopoly. The family-fun board game was first marketed by Parker Brothers in 1935, filled with businesses and landmarks that represented Atlantic City. For the past 23...
CAPE MAY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Is RU football a waste of money? A call to investigate spending by NJ colleges

TRENTON – A new special auditor would be established to investigate reports of public money being misused by colleges and universities, under a recently proposed bill. Sen. Declan O’Scanlon, R-Monmouth, drafted the legislation (S3243) following a series of media reports about questionable spending, capped by a story by The Record about players on the Rutgers University football team ordering $450,000 in DoorDash deliveries in 14 months.
92.7 WOBM

Helping kids with cancer in New Jersey

On Sunday, Oct. 23, the Wigs and Wishes Zoo Hoo Petting Zoo in Sewell, NJ will open their doors to carloads of kids for a trick-or-treat event. As the organization describes it, the "petting zoo is a private haven where children with cancer can come to have fun, feel free, and be loved!"
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy