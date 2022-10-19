ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio lawmakers propose bills to establish new type of mental health provider

By Natalie Fahmy, Sarah Szilagy
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UnAfB_0iezljcs00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — To address the increased need for mental health care across Ohio, two state lawmakers have introduced identical bills in the Ohio House and Senate to create a new type of mental health provider.

Ohio Senate Bill 364 and House Bill 730 would establish “certified mental health assistants” as licensed health care professionals who can administer care under the direct supervision of a licensed physician. Licenses would need to be renewed every two years, according to the proposed bills introduced by Sen. Theresa Gavarone (R-Bowling Green) and Rep. Gail Pavliga (R-Portage County).

Gavarone said through establishing a new path toward licensure for people who want to work in the mental health field, she hopes more Ohioans can access life-saving mental health care.

“It can totally change someone’s life and the trajectory of the path they’re on for the better,” Gavarone said.

Teen driver identified in fatal Trumbull County crash

According to the proposed bills, certified mental health assistants would have to apply for licensure with the state medical board of Ohio, similar to how physicians, nurses and other health care professionals seek certification. Applicants must be at least 18 and have a master’s or higher degree from a board-approved education program or received a degree from an accredited medical school.

The bills authorize the Ohio medical board to establish an accreditation process for education programs.

Certified mental health professionals would not be able to diagnose patients — that would be done by the supervising physician — but they would be able to provide continuing care, opening up physicians’ schedules for additional patients.

“It’s just a way of really helping people connect to the level of care that they need at the time that they need it,” Gavarone said. “If you’re having a mental health crisis, you need help, you need help now. Unaddressed mental health needs can quickly spiral out of control.”

Gavarone said by introducing legislation in both statehouse chambers, she and Pavliga hope to get a version to the governor’s desk sooner.

OHSAA releases football computer rankings ahead of final regular season week

The proposed legislation has received bipartisan support from current and former Ohio politicians.

Former Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich said increasing and improving the state’s mental health care system is important.

“That would be a real step forward for the state of Ohio to do something like that,” Kasich said.

In a statement, Rep. Beth Liston (D-Dublin) mirrored Kasich’s sentiment.

“There are so many people in Ohio needing mental health services,” Liston said. “I look forward to working on this and discussing the best way to help ensure mental health care is accessible to everyone.”

Both bills await introduction into committee, where they face potential changes and a vote before they arrive on the Senate and House floors.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio AG Yost rejects proposal to let Ohio voters decide on raising minimum wage to $15 an hour

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Attorney General Dave Yost has rejected a petition to let voters decide if the […] The post Ohio AG Yost rejects proposal to let Ohio voters decide on raising minimum wage to $15 an hour appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Are Ohio schools requiring the COVID-19 vaccine?

NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Bruce Vanderhoff, director of the Ohio Department of Health, released a statement Friday regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. “The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommendation for the COVID-19 vaccine to be added to the formulary or schedule of vaccines for children does not mandate this vaccine for school children.”
OHIO STATE
hometownstations.com

Ohio Lawmaker don't plan to follow CDC recommendations on children's vaccines

Lima, OH (WLIO) - A CDC advisory committee is recommending that the COVID vaccine be added to the immunization schedule for children and adults, but Ohio lawmakers say not so fast. The Centers for Disease Control encourages children 6 months and older, as well as adults, to get the COVID vaccine, plus boosters when they are eligible. The schedule is meant to help guide doctors in determining when to administer vaccinations, especially for kids. This includes vaccinations for polio, measles, whooping cough, and tetanus.
OHIO STATE
Axios Columbus

2022 voters' guide: Ohio

Election Day is Nov. 8 and Ohio's races could potentially impact the national political landscape. Why it matters: Voters will decide on three Ohio Supreme Court seats that could potentially flip the court from red to blue, as well as between the first woman governor or an incumbent. The winners will make consequential decisions about abortion, future elections and redistricting in our state. And Ohio's neck-and-neck Senate race could help decide which party has the majority in the U.S. Senate. How to vote in metro ColumbusDue to unconstitutional statewide redistricting this year, your district might have changed.Find your new...
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

Nov. 8: What to know to vote for Ohio attorney general

Ohioans will vote for the attorney general, whose role is to defend state laws, in the Nov. 8 general election. The race is highly contentious, with incumbent Dave Yost, a Republican, running against Democrat Jeff Crossman. The two have differing opinions on a variety of hot-button issues. Yost, who has...
OHIO STATE
beckersasc.com

Ohio physician blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years

Batavia, Ohio physician Mangesh Kanvinde, MD, paid $720,000 and agreed to be blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years over his role in a false claims scheme, the Justice Department said Oct. 20. Dr. Kanvinde allegedly ordered unnecessary genetic tests and durable medical equipment from Dec. 2016 to June...
BATAVIA, OH
Times Gazette

You should vote for Issue 1

In case you’ve missed the mountain of political ads all over the television and internet, Ohio will hold an election on Nov. 8. Plenty of attention has been given to the various candidates for elected office, but very little has been given to the ballot issues which will also be decided by Ohio voters. Issue 1 and Issue 2 are both constitutional amendments, and any time the fundamental document which outlines the powers of our government is changed, then we should definitely pay attention.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

How much Ohio manufacturing workers can get paid

Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded […]
OHIO STATE
WOUB

Close race for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat shows voters may be splitting their tickets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — Polls in the race for Ohio governor show a double-digit gap between incumbent Republican Mike DeWine and Democratic challenger Nan Whaley. The election is still more than two weeks away, and experts aren’t ready to call that contest — or the much closer race for U.S. Senate, though they admit one might have an effect on the other.
OHIO STATE
WKBN

WKBN

51K+
Followers
27K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy