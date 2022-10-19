ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 24

Moe333
3d ago

🙏🏾🙏🏾 for the family. I pray the clerk gets charged with his murder because it wasn't any need for her to pull out that gun.

Reply
11
OhioGirl
3d ago

Enough about reporting it.. the only thing that needs to find now is bringing the cashier up on charges

Reply
10
John Schaffer
3d ago

that's AWESOME I hope the cashier is charged with murder. if you don't know how to handle a weapon don't carry one!

Reply
7
 

