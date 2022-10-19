Read full article on original website
KWQC
Galesburg man charged in shooting death appears in court Friday
Scott County correctional officer charged with burglary, domestic abuse assault. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Scott County correctional officer is on administrative leave after police say...
KWQC
Arraignment set for Bellevue man charged with fatally shooting estranged wife
Scott County correctional officer charged with burglary, domestic abuse assault. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Scott County correctional officer is on administrative leave after police say...
ourquadcities.com
Deputies allege ‘belligerent’ suspect spat on deputy & inside squad
A 22-year-old Henry, Illinois, man is behind bars after deputies allege he spat on and at them before and during his transport to jail. Domonic Barajas faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, and a serious misdemeanor charge of assault on persons in certain occupations, court records say.
1470 WMBD
Teen shot Friday night in Central Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. – A teenager was injured after he was shot Friday evening in Central Peoria. Peoria Police were called to an area near Hanssler Place and Broadway around 6:00 p.m. for a ten round ShotSpotter alert, followed by a three-round alert. The teen, officials say, was taken to...
KWQC
Scott County correctional officer charged with burglary, domestic abuse assault
A man died after being hit while riding his bicycle Wednesday in Keokuk, according to troopers. Arraignment set for Bellevue man charged with fatally shooting estranged...
KWQC
Man dead following overnight shooting in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police responded to a report of someone being shot at 12:24 Saturday morning on the 1000 block of 14th Street in Rock Island. Officers found a 26 year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. The man died of his injuries after being transported to a local hospital.
KWQC
Coal Valley man sentenced to prison for role in man’s death in Davenport
Scott County correctional officer charged with burglary, domestic abuse assault. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Scott County correctional officer is on administrative leave after police say...
ourquadcities.com
Police investigate fatal QC shooting
A 26-year-old man was fatally shot early Saturday in Rock Island, according to police. Shortly before 12:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a person who was shot at a residence in the 1000 block of 14th Street, according to a news release from Rock Island Police. Officers found...
aledotimesrecord.com
Man arrested in connection with July shooting death on Grand Avenue, Galesburg
GALESBURG — Asheem Monte Afutu, 33, has been arrested on a warrant for murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm in connection with a shooting that took place in July in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue. Afutu was arrested in Florida and extradited to Knox County, where he...
ourquadcities.com
UPDATE: Armed suspect shot in Morrison incident
UPDATE: (October 21, 2022 – 4:06 p.m.) The Illinois State Police has issued the following release about the incident:. The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation (DII) is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred when ISP assisted the Blackhawk Area Task Force in executing a search warrant in the 600 block of North Cherry Street, Morrison, in the early morning hours of Friday, October 21, 2022. Upon entry, officers heard gun shots from within the residence. During a search, officers encountered the subject of the search warrant. An ISP officer fired at the armed subject, who sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital. Officers continued to search the home and in a part of the house separate from where the officer involved shooting occurred, found a female with a gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital. Medical conditions are not available at this time.
KWQC
Crews respond to fire in Clinton County Friday
Scott County correctional officer charged with burglary, domestic abuse assault. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Scott County correctional officer is on administrative leave after police say...
KWQC
Police: Armed suspect shot by Illinois State Police officer Friday
MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois State Police are investigating after they say an officer shot an armed suspect while serving a search warrant early Friday. Around 5:30 p.m. Friday, state police assisted the Blackhawk Area Task Force in executing a search warrant at a home in the 600 block of North Cherry Street, state police said.
KWQC
Troopers investigate officer-involved shooting in Morrison
MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois State Police are investing an officer-involved shooting in Morrison Friday morning. The Illinois State Police assisted the Blackhawk Area Task Force in executing a search warrant in the 600 block of North Cherry Street, around 5:30 a.m. Friday, according to a statement from troopers. During...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: 2 men wanted by Davenport Police, Moline police ask for help identifying person
Crews responded Friday to a fire in Muscatine County. Illinois State Police are investigating after they say an officer shot an armed suspect while serving a search warrant early Friday. Troopers investigate officer-involved shooting in Morrison. Updated: 5 hours ago. According to police, there is no threat to the public.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Davenport police for murder charge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Larry Lavell Wiggins Jr., 29, is wanted by Davenport police for the murder of Ben Smith Jr. on June 20, and for willful injury causing serious injury. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 5-foot-10, 250 pounds with black hair...
KWQC
Morrison police ask public to avoid section of North Cherry Street
MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - Morrison police are asking the public to avoid the 500 block of North Cherry Street for an ongoing investigation. The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office and Morrison Police Department are assisting Illinois State Police with an incident that took place in the early morning hours in the City of Morrison, according to Whiteside County deputies.
ourquadcities.com
Police accuse suspect of having meth, needles, in hotel parking lot
A 44-year-old Davenport man has been released on his own recognizance after police accuse him and a co-defendant of having meth and other drugs in a Bettendorf hotel parking lot. Nicholas Hayes faces three charges of possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent, court records say. Shorty...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police ask for help identifying person who robbed, assaulted woman
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police are asking for help identifying a person they say attempted to take a woman’s purse at Aldi. According to police, around 8 p.m. Oct. 11, a person pushed a woman down and tried to take her purse while she was walking to her vehicle at Aldi, 4211 Avenue of the Cities.
nrgmediadixon.com
Two Persons Shot at Morrison Home Friday Morning as Illinois State Police Tried to Conduct a Search Warrant
According to the Illinois State Police, an ISP Specials Weapon Team tried to conduct a search warrant at 5:30 Friday morning at a residence on North Cherry Street in Morrison. When troopers arrived on scene, they heard gunshot coming from inside the home. Upon making entry, the troopers reported they encountered person with a gun. The suspect was then shot. The information did not say if the person was shot by a member of the State Police or by someone else. The suspect was taken to a local hospital.
KWQC
East Moline police investigate after at least 2 vehicles hit by gunfire
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline police are investigating after at least two vehicles were hit by gunfire Wednesday, according to police. East Moline police responded around 8:49 p.m. Wednesday to the 800 block of Avenue of the Cities after receiving multiple calls of shots fired, according to a media release. Police were told a vehicle was hit by gunfire in the area of McDonald’s and Leisure Time.
