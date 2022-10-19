ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spirit Lake, IA

nwestiowa.com

Sutherland City Council meets briefly

SUTHERLAND—The Sutherland City Council was in and out of session within an hour for its meeting Monday, Oct. 3. The quick agenda was punctuated by updates on ongoing matters but did not feature major decisions. The Sutherland Fire & Ambulance Department is still waiting for its new ladder truck...
SUTHERLAND, IA
kiwaradio.com

About $24,000 Worth Of Standing Corn Lost In May City Area Blaze

May City, Iowa — About $24,000 worth of corn went up in smoke as the result of a fire near May City on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022. According to May City Fire Chief Nick Schaeffer, at about 3:20 p.m., the May City Fire Department was called to the report of a cornfield on fire near 210th Street & Warbler Avenue, about a mile north of May City.
MAY CITY, IA
Radio Iowa

Four injured as semi hits MMCRU school bus in northwest Iowa

Cherokee County officials say four people were injured when a semi hit a school bus traveling east of Marcus at about 7:30 this morning. The bus was carrying students in the Marcus Meriden Cleghorn Remsen Union school district. The district’s Facebook page indicates all aboard the bus were evaluated at the scene. Three students and the bus driver were taken to Cherokee’s hospital for treatment of what’s described as minor injuries.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Boyden Fire Department Has Two Fire Calls, Sibley Has One

Boyden, Iowa — The Boyden fire department responded to the call of a tractor on fire a little before 1:00 p.m. on Thursday. Fire Chief Chris Starkenburg reports that they were called to 4080 360th Street, which is a mile east and four south of Boyden. He says the farmer had been disking and said a code appeared on his on monitor, he engaged the clutch and then saw an orange glow, so he evacuated the tractor.
BOYDEN, IA
KLEM

KLEM News for Thursday, October 20

Four persons were injured this morning in an accident involving a semi truck and school bus in Cherokee County. The Iowa State Patrol says a semi hauling grain was northbound on F Avenue east of Marcus around 7:35 AM and failed to stop at a stop sign. The semi collided...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, IA
more1049.com

Casey’s Fire in Hull Has Undetermined Origin

Hull, IA (KICD) — The State Fire Marshall’s office has wrapped up its investigation into the fire at the Casey’s location in Hull. Inspector Andrew Giere tells KICD News the official cause will be listed as undetermined, but that is does NOT appear to have been intentional.
HULL, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Summit withdraws motion for immediate action against landowner

A company that wants to build a sprawling liquid carbon dioxide pipeline has withdrawn its court request for immediate access to private property in northern Iowa for a land survey, according to court records. A hearing to consider Summit Carbon Solutions’ request for a temporary injunction against Hardin County landowner Kent Kasischke was set for […] The post Summit withdraws motion for immediate action against landowner appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
HARDIN COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Driver arrested for OWI after rollover

SIOUX CENTER—A 29-year-old rural Sioux Center man was arrested about 10:05 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Gert Gerhardus Mare stemmed from him losing control of his 2001 Ford F-250 and rolling the pickup into the east ditch on the 4100 mile of Harrison Avenue southeast of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Sioux City Journal

School bus driver injured in crash with semi near Marcus

MARCUS, Iowa -- A Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn and Remsen-Union school bus driver was taken to the hospital with injuries Thursday morning, after a crash involving a semi. Three students were also checked for minor injuries, according to a minimal crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. The bus driver, Leslie Pedersen, 62, of Cleghorn, Iowa, was taken by ambulance to Cherokee Regional Medical Center. Pedersen's injuries were also described as being minor.
MARCUS, IA
agupdate.com

Drought, winds hurt Northwest crop

PRIMGHAR, Iowa — Northwest Iowa farmers were hard at work harvesting corn Oct. 12. “The beans are pretty much done, and most are getting going with corn,” Dennis Heemstra said. He farms near Primghar in O’Brien County, Iowa. Heemstra’s area of Northwest Iowa experienced severe drought during...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon town houses get OK from boards

SHELDON—The developers of the potential town houses at the Bethel Reformed Church property at 611 Seventh St. in Sheldon had a couple of more hoops to jump through with two different boards. The first was a public meeting with the Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday, Aug. 30, and...
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

One injured in rear-end crash by Sheldon

SHELDON—One person was injured about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, when a car rear-ended an SUV on Highway 18 about a mile east of Sheldon. Nineteen-year-old Sarah Rae Jansma of Paullina was driving west when her 2006 Chevrolet Impala struck the rear of a 2012 Dodge Durango driven by 40-year-old Melissa Jo Baker of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
SHELDON, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Lakeside Man Already in Federal Prison Sentenced on Other Charges

A Lakeside man, who is already serving time in prison for federal firearms violations, was sentenced last week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve up to ten years in prison on multiple state charges. 46-year-old Leonard Weimer pleaded guilty to Operating While Intoxicated 3rd or Subsequent Offense and...
LAKESIDE, IA

