New Jersey has some of the best healthcare in the country
New Jersey prides itself on being at the top of many lists, including ranking number one in the country in education, including public, private, parochial and particularly higher education. It was voted the second best music-driven state in the country and has ranked high in recreational activity with our miles...
Ocean City, NJ Confirms Beach Tag Fees Will Increase In 2023
Ocean City, New Jersey is known as America’s Favorite Family Resort. The Ocean City Council has confirmed that for the first time in decades, the cost of visiting the beach will increase. This should come as no surprise as America is facing runaway inflation and the accompanying steep increase...
When did New Jersey need so many types of pumpkins?
The pumpkin most of us grew up with is called an heirloom pumpkin. It's the most common type you'll see everywhere this time of year. And I mean everywhere. From garden centers and farm markets to supermarkets, convenience stores and, yes, even at some pharmacies. You'll also see every variety...
New Jersey’s Best Wings Champion Has Been Revealed
This is the time of year in New Jersey when good friends gather to watch a ballgame or a favorite TV show, and there always seems to be a plate of wings somewhere in the picture. That's why we wanted to know where you get the best wings in the entire state of New Jersey.
The Deepest, Cleanest And Biggest Lakes In New Jersey
Do you need more than the shore? Do you love our lakes? In New Jersey, there are over 1,700 of them. As they get ready to freeze over, I find myself getting curious about them. Ever wonder what the biggest lake in New Jersey is? The deepest? The cleanest? The best for fishing? I got the answers for you right here.
Meet The Richest Family in New Jersey One of the Richest in America
Obviously, when you see a list like this, of the richest families in America, you think probably their wealth is linked to big business. What type of businesses are these families associated with and how much is the "richest"?. We are talking big money here. Billions of dollars, possibly trillions...
Inflation expected to be ‘a little worse’ for NJ shore shoulder season
Steel Pier in Atlantic City was bracing for a 25% to 30% drop in revenue in 2022 compared to one year prior. Unfortunately, their estimates were pretty close — the summer came in 22% under 2021's numbers. "We saw the volume, we didn't see the spend," said Anthony Catanoso,...
Monopoly: South Jersey Shore edition debuts next summer
CAPE MAY — Pass “Go.” Collect $200. Anyone who is anyone knows that is what happens when you play the game Monopoly. The family-fun board game was first marketed by Parker Brothers in 1935, filled with businesses and landmarks that represented Atlantic City. For the past 23...
Is RU football a waste of money? A call to investigate spending by NJ colleges
TRENTON – A new special auditor would be established to investigate reports of public money being misused by colleges and universities, under a recently proposed bill. Sen. Declan O’Scanlon, R-Monmouth, drafted the legislation (S3243) following a series of media reports about questionable spending, capped by a story by The Record about players on the Rutgers University football team ordering $450,000 in DoorDash deliveries in 14 months.
See New Jersey Rainfall Totals From An Intense Hurricane Ian
My heart goes out to all those who were effected by Hurricane Ian. This storm tore through areas of Cuba and Florida leaving towns under water and crocodiles swimming in the streets, according to APP.com. That five-day stretch of nonstop rain was unforgettable and not in a good way. My...
Finger Licking Good! Major Food Site Names New Jersey’s Best Ribs
There are food websites, and then there’s one of the most respected food websites in the world, and when they announce who has the best ribs in New Jersey, then every foodie in the state pays attention. We are entering comfort food season here in the Garden State, and...
Is This the Best Bagel Place in Toms River, NJ, So Many of You Said, “Yes”
Bagels are a favorite of New Jerseyans. We have the "best" bagels anywhere on this planet. When I visit friends in the south such as in Florida and North Carolina, they always ask me to bring bagels. They used to live in New Jersey and they know the best is right here in New Jersey.
New Jersey Residents Are Adding This Popular Condiment To Their Halloween Costume
So, do you have your Halloween costume all set and ready to go?. My friends and I get together the Saturday before Halloween every year and throw a huge costume party. Each year it gets bigger and better, and this year may be the best one yet. Mainly because, at...
Dare To Dine At One Of New Jerseys Most Haunted Restaurants
Everyone loves a good ghost story, especially around this time of the year, right?. New Jersey is known for so many things, and paranormal activity of course is one of them. I'm fortunate enough to have never seen a ghost, I'm not even wholly sure I believe ghosts are real.
Exciting! But Will McDonald’s Start Selling Krispy Kreme Donuts in New Jersey?
Do you love Krispy Kreme Donuts? It's tough to find them in New Jersey. Famous for their "glazed" donuts Krispy Kreme is a favorite of many, but getting your hands on a fresh Krispy Kreme can be a challenge. I know April and I enjoy the original glazed from Krispy...
Helping kids with cancer in New Jersey
On Sunday, Oct. 23, the Wigs and Wishes Zoo Hoo Petting Zoo in Sewell, NJ will open their doors to carloads of kids for a trick-or-treat event. As the organization describes it, the "petting zoo is a private haven where children with cancer can come to have fun, feel free, and be loved!"
A special camp helps NJ kids cope with loss in a fun environment
HARDWICK — A free bereavement resource designed to help children who have experienced the death of a loved one to better cope with such a loss is coming to New Jersey this month. Comfort Zone Camp was started 23 years ago by founder and CEO Lynne Hughes who lost...
NJ has a car parts shortage — industry unsure when trend will end
Last week, we reported on a time-honored New Jersey statute that empowers vehicle owners to retain their damaged parts after a car repair. Turns out they might really need them. Supply chain snags that have bounced from industry to industry since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic are now affecting...
‘Say goodbye’ to historic Rova Farms in Jackson NJ this weekend
Almost a century ago — in the 1930s — a group of Russian immigrants settled in the Cassville section of Jackson Township, N.J. They purchased 1,400 acres of land there, which eventually came to be known as Rova Farms. Rova Farms is located in the Cassville section, in...
New Jersey man pleads guilty to role in HIPAA health care fraud scheme
A Bayville man, who was once employed as a pharmaceutical sales representative, is facing a possible 10-years in prison for his role in an elaborate health care fraud scheme that featured several HIPAA violations. For a two year period from 2014 to 2016, Keith Ritson, 42, was employed as a...
