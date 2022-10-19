ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Deep Thoughts: Rainy Season 2022 Recap

By Meteorologist Jim Dickey
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago

With the arrival of the first true cold front of the season, dry season has officially arrived as well. As such, let’s take a look back at the 2022 rainy season, which was, in a word, RAINY!

If we go by the NWS definition for south Florida’s Rainy Season of May 15th – October 15th — Fort Myers picked up an impressive 57.42″ of rain — more than a foot above average!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u5wRd_0iezklHh00

Along with the daily rainy season storms, two tropical systems, Hurricane Ian and what became Tropical Storm Alex, really helped to pump up our rain totals. Alex helped to bump our rain total over 14″ of rain in June, the rainiest June since 2017. Ian brought our September rain totals over 16″ — good enough to be the fourth rainiest September on record.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37p6do_0iezklHh00

In fact, if we expand our rainy season definition out a little further to include all of May through all of October — 2022 stands as the second rainiest ‘rainy season on record’. 2022 only needs .12″ of rain to take the crown from 1922.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BI97d_0iezklHh00

But again, with that first cold front, rainy season is over, and you can expect much drier weather ahead. While it does rain on occasion during our dry season, the daily thunderstorms are behind us. As such, rain tends to come from fronts or lows, with days or sometimes weeks of dry weather in between. Speaking to that, compare the average rain from November through April with the rain we just saw in September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OfZZo_0iezklHh00

Quite a difference! Happy dry season!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
flkeysnews.com

How high was Hurricane Ian’s storm surge? These scientists hunt down the answer

The first thing James Fountain looks at in a hurricane-ravaged building is the ceiling fans. If the blades are pointing toward the floor, it’s a good sign the storm surge inside the building was high enough to touch the ceiling. That’s valuable information for Fountain, a hydrographer with the U.S. Geological Survey tasked with figuring out where Hurricane Ian’s storm surge reached — and how high it rose.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Testing the black muck Ian left behind in flooded homes

Ian left behind a lot of destruction but in the homes where floodwaters reached, it also left behind black muck. Many worry whether they are risking their health by cleaning up. WINK News carefully sampled some of the cakey stormwater gook and analyzed it at the FGCU Water School. As...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Map for Cape Coral debris pickup

The City of Cape Coral has an interactive online map on its website for identifying which debris pickup zone you may live in. Visit the city website to check the map for when you can expect your hurricane debris to be disposed of.
CAPE CORAL, FL
CBS Miami

Teachers affected by Hurricane Ian to get disaster aid

TALLAHASSEE - Teachers in six counties hit hard by Hurricane Ian are slated to receive $2 million from the Florida Disaster Fund, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday. The fund, which is administered by Volunteer Florida, was activated after Ian made landfall Sept. 28 as a Category 4 storm in Southwest Florida. Educators in Lee, DeSoto, Hardee, Charlotte, Sarasota and Collier counties will receive money from the fund through local education foundations, DeSantis said. The fund will provide $500,000 in Lee County, while Charlotte, Sarasota and Collier foundations will each receive $350,000 to distribute, according to the governor. Foundations in DeSoto and Hardee will each get $225,000. State officials announced Monday that the fund had grown to $45 million, with DeSantis saying Friday that he expected the fund to "very soon" surpass $50 million. As of Friday, $7 million from the fund had been awarded, DeSantis said.
FLORIDA STATE
capecoralbreeze.com

If you must get out on the water, be extra careful

Here’s hoping that everyone is safe, your roof intact or at least tarped, and the boat is still where you put it before the storm. If you survived with little damage, consider helping others less fortunate around you especially the senior population. For the last decade or so I’ve...
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cape Coral, Naples home sales decrease by more than half following Hurricane Ian

Pending home sales plunged 58% year over year in the Cape Coral metro area during the four weeks ending Oct. 16 in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, according to a new report from Redfin. That’s nearly twice the nationwide decline of 32%. Pending sales also slumped in Naples by 52%. Southwest Florida saw outsized decreases in pending sales as the storm quashed home listings. In Cape Coral, new listings sank 59% year over year during the four weeks ending Oct. 16, more than triple the national decline of 19%. They fell 53% in Naples.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Woman finds pictures across Bonita after Ian, looking for owners

A woman found family mementos on Bonita Beach but doesn’t know who they belong to. People save all sorts of gifts and mementos like birthday cards because of the personalized note left by your relative or your friend. “The signatures, the specialness of these cards,” Bonita resident Beata Lieders...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
ABC Action News

Florida announces additional support for homeowners impacted by Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Housing Finance Corporation (Florida Housing) will award $5 million to local housing partners to help some Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian pay their home insurance deductibles. The money will be available in the six hardest-hit counties of Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee, and Sarasota....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Major Brightshore Village development proposed for Immokalee Road

A major development by Barron Collier Companies is in the works for eastern Collier County. The project, known as Brightshore Village, is a primarily residential development allowing 2,000 housing units and a maximum of 120,000 square feet of neighborhood-scale retail. The almost 700-acre property is just northwest of the intersection of Immokalee Road and Everglades Boulevard.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy