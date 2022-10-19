Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lima, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Lima News
Lima area sports calendar
Note: Each week, The Lima News publishes a calendar of events of local interest. Events should be submitted by noon Monday of each week to The Lima News. Allen County: The Allen County Archers hold traditional 3-D shoots the third Saturday of the month all year long, weather permitting. They are open to all archery equipment. The Archers hold a “stump shoot” for traditional bows only the fourth Saturday of each month, weather permitting. Go to facebook.com/allencountyarchers or call Neal Wallace at 567-825-7109 for more information.
Lima News
High school football: Lima Senior falls to Findlay
LIMA — Both Lima Senior and Findlay were without their starting quarterbacks. So, the game had a weird tilt to it. And advantage to Findlay, which used a running back as a Wildcat-formation quarterback. Findlay posted a 32-0 victory Friday night against Lima Senior at Spartan Stadium. Lima Senior...
Lima News
Roundup: St. Marys turns back Celina
ST. MARYS — Aiden Hinkle had 38 carries for 174 yards and four touchdowns as St. Marys (8-2, 7-2 Western Buckeye League) defeated Celina 28-21 to close out the regular season. Celina’s Nick Adams had TD throws to Adam Faber, who finished with nine catches for 109 yards, and...
Ada Herald
Sports Factory Opens Door for Ada’s Wilson Factory
ADA - In recent months leading up to the village’s signature Wilson Football Festival, there was a lot of focus on the Wilson Plant itself and what an asset it has been to the community. And it, indeed, has. But, frankly, if it hadn’t been for pig bladders and this guy from Kentucky, there’s a good bet that Wilson football factory might have never been located in Ada, Ohio…
Lima News
Cross country: Ottawa-Glandorf sweeps D-II district titles
COLUMBUS GROVE — Ottawa-Glandorf’s cross country program is peaking at the right time. Last Saturday, Ottawa-Glandorf swept the Western Buckeye League Championships, winning the girls and boys team titles. This Saturday, O-G continued its dominance, as it swept the Division II district meet at Columbus Grove. This marks...
Lima News
Boys soccer: Continental downs Ottawa-Glandorf
CONTINENTAL — Continental’s Rhenn Armey continues to be a scoring machine. Coming off a five-goal, six assists performance in the sectional opener against Lima Central Catholic on Wednesday, the Pirate senior standout recorded three goals and an assist to help Continental defeat Ottawa-Glandorf 5-0 in the Division III sectional final Friday.
daytonlocal.com
Local marching band win big in competition at OSU
CONGRATS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their recent success at OSU!. Beavercreek High School marching band receive highest score at Buckeye Invitational. CONGRATULATIONS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their big win at The Ohio State University this past...
Lima News
Roundup: Volleyball, soccer sectional champs crowned
CONTINENTAL — Olivia Crossgrove and Makenzie Shock each had a goal and Morgan Dockery and Mackenzie Niese each contributed an assist as the Pirates moved on to play Ottawa-Glandorf at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Ottoville. Continental’s Marissa Becher had eight saves and Cavalier counterpart Sydney Grieshop finished with 14....
Delphos Herald
St. John’s High School Alumni Association announces the Hall of Fame Class of 2022
DELPHOS — St. John’s High School Alumni Association has announced members of the Hall of Fame Class of 2022. They include, Alisha (Anthony) Kagarise, class of 2006, Arts/Athletic Achievement; Claude Bergfeld, class of 1950, Service to St. John’s; David Berelsman, class of 1969, Service to Mankind; and Steven “Stu” Fortener, class of 1986, Professional Achievement.
dayton.com
Restaurant brand, new to Dayton area, will build on Meijer land in Kettering
KETTERING — A restaurant new to the Dayton-area market with aims on Ohio expansion is planned for a vacant outlot next to the Meijer store in Kettering. Taco John’s plans to open next year on Wilmington Pike, according to Meritage Hospitality Group, a franchisee for the Wyoming-based restaurant business.
Urbana woman’s high school class ring stars in lost-and-found story
URBANA — If a high school class ring could talk, Polly Long’s would regale her with the story of its adventures halfway across the world, from North America to South America to Europe and back home -- if it doesn’t get lost a third time. The Urbana...
Lima News
Klopfenstein, Markward vie for new-look 82nd District
OTTAWA — Ohio’s 82nd House District had been a model of consistency, with only two representatives, Republicans Tony Burkley and Craig Riedel, coming from that district since 2013. However, with the district now taking up a new area, covering Putnam, Van Wert, Paulding and southern Defiance counties, things are a little different.
Lima News
Hurtig chosen as ONU provost
ADA — The Ohio Northern University trustees on Monday appointed Dr. Julie Hurtig as provost and vice president for public affairs. Hurtig, who joined the College of Engineering faculty in 2000, was named interim provost in July 2020 by former university president Dan DiBiasio. She previously worked in the Office of Academic Affairs and as dean for admissions and advising.
Wahlburgers restaurant coming to Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway is getting a new restaurant tenant, and you may have seen the owners on television before. According to our partners at Dayton.com, Wahlburgers is will be opening its first Dayton-area location at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway located at 777 Hollywood Blvd. in Dayton. The restaurant […]
Lima News
Allen Co. Fairgrounds to host election for Agricultural Society
LIMA — The Allen County Fairgrounds is hosting an election for directors of the Allen County Agricultural Society. The annual event will be held from 12 to 4 p.m. in the Administration office and 4 to 7 p.m. in the Youth Activities Building on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Following the election, dinner will be held at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
dayton.com
Rax’s return to Clark County a step in rebirth of roast beef chain
Owner tells nostalgic customers: ‘We’ve kept true to the brand as much as we can.’. For Rax owner Richard Donohue, the addition of the restaurant to the New Carlisle area is a return to the company’s roots and a continuation of the roast beef sandwich chain’s revitalization.
daytonlocal.com
Remembering Dr. Creep
Though he passed away back in 2011, the presence of Barry Lee Hobart, better known as Dr. Creep, is still felt by many, especially around Halloween. With his long beard, painted face and top hat; Dr. Creep became a Dayton icon as the host of ‘Shock Theatre’ and co-host of ‘Clubhouse 22,’ both of which aired on WKEF-TV Channel 22.
earnthenecklace.com
Adrianna Michaels Leaving Dayton 24/7 Now: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
Every morning people of Dayton turn on their TV to watch their favorite meteorologist, Adrianna Michaels. Just watching her give the morning forecast has been a pleasure for them. However, Adrianna Michaels is leaving Dayton 24/7 Now in just a few days for a new opportunity. Her regular viewers were understandably perplexed by the announcement. They are curious about her plans, whether her new position will require her to move from the city, and if she will continue in broadcasting. Fortunately for them, the meteorologist answered most of the questions about her departure from WRGT-TV.
Comments / 0