SFGate
‘House of the Dragon’ Season Finale Leaks, HBO ‘Disappointed’ and ‘Aggressively Monitoring’
The Season 1 finale of “House of the Dragon” was leaked online on Friday, two days before the episode airs on HBO and begins streaming on HBO Max. It appears that the leak came from a distribution partner in Europe, the Middle East or Africa, a spokesperson for HBO told Variety.
Prince Harry makes surprise appearance in San Francisco
Prince Harry made a surprise appearance in San Francisco on Wednesday evening. The Duke of Sussex, who has called the ritzy Santa Barbara enclave of Montecito home since 2020, spoke on stage at the Presidio Theatre at a tech conference hosted by the Masters of Scale podcast. The news was...
SFGate
Channel 4 Takes News Anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy Off Air for a Week Following Abuse of Member of Parliament
U.K. public service broadcaster Channel 4 has taken news anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy off air for a week after an incident on Wednesday where he abused member of parliament Steve Baker off-air. “Channel 4 has a strict code of conduct for all its employees, including its programming teams and on-air presenters,...
Theatrical lighting designer embraces ‘ethereal art form’
Advertising Feature: This article is from a special section that was not produced by the newsroom. Each part of designer, artist, educator Stephanie Anne Johnson tells a different story with the whole being dramatically more than simply a sum of its parts. Johnson is a theatrical lighting designer who also co-creates installations based on original lighting designs. She’s a respected educator and a Black feminist activist. Johnson is also a creative writer and performer of original theatrical work. Her energy and enthusiasm are inexhaustible. Drama, as an artistic form, has been central for Johnson since she was a child in Englewood, New Jersey.
SFGate
New this week: Scary movies, Lainey Wilson, 'Call of Duty'
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week. — In the new Netflix film “The Good Nurse,” Jessica Chastain plays an overworked ICU nurse and single mother who, after a patient’s death, starts to suspect things about about her new colleague Charlie, played by Eddie Redmayne. Danish filmmaker Tobias Lindholm directed the thriller, streaming on Oct. 26, off of a script “1917” and “Last Night in Soho” screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns. For something more family friendly, Netflix also the stop-motion animation pic “Wendell & Wild,” featuring the voices of Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele as demon brothers. It’s an original idea from director Henry Selick, who also directed the spooky but kid-friendly classics “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Coraline.” “Wendell & Wild” starts streaming on Oct. 28.
