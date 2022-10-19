ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown Shooting Victims Were Best Friends, Family Says

By Nicole Acosta
Authorities have identified the two teenagers who were killed in a shooting in Pottstown on Monday, Oct. 17.

Skyler Fox, 17, of Stowe, and Brandon Baycote-Byer, 18, of Lower Pottsgrove were found dead near Fox's vehicle at Fourth and Johnson Streets around 11:30 p.m., according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Pottstown Police Chief Mick Markovich.

Both victims died of multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death was determined to be a homicide, according to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office.

Investigators say they found ten fired cartridge casings, one projectile, and a 9 mm handgun with an obliterated serial number at the scene.

While the search for the gunman continues, Fox's family is asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact local authorities.

A family member who wished to remain anonymous confirmed to Daily Voice that the teens were best friends.

Anyone with information about the double homicide is asked to contact the Pottstown Police Department at 610-970-6570 or call Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553. Anonymous text tips can be submitted using MontcoCrimeTips on the STOPit! app.

