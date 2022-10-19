Read full article on original website
nowhabersham.com
Driver injured in rollover accident on Paradise Valley Road
The Georgia State Patrol has released the name of the driver who was injured in a single-vehicle accident Friday in White County. Tasha Williams of Dawsonville was hurt when the Ford Fusion she was driving struck a deer in a curve on Paradise Valley Road and rolled down an embankment.
Statesboro Publix and Eagles Corner Construction Update
Statesboro and Bulloch County citizens are closer than they ever have been to grocery shopping at Publix in Statesboro again. Due to supply chain delays that have become the norm in recent months, the Eagles Corner Publix in Statesboro is now shooting for a very early December opening. This is a slight shift from the previous estimate of mid-November.
wrwh.com
Cleveland Issues Boil Water Notice Highway 129 South
(Cleveland)- The City of Cleveland has issued a Boil Water Notice due to a 6” water main break south of the city. A notice from Cleveland Water Distribution Operator Andrea Smith said the. following locations are affected: In the area of Hwy 129 South: Tommy Cowart Road, Roller Rink...
Red and Black
UPDATE: Athens police respond to shooting on Gaines School Road
UPDATE: A 19-year-old Athens man died and an 18-year-old Athens man was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department release. The current investigation indicates that the two men shot each other at 4:55 p.m. on Oct. 21, the release said.
eastcobbnews.com
East Cobb Biz Update: Marshalls, Chopt announce opening dates
Our inbox was hopping this morning with early November opening dates announced for the East Cobb locations of Marshalls and Chopt. The former will be opening to the public on Thursday, Nov. 3, according to a release sent by the Massachusetts-based off-price retailer. Marshalls is taking up some of the...
accesswdun.com
GA Department of Corrections van causes multi-vehicle wreck on I-985 near Oakwood
The driver of a Georgia Department of Corrections van on Wednesday allegedly caused a five-vehicle wreck on Interstate I-985 northbound that injured six people. According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, a DOC Chevrolet Express van was transporting a female inmate in the left lane near mile marker 16 at approximately 11:40 a.m.. Traffic had slowed to a stop, and authorities said the DOC van was following a Buick Centry too closely.
WRDW-TV
Driver arrested after Columbia County crash kills 1 person
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person died in a crash Thursday in Columbia County, leading to the arrest of a driver, according to authorities. Madrez Jackson of Washington, Ga., was killed in the crash that happened between 9 and 9:30 p.m. Thursday on westbound Interstate 20 near the Appling-Harlem interchange.
Oconee Brewing to open taproom at new mixed-project by Lake Oconee
Greensboro's Oconee Brewing Co. first opened in 2017 and now plans a second taproom at the Airabella Lake Oconee project. The post Oconee Brewing to open taproom at new mixed-project by Lake Oconee appeared first on What Now Atlanta: The Best Source for Atlanta News.
The World’s Largest Holiday Drive-Through With 2 Million Lights Is Coming To This Georgia City
There's no need to drive through your neighborhood looking for decorated houses to experience a Christmas light show in Atlanta anymore. World of Illumination's massive drive-through light show is coming back to Marietta this season and it will make you feel like you're inside a holiday wonderland. The theme of...
Georgia Hiker Dies After Falling From Yonah Mountain
The White County Sheriff’s Office identified the man who fell to his death from Yonah Mountain on Sunday as 33-year-old Srinath Ganguri. The man from Alpharetta fell from the rock face side of the mountain after hiking to the top of Yonah. He was with his wife, officials said.
Georgia school bus driver witnesses shooting while taking students back to school
MACON — Monroe County officials confirmed that a Monroe County bus driver witnessed a shooting while taking students back to Mary Persons High School. The students were being transported from the Hutchings College & Career Academy and Central Georgia Technical College in Macon when the shooting occurred. According to...
Police: Human remains found in Douglasville, near where 17-year-old was last seen
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga — Human remains were found in Douglasville on Saturday in an area between Arbor Station and Douglas Boulevard, police say. According to police, this is one of the last known locations of a missing 17-year-old who was last seen a month ago. At this time, detectives...
Officials searching for man who never resurfaced after boat overturned in Georgia lake
MONROE COUNTY, Ga — Monroe County officials responded to a possible drowning with a man currently missing. Richard Mercer of Monroe County was on a small boat at Lake Juliette with a woman when the boat capsized just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of National Resources.
‘It’s not funny:’ Ga. sheriff issues stern warning after student threatens to shoot middle school
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix has a stern warning for anyone considering bringing a loaded gun to a school in his county. “If anyone brings a gun to a school in Spalding County in an attempt to harm a student, this is not Uvalde, my deputies will not stand outside, and the shooter will be dealt with accordingly. In case you are wondering what I mean by that, the answer is yes,” Sheriff Dix said.
Red and Black
First-annual Georgia Rodeo brings crowds to Athens
On Friday, the “rowdiest party in the SEC'' came to Athens. The first annual Georgia Rodeo brought huge crowds to the Athens Fairgrounds. From tailgating and rodeo events, to some popular names in country music performing later in the evening, the event offered a variety of activities for attendees to choose from. The fairgrounds opened at noon and events went all day, ending with Riley Green’s closing performance at 9:30 p.m.
Police report released | 2 teenagers shot dead at Clayton County townhome complex
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous story. It's been nearly two weeks since two teenagers were gunned down outside a Clayton County Townhome, and police have finally released a redacted incident report following multiple requests. Clayton County officers were called to the...
nowhabersham.com
Moped driver seriously injured in Cleveland wreck
A moped driver was seriously injured Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash on South Main Street in Cleveland. According to a preliminary report from the Georgia State Patrol, the moped was traveling south around 7 p.m. when a Nissan Rogue crossed in front of it. The driver of the northbound Nissan was attempting to turn left onto Campbell Street and troopers say the driver failed to yield.
jdledger.com
17-Year-Old Dies In Accident
Jordan Kight, Captain of Investigations of the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, released information on the two fatalities that occurred Oct. 1. At approximately 8:09 a.m., the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch received a call from a representative with Life 360 (a smartphone app that utilizes GPS location tracking and alerts for various driving events, for example a crash) stating they had detected a crash and could not reach the person by phone. Moments later, 911 Dispatch received a second call from a bystander who stated two vehicles had collided in a head-on collision on Old River Road near Lewis Nail Road. Deputies arrived on the scene to find both Caitlyn Emily Banks (17) of 55 E. Jarman Street, Hazlehurst, and Gail Gaines Meyer (70) of 808A Old River Road, Uvalda, deceased.
fox5atlanta.com
Street racers attack patrol car with South Fulton officer inside, police say
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police are sharing new details on an alleged attack of one of their patrol cars by street racers over the weekend. Officials with the City of South Fulton Police Department say on Saturday night they received multiple 911 calls of people performing reckless stunt driving and blocking part of Camp Creek Parkway near Campbellton Road.
UPDATE: Driver ejected, killed in crash on I-85 in Gwinnett County identified
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police say a man was killed when he was ejected from his car during a crash on I-85 in Gwinnett County. Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. reported on the crash on the southbound lanes near Beaver Ruin Road Tuesday afternoon. Police said they...
