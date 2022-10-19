ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

The Penny Hoarder

Amazon Raises Hourly Pay for Warehouse and Delivery Workers

An Amazon worker delivers boxes in Los Angeles. Amazon has increased its pay for warehouse workers and delivery drivers. Damian Dovarganes/AP Photo. As more and more of its workers talk about joining labor unions to seek higher pay, Amazon has decided to give those employees a raise. Amazon announced it’s...
Sourcing Journal

‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump

Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce.  The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year.  Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day is ‘risking warehouse workers’ health’, union leader says

Derrick Palmer, one of the founders of the Amazon Labour Union, has said that he expects at least 20 Amazon warehouses to unionise within a year, and that founder Jeff Bezos will return to head the company.He also told The Independent that warehouse workers are under great pressure to fulfil Prime Day demands with lacklustre rewards, speaking after an online rally of Amazon workers in the UK and US.The rally followed walkouts in Bristol and Tilbury and prospective industrial action in Coventry.“The biggest challenge is getting Amazon to negotiate the contract. Getting other workers involved, hosting these national calls, getting...
The Verge

Leaked documents show just how fast employees are leaving Amazon

Last year, only a third of Amazon’s new hires stayed with the company for more than 90 days before quitting, being fired, or getting laid off, according to leaked documents obtained by Engadget. The report is the latest indication that Amazon is having serious issues retaining employees, and it reveals the company’s estimate that its attrition rate costs it almost $8 billion a year across its global consumer field operations team.
BBC

'I was left with no hours, no wages - nothing'

After the main patient she looked after passed away on Christmas Day three years ago, care worker Sharon's working hours dropped immediately from 45 per week to zero. "I was left with no hours, no wages - nothing at all," says Sharon, who has worked in the care sector in Morecambe for about 20 years.
NPR

Amazon workers vote against unionizing at upstate NY warehouse

It's a big loss for unions at Amazon today. Workers at a warehouse in upstate New York voted by a 2-1 margin against unionizing. NPR's Alina Selyukh has been following all of this and joins us now. And we will first note that while Amazon is among NPR's financial supporters, we cover them just like we cover any other company, right, Alina?
ALBANY, NY
The Independent

Amazon keeps losing employees and it’s costing the company billions, leaked report suggests

Amazon is losing and replacing workers at such a rate that it costing the company $8bn annually, according to leaked internal documents.The files, which include several internal research papers, slide decks and spreadsheets, say that Amazon should be using tracking data more to keep employees.“Regretted attrition” – that is, workers choosing to leave the company – “occurs twice as often as unregretted attrition” (people being laid off or fired) “across all levels and businesses”, according to this research, which was published in January this year and seen by Engadget.It also stated that “only one out of three new hires in...
maritime-executive.com

Sick Day Dispute Revives Risk of a Major U.S. Railway Strike

A disagreement over sick leave is threatening to disrupt a bargain between America's major rail lines and railroad unions, derailing hopes of a long-sought contract agreement. Last week, members of the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division (BMWED) voted down the labor deal that carriers and unions negotiated in an all-night bargaining session last month. The vote means that the union's track repair workers could go out on strike as early as November 19.
Engadget

EV startup Arrival to refocus business on electric vans for the US market

This move will result in numerous layoffs for the company's UK workforce. The home security hogging all the awards. In 2018, fledgling EV maker Arrival partnered with UPS to build a new generation of electric delivery vans, beginning with a pilot fleet of 35 vehicles, for use in both the US and Europe. The company quickly expanded its scope from there, working on plans for an electrified bus, an EV rideshare vehicle for Uber and an $11.5 million battery plant. However, on Thursday the company abruptly announced that it has decided to shutter its bus and automotive projects to instead "refocus its resources on the US market while further advancing its enabling technologies."
Motor1.com

Hyundai Looking Into Alleged Child Labor From US Suppliers: Report

Hyundai is planning to end relationships with two Alabama-based suppliers over alleged violations involving child labor, according to Reuters. Smart Alabama and SL Alabama are the subjects of an investigation by the Alabama Department of Labor, following a report detailing children as young as 12 working in a manufacturing environment.
ALABAMA STATE
Engadget

TikTok denies that ByteDance planned to use the app to track individuals in the US

TikTok said it does not collect precise GPS location information from users in the US, which means it cannot be used to monitor people "in the way [Forbes] suggested." The app's communications team has tweeted that in response to a Forbes article claiming that a China-based team from its parent company, ByteDance, had planned to use the app to track "the personal location of some specific American citizens." It's unclear if information about those individuals had actually been collected.

