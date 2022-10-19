Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Sutherland City Council meets briefly
SUTHERLAND—The Sutherland City Council was in and out of session within an hour for its meeting Monday, Oct. 3. The quick agenda was punctuated by updates on ongoing matters but did not feature major decisions. The Sutherland Fire & Ambulance Department is still waiting for its new ladder truck...
Sioux City Journal
Iowa House District 10 race sees four-term incumbent running against no-party independent
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — The race for Iowa House District 10 is something of a rarity. It's one of only six races, among more than 150 in the entire state, where a no-party independent is officially listed on the ballot. In the district, which includes Spirit Lake, Milford, Emmetsburg...
kwit.org
NEWS 10.22.22: Onawa Bank Robbery, College Loan Lawsuit Fails, Iowa Housing Price Jump, and More
Authorities in Onawa are searching for a suspected bank robber. Few details are being released. Siouxland News CBS-14 Fox-44 reports the crime happened around 10 this morning. West Monona schools issued a lockdown that was lifted a few hours later. The police chief in Cherokee says there’s a lot of...
kiwaradio.com
About $24,000 Worth Of Standing Corn Lost In May City Area Blaze
May City, Iowa — About $24,000 worth of corn went up in smoke as the result of a fire near May City on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022. According to May City Fire Chief Nick Schaeffer, at about 3:20 p.m., the May City Fire Department was called to the report of a cornfield on fire near 210th Street & Warbler Avenue, about a mile north of May City.
Radio Iowa
Four injured as semi hits MMCRU school bus in northwest Iowa
Cherokee County officials say four people were injured when a semi hit a school bus traveling east of Marcus at about 7:30 this morning. The bus was carrying students in the Marcus Meriden Cleghorn Remsen Union school district. The district’s Facebook page indicates all aboard the bus were evaluated at the scene. Three students and the bus driver were taken to Cherokee’s hospital for treatment of what’s described as minor injuries.
kiwaradio.com
Boyden Fire Department Has Two Fire Calls, Sibley Has One
Boyden, Iowa — The Boyden fire department responded to the call of a tractor on fire a little before 1:00 p.m. on Thursday. Fire Chief Chris Starkenburg reports that they were called to 4080 360th Street, which is a mile east and four south of Boyden. He says the farmer had been disking and said a code appeared on his on monitor, he engaged the clutch and then saw an orange glow, so he evacuated the tractor.
KLEM
KLEM News for Thursday, October 20
Four persons were injured this morning in an accident involving a semi truck and school bus in Cherokee County. The Iowa State Patrol says a semi hauling grain was northbound on F Avenue east of Marcus around 7:35 AM and failed to stop at a stop sign. The semi collided...
more1049.com
Casey’s Fire in Hull Has Undetermined Origin
Hull, IA (KICD) — The State Fire Marshall’s office has wrapped up its investigation into the fire at the Casey’s location in Hull. Inspector Andrew Giere tells KICD News the official cause will be listed as undetermined, but that is does NOT appear to have been intentional.
siouxlandnews.com
Spencer bounces back with win over Storm Lake
STORM LAKE, Iowa — Spencer defeated Storm Lake 35-7 in the last game of the regular season. The Tigers head into the postseason with a 7-2 record.
kicdam.com
Cherokee Police Chief Reacts To Schools Plan To Potentially Arm Staff Members
Cherokee, IA (KICD)– As we’ve been reporting this week, the Cherokee School Board voted Monday night to proceed with a plan that would allow certain staff members to carry weapons. Police Chief Nate James tells KICD’s Nikki Thunder this approval does not mean the district will actually end...
Sioux City Journal
Milford, Iowa man suing Dickinson County deputy for false arrest, violation of freedom
SIOUX CITY — A Milford, Iowa, man claims in a federal lawsuit that his arrest by a Dickinson County deputy sheriff lacked probable cause and violated his U.S. and Iowa constitutional rights. Ryan Wolterman says Deputy Shawn Syverson violated his freedom from unlawful arrest in November 2020, when he...
Summit withdraws motion for immediate action against landowner
A company that wants to build a sprawling liquid carbon dioxide pipeline has withdrawn its court request for immediate access to private property in northern Iowa for a land survey, according to court records. A hearing to consider Summit Carbon Solutions’ request for a temporary injunction against Hardin County landowner Kent Kasischke was set for […] The post Summit withdraws motion for immediate action against landowner appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
nwestiowa.com
Driver arrested for OWI after rollover
SIOUX CENTER—A 29-year-old rural Sioux Center man was arrested about 10:05 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Gert Gerhardus Mare stemmed from him losing control of his 2001 Ford F-250 and rolling the pickup into the east ditch on the 4100 mile of Harrison Avenue southeast of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Sioux City Journal
School bus driver injured in crash with semi near Marcus
MARCUS, Iowa -- A Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn and Remsen-Union school bus driver was taken to the hospital with injuries Thursday morning, after a crash involving a semi. Three students were also checked for minor injuries, according to a minimal crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. The bus driver, Leslie Pedersen, 62, of Cleghorn, Iowa, was taken by ambulance to Cherokee Regional Medical Center. Pedersen's injuries were also described as being minor.
agupdate.com
Drought, winds hurt Northwest crop
PRIMGHAR, Iowa — Northwest Iowa farmers were hard at work harvesting corn Oct. 12. “The beans are pretty much done, and most are getting going with corn,” Dennis Heemstra said. He farms near Primghar in O’Brien County, Iowa. Heemstra’s area of Northwest Iowa experienced severe drought during...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon town houses get OK from boards
SHELDON—The developers of the potential town houses at the Bethel Reformed Church property at 611 Seventh St. in Sheldon had a couple of more hoops to jump through with two different boards. The first was a public meeting with the Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday, Aug. 30, and...
nwestiowa.com
One injured in rear-end crash by Sheldon
SHELDON—One person was injured about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, when a car rear-ended an SUV on Highway 18 about a mile east of Sheldon. Nineteen-year-old Sarah Rae Jansma of Paullina was driving west when her 2006 Chevrolet Impala struck the rear of a 2012 Dodge Durango driven by 40-year-old Melissa Jo Baker of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
stormlakeradio.com
Lakeside Man Already in Federal Prison Sentenced on Other Charges
A Lakeside man, who is already serving time in prison for federal firearms violations, was sentenced last week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve up to ten years in prison on multiple state charges. 46-year-old Leonard Weimer pleaded guilty to Operating While Intoxicated 3rd or Subsequent Offense and...
MMCRU students, bus driver released from hospital after crash, officials say
MMCRU said on Facebook Thursday morning that one of their buses was involved in a crash. A few students were injured in the crash.
kiwaradio.com
Spencer Woman To Spend 18 Months In Federal Prison After Buying Guns For Felons
Sioux City, Iowa — A Spencer woman will spend a year and a half in federal prison after she bought firearms for felons. According to the US Attorney’s Office, 25-year-old Marissa Anderson of Spencer received the prison term after she pleaded guilty in March to false statement during purchase of a firearm.
