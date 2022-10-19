Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
UVA Men’s Soccer Beats Wake Forest 1-0 on Senior Night
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVa men’s soccer team got a goal from Leo Afonso in the 63rd minute off a beautiful pass from Philip Horton and that was all the ‘Hoos needed to beat Wake Forest 1-0 on Senior Night. The win vaulted Virginia into the top spot in the ACC Coastal Division standings.
NBC 29 News
Friday Night Fury: High school football scores & highlights October 21st
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
WHSV
WHSV EndZone - Week 9: Spotswood vs. Waynesboro
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro and Spotswood meet in a non-district game in week nine.
WSET
Football Friday 2022: Week 9 (10/21/22)
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Games for Week 9 (October 21st, 2022) (Home teams listed second, winning team in BOLD) William Fleming vs. Franklin Co. Roanoke Catholic 44, Hargrave Military 15 (FINAL/THURSDAY) Heritage 34 vs. Jefferson Forest 0. L.C.A. 48 vs. Liberty 0. Lord Botetourt 48 vs. Northside 7. Tunstall...
NBC 29 News
UVA Football Beats Georgia Tech 16-9
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - At times it wasn’t pretty, but the UVA football team snapped a three-game losing skid, getting its first ACC win of the season beating Georgia Tech 16-9. Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong accounted for 346 yards of total offense and threw one touchdown pass, the 57th of his career, passing Matt Schaub as Virginia’s all-time leader in touchdown passes.
NBC 29 News
“We were very perplexed” Charlottesville City Schools react as Albemarle County moves to buy CATEC
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Currently, CATEC is co-owned by Charlottesville City and Albemarle County Public Schools. Now, Albemarle is looking to buy Charlottesville’s share and take full custody of CATEC. CCS says it is disappointed by the proposal. “I think some of the decisions have not been reflective of...
Waynesboro, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WJLA
'We had to' |More legal action over controversial Spotsylvania Co. schools' superintendent
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Friday, 7News learned of new legal action being taken in the controversy over Spotsylvania County Public Schools' recent superintendent hire. Mark Taylor has already signed a contract and his first day as superintendent is set for Nov. 1. But, Spotsylvania County school board...
C-Ville Weekly
‘Life or death issue’
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed transgender student policy prompted members of UVA’s Sigma Omicron Rho fraternity to form the Virginia Collegiate Queer Collective with three other queer organizations at the university. Supplied photo. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Harrisonburg, VA
Harrisonburg, also known as Rocktown and The Friendly City, is surrounded by one of the most beautiful landscapes in the South. It is the outdoor adventure capital of Shenandoah Valley. With its over 200 restaurants and five craft breweries, Harrisonburg will satisfy any food lover's cravings. At the city's International...
WDBJ7.com
Name released of victim in Lynchburg motorcycle crash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has released the name of a man who died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash October 15. The victim was identified as 18-year-old Gavin Alexander. Police say they responded at 11:00 a.m. Saturday to Old Graves Mill Rd, in the area...
WHSV
Waynesboro’s Burlington draws crowd for grand opening
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A new retailer in Waynesboro celebrated its grand opening Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, $5 off store coupons and a $5,000 donation to a local school. Burlington, an off-price retailer, had a line forming outside when they opened Friday morning. Store manager Michael Davis said when...
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Shops in Virginia?
- Thrift shops in Virginia are a great place to find unique items. These stores accept donations as well. Check out these stores to find out the hours of operation and donation policies. You'll find various store items, from designer clothing to used books. There's also a great selection of jewelry and accessories.
NBC 29 News
ACPS Superintendent drives school buses to help with shortage
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County School District’s superintendent has been driving school buses all week to help with the bus driver shortage. The superintendent says he wants to help kids, families, and bus drivers. “This week I’m out driving a route that’s a double back route...
WDBJ7.com
Teenager reported missing out of Nelson Co.
NELSON Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Skylar M. Cabaniss, 16 of Faber, has been reported missing out of Nelson Co. Saturday. Cabaniss is five-feet-six inches and weighs 125 pounds, according to the Nelson Co. Sheriff’s Office. She was last seen at around 10 p.m. on Friday night at her home...
livability.com
Central Virginia Celebrates Black-Owned Wineries
Black-owned wineries tell the story of their craft and how business in the Central Virginia region is ripe for growth. ‘Wine doesn’t have to be this untouchable and unreachable societal thing.’. Black-owned wineries are among the smallest minority of winemakers. Still, Central Virginia is proud to have two: Sweet...
newsfromthestates.com
Palmyra court ruling on Afghan child who couple says Marine abducted and more Va. headlines
• An Afghan couple is accusing a Marine who previously lived in Virginia of abducting a baby girl they’re related to and were raising after her parents were killed. The Marine, a devout Christian and graduate of Liberty University, says he saved a war orphan who was in danger. “The fate of the Afghan child is now being debated in secret proceedings in a locked courtroom in the village of Palmyra, Virginia, home to about 100 people.”—Associated Press.
Trooper begs drivers to follow law after 'out-of-body experience'
Several Virginia agencies came together Friday to spread a single message to drivers on the Commonwealth's highways: "slow down, move over".
Virginia man wanted for shooting, robbery found and arrested in New York
A Dumfries man who was previously wanted for a 2021 shooting and a July robbery was found and arrested in New York this week after a two week search.
WHSV
Waynesboro brewery expanding with music venue in historic building
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - City and state leaders celebrated the opening of a new winemaking company in a historic Waynesboro building on Wednesday. The Virginia Marketplace will be home for a new offering in the city. Basic City Beer Company is expanding to include a music venue. “It has always...
